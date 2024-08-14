NHRA AT BRAINERD: Team Chevy Race Advance | Notes & Quotes

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2024 LUCAS OIL NHRA NATIONALS

BRAINERD INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY

BRAINERD, MINNESOTA

TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE | NOTES & STATS

AUGUST 17-19, 2024

CHEVROLET AND JOHN FORCE RACING CARRY STRONG MOMENTUM TO BRAINERD’S LUCAS OIL NHRA NATIONALS

Notes:

Team Chevy heads to the 2024 Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals with John Force Racing for the 13th round of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Aug. 17-19.

Austin Prock, driver of the Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, heads to Brainerd already locked into the Countdown to the Championship after being the first driver in Funny Car to clinch this season at Seattle.

Making a splash in his first season in Funny Car after transitioning from Top Fuel to fill in for sidelined teammate Robert Hight, Prock has already raced to the Winner’s Circle four times this season in NHRA and a fifth at the season-opening exhibition PRO Super Star Shootout event.

Jack Beckman, a 2020 U.S. Nationals winner as well as the 2003 NHRA World Champion, has been tapped to compete on behalf of John Force, driver of the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, starting in Brainerd.

Beckman, who is a decorated winner and Funny Car competitor, returns to the seat after a hiatus since 2020 and will accumulate points on behalf of the 16-time champion and is seeking a 17th championship title for Force.

While still seeking her first victory since Las Vegas 2 in 2022, Brittany Force, driver of the Monster Energy Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster, looks to carry momentum into Brainerd with her match race event win at Norwalk’s Night Under Fire and semifinal finish in Seattle.

Both competing in the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge after finishing in the semifinals at Seattle, Prock will face Bob Tasca, III in Funny Car and B. Force will face Antron Brown in Top Fuel.

The Chevrolet teams in Pro Stock and Factory X return to competition this weekend at Brainerd after a brief break, while the FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown COPO Camaros return at the U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis Labor Day weekend.

Quotes:

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“I’m excited to get back in my Cornwell Tools Chevy Camaro SS. The team has been busting their tails making sure we are in check for the later part of the season. I always love going to BIR and am excited to see what it’s all about in a Funny Car! We are hoping to turn on a few more win lights than Sonoma (after finishing in the semifinals).”

JACK BECKMAN, DRIVER OF THE PEAK ANTIFREEZE AND COOLANT CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“Brainerd will mark a literal “second chance” in many ways. I am thrilled to be a part of the return of the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS back to NHRA competition. It has been nearly four years since I made a run that earned championship points, and more than sixteen years since driving a Funny Car while also working a full-time job.”

JACK BECKMAN ON FILLING IN FOR FORCE, SUPPORTING THE TEAM, AND THINKING OF JOHN…

“I, along with thousands of fans in Minnesota, will have John (Force) in my heart this weekend. His team and I will do everything we can to make PEAK, our partners, the fans, and John proud.”

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF THE MONSTER ENERGY CHEVROLET TOP FUEL DRAGSTER:

“We head into Brainerd coming off of a big win in last week’s Night Under Fire race (at Norwalk) for this Monster Energy, Cornwell Tools Chevy Dragster team. We have two races until the Countdown kicks off so doing well in Brainerd is going to be critical. We have shown improvement in qualifying, but our focus needs to be going rounds on race day to pick up the most points to move us up out of the number ten spot. The tenth spot is a risky position this late in the regular season and we need to move up into a safer spot before the Countdown resets. I’m very confident in this David Grubnic/John Collins-run team. We have a lot of work to do but it will be worth it when we get there.”

How to Watch:

The NHRA Mission Foods Racing Series from Brainerd International Raceway airs first with qualifying on Friday, August 16 at 8 p.m. ET, with Saturday seeing the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge air on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. Sunday’s race day kicks off with Saturday’s qualifying airing at 1 p.m. ET followed by Finals on FOX at 3 p.m. ET. Coverage streams live throughout the weekend on NHRA.tv, and is available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

TEAM CHEVY BY THE NUMBERS:

1,460: Round wins for John Force (1st all-time).

626: Round wins for Robert Hight; 13th all-time. Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car), sits 12th, with 631.

167: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for John Force (1st all-time).

165: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins since 1967.

84: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Robert Hight (6th all-time). Tony Schumacher (Top Fuel) is fifth with 88.

85: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins with the Camaro SS body.

47: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Brittany Force.

28: Number of NHRA championships Chevrolet holds as a manufacturer since entering the first in 1966. This is the seventh consecutive award and ninth in 11 seasons. No other manufacturer has won it more than Chevrolet.

26: Wins by John Force in a Chevrolet-bodied Funny Car.

20: Chevrolet career Top Fuel wins in NHRA.

16: Number of Chevrolet career wins by Brittany Force.

7: Number of Funny Car driver championships.

2: Number of Top Fuel driver championships.

