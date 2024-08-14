5 Tips on Finding the Right WAV for Your Needs

If you’ve decided to buy a wheelchair accessible vehicle, either because you need it or because someone in your family needs it, you will undoubtedly need to be careful in the process. Clearly, you want to buy the perfect vehicle and be happy with the choice you’ve made, and that requires you to carefully think about the choice you’re making. You cannot simply make a random one and hope for the best. Or, well, you can, but that’s not the best idea.

Read about the benefits of automobility for wheelchair users: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/321163806_On_the_road_again_The_barriers_and_benefits_of_automobility_for_people_with_disability

Anyway, it is clear that buying these vehicles on the spur of the moment is not the best idea. After all, if you do this, you may wind up rather unhappy with the choice you’ve made after a while. Realizing that it doesn’t meet your specific needs will disappoint you, and you will regret the decision to buy this vehicle in the first place. You certainly don’t want this to happen, do you?

Since I am sure that you don’t, I am also completely sure that you are ready to be patient, to take things slowly and to make the right moves in this process. Thus, what we are going to do is provide you with some tips that will help you find and choose the right WAV for your particular needs. As you will see, there are some important factors to consider, and some rather significant research steps to take. Yet, if you follow the tips and if you take time to do your research, you are likely to be happy with the purchase you’ll make, which is precisely what you want. So, let me share those tips that will help you find and get the right vehicle.

Consider the Size

First and foremost, you will have to check the size of the vehicle you’re considering, so as to ensure that it can accommodate you, or the person in the wheelchair. Furthermore, you may have some personal preferences when it comes to the size, which is also definitely worth taking into account. Thus, considering the size will help you determine which type of vehicle might be good for your needs, as well as which types you should search for when you want to have your personal preferences met. Go here to decide between buying and leasing, if you’re not sure what to do.

Check the Entry Type

Apart from checking the size, you will also have to keep the entry type in mind. Rear-entry WAVs offer rather easy access, as well as parking convenience, but they may not be great for those people that require frequent stops, as they could block the boot access. On the other hand, there are side-entry vehicles, which offer better curbside access, but that also require more space for ramp deployment, meaning they are not suitable for those tight parking spots.

Of course, we cannot fail to mention the type of vehicle that allows the wheelchair user to actually drive directly from the wheelchair, which can be a huge plus, as it makes things much easier. And then, if you prefer driving from standard seats, there are also WAVs that enable you to transfer from the wheelchair to it upon entering the vehicle. For those who can drive and want to preserve their independence, these could be the perfect options.

Search for Different Dealers Online

Once you have thought about the entry type, as well as the size of the vehicle you want to buy, what you have to do next is start searching for the dealers that can sell these products to you. The good news is that you will be able to easily find these professionals online. What you have to do is search for them, using your browser, and then take your time to have a look at the results that will pop up. The key is, clearly, not in randomly choosing one of the dealers from the list. Instead, you have to be more careful than that and do thorough research, checking, among other things, experience and reputation.

Compare the Costs

Naturally, you will also have to take time to compare the costs of the vehicles you are considering. Surely, you want to choose something that will fit in with your specific budget. So, when you find a wheelchair accessible vehicle (WAV) that you like, take time to check if different dealers sell it, and compare the prices. Of course, if you’re buying a used one, it goes without saying that the condition of the vehicle will impact the price as well, so that is something you have to keep in mind.

Take It for a Test Drive

Taking the automobile for a test drive is certainly a good idea as well. This will help you inspect it, check its performance, the functionality of the accessibility features, as well as the overall comfort. In short, a test drive will help you determine if the WAV is a good fit or not, which will help you make up your mind and make the right purchasing decision.