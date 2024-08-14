CHEVROLET INDYCAR AT WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY: Team Chevy Race Advance

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500

WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY

MADISON, ILLINOIS

TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE

AUGUST 16-17, 2024

CHEVROLET LOOKS TO CONTINUE OVAL WINNING WAYS AT WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY

With five wins in eight events since the 2017 return to World Wide Technology Raceway, Chevrolet looks to add a sixth this weekend in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

Four of the five wins have come from Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden, winning in 2017, 2020 (Race 2), 2021, and 2022. Additionally, his teammate Will Power holds the fifth victory, taking the checkered flag in 2018.

Team Chevy also holds six NTT P1 Pole Awards at the 1.25-mile egg-shaped oval, in addition to 15 podium finishes and 1,176 laps led.

Chevrolet has also swept the podium twice located near St. Louis, with a top-four finish sweep by the Bowtie brand in 2022’s Race 2 and a top-five lockout in 2021.

Chevrolet looks to score a fourth victory in five events in the new 2.2-liter twin turbo V6 with hybrid technology era at World Wide Technology Raceway after winning the debut in Mid-Ohio, Iowa 1, and Iowa 2.

Chevrolet has claimed a win on every oval track to date in 2024, and four of the five in the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season.

DETROIT (August 14, 2024) – With five races left in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship, Chevrolet looks to capitalize on seven wins so far this season that includes the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500, as well as 18 podium finishes, and 666 laps led in the 12 points-earning events thus far heading to World Wide Technology Raceway for this weekend’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

“We’re looking to close out the remaining NTT INDYCAR SERIES season strong heading to World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend,” said Rob Buckner, Chevrolet INDYCAR Program Manager. “The track will provide a challenge different than Iowa, and with solid preparation for the upcoming double header weekend in Milwaukee. With varying degrees of banking in each corner and proven Chevrolet high-speed oval engine reliability, we’re looking forward to heading to World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday evening.”

The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 is the fifth race in the new 2.2-liter twin turbo V6 era with hybrid technology after Chevrolet successfully captured the win in the introductory event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in early July. With Chevrolet winning three of the four races so far with the new hybrid technology, Team Chevy looks to leverage that momentum heading into the weekend near St. Louis. Additionally, Chevrolet looks to continue its winning ways after racing to victory lane in each oval race so far this season in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

After an extensive in-season break for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Team Chevy’s engineers, drivers, and teams are ready to tackle the 1.25-mile/2.01-kilometer egg-shaped oval near St. Louis. Aiming to add to five wins Chevy already holds since the 2017 return to the track, the Bowtie brand also has six NTT P1 Pole Awards, as well as 15 podium finishes, and 1,176 laps led at World Wide Technology Raceway. Chevrolet has additionally swept the podium twice since 2017, in 2020’s Race 2 where Team Chevy claimed the top four positions, as well as in 2021 with a top-five lockout held by the Bowtie brand.

Leading the field in Saturday evening’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500, the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 convertible in beautiful Red Mist Metallic will once again pace the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to the green flag at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway kicks off the two-day show with first practice on Friday, Aug. 16 at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 5 p.m. ET and final practice at 8:30 p.m. ET. The 260-lap, 500-kilometer main event Saturday night takes the green flag live on USA Network at 6 p.m. ET. All practice and qualifying sessions broadcast with Peacock, INDYCAR Radio, and SiriusXM Channel 218.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (Quotes):

Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

“Man, I’ve had some success (at World Wide Technology Raceway) in the past. It’s been a fun track. I love that it was a night race when I started in the series. I’m happy to see it going back to a night race-ish, but, yeah, it’s just a good city, good food, great people, and it’s always been a good event.”

Sting Ray Robb, No. 41 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet:

“(World Wide Technology Raceway) is a very fun oval. It’s fast but you still have to drive the car in a sense. The dynamic of the different corners makes it interesting for balancing the car one end of the track to the other. It seems to race decently, even though the second lane is almost non-existent after longer runs.”

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“I’m looking forward to get going with this last stretch of the season. St. Louis is always an exciting race, and I’ve had some success here in the past. Hopefully we can kick off this last stretch with a bang and fight our way closer to the top of the championship.”

Nolan Siegel, No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“I’m looking forward to racing at World Wide Technology Raceway. It’s a track I’ve been to before, and it’ll be the first time I’ll be racing in this series on a track that I’ve tested previously. The Iowa doubleheader was a very positive weekend for us, so I think we’re continuing the lay a good base to build on. This weekend is another good opportunity to produce a solid result.”

Alexander Rossi, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet:

“It’s been a long summer break, but it obviously came at just the right time for me after the injury in Toronto. I’m thrilled to be back in the car for St. Louis and looking forward to kicking off this final stretch in a positive way at one of our best tracks.”

Gavin Ward, Team Principal at Arrow McLaren:

“We’re heading to St. Louis having beat the blues with a rejuvenating Olympic break. We’re elated that Alexander (Rossi) was given the thumbs up to return to racing this weekend. Let’s hope this turn of good fortune is the gateway to further success. Pato (O’Ward) has finished on the podium four out of the five times he’s raced at this track, so we’re aiming to rack up more than just ribs but also more trophies this weekend.”

Ed Carpenter, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

“I am always excited to get back to Worldwide Technology Raceway. The track has been such a great partner to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since they rejoined the schedule. After having two sub-par outcomes at Iowa, I am looking forward to building momentum for the final stretch of races to close out 2024.”

Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet:

“I am very happy that we had a few weeks off, but I am really excited to go racing again and start the final stretch of the season! Christian (Rasmussen) tested at WWT Raceway a couple weeks ago and was fast, so we should have strong cars right away. Having Ed (Carpenter) back in the No. 20 will be good, it is always fun to race with the boss. Hopefully we can keep our streak of Top 10 finishes on ovals going!”

Romain Grosjean, No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet:

“Excited to be back racing. St. Louis is a nice place and where I did my first oval race back in 2021. Let’s finish our season on a high note.”

Conor Daly, No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet:

“St Louis is attractive. I have loved the track since we first started going there. It provides a great opportunity for a great race and my driving style seems to suit to so I’m excited to get back there after a promising test with this Juncos Hollinger Racing team.”

Chevrolet at World Wide Technology Raceway (since 2012, V6 era, pre-hybrid):

Wins at WWTR: 5

2017: Josef Newgarden

2018: Will Power

2020 (Race 2): Josef Newgarden

2021: Josef Newgarden

2022: Josef Newgarden

Earned Pole Awards at WWTR: 6

2017: Will Power

2019: Josef Newgarden

2021: Will Power

2022: Will Power

2023: Scott McLaughlin

Number of Team Chevy Podiums at WWTR (V6 era since 2012, pre-hybrid): 15

*Chevrolet has swept the podium twice at World Wide Technology Raceway, in 2020 Race 2 and 2021, in addition to sweeping the top-four positions in 2020 Race 2 and top-five in 2021, respectively.

Number of laps led by Team Chevy at WWTR (V6 era since 2012, pre-hybrid): 1,176

2024 CHEVROLET BY THE NUMBERS:

4: NTT INDYCAR SERIES race as V6 engine supplier with hybrid technology integration.

3: Wins in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES as V6 engine supplier with hybrid technology integration since mid-2024.

207: NTT INDYCAR SERIES races as V6 engine supplier since 2012 return to INDYCAR.

115: Wins in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012.

130: Earned poles since 2012. Chevrolet holds 135 pole awards in total, with five recorded based on points for weather.

1: Earned pole in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES as V6 engine supplier with hybrid technology integration.

8: Manufacturer Championships since 2012.

7: Driver/entrant champions since 2012.

13: Indianapolis 500 victories by Chevrolet at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

6: Indianapolis 500 wins by Chevrolet since 2012 in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era.

34: Number of times Chevrolet has swept the podium in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012 in the V6 2.2-liter twin turbo direct injected era. In total, a manufacturer has swept the podium 54 times since 2012.

28: Wins by Will Power since 2012 – all with Chevrolet power – most of any driver with the same manufacturer.

9: Wins from the pole by Will Power with Chevrolet power since 2012, most by any driver.

46: Pole starts by Will Power since 2012 in a Chevrolet-powered car, most of any driver.

*Will Power’s career total of 70 poles makes him the all-time pole winner in INDYCAR.

