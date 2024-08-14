JR Motorsports — NXS Michigan Preview

JR Motorsports Team Preview

TRACK – Michigan International Speedway (2-mile oval)

NXS RACE – Cabo Wabo 250 (125 laps / 250 miles)

TUNE IN – USA, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 3:30 p.m. (ET)

Sam Mayer

No. 1 – 10X Health Chevrolet

Mayer 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 20

Wins: 2

Top 5s: 7

Top 10s: 10

Laps Led: 118

Avg. Finish: 16.8

Points: 12th

Sam Mayer returns from the three-week break as he heads to Michigan International Speedway for his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the D-shaped speedway.

In the three previous NXS starts, Mayer tallied one top five that came in last season’s run where he scored a fifth-place finish after qualifying fourth to start the event.

In five starts on tracks measuring two miles in length, the 21-year-old driver has earned two top-five and three top-10 efforts, with his best coming in California in 2023, where he locked in a runner-up finish.

The driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet will carry the white, red and black color scheme of 10X Health for the company’s fourth race riding along with Mayer.

Sam Mayer

“The break was much needed, but I am for sure ready to get back to work and plow through these next 13 races to hopefully end up battling for a Championship again. This No. 1 JRM team has put in so much effort and time, not just these past three weeks, but all season long. I know Mardy (Lindley, crew chief) and the guys are putting together a competitive package for Michigan so I am ready unload and see what we can do there. Super stoked to have 10X Health back on board and I am ready to put them in contention for the win at Michigan.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Hellmann’s / Meijer Chevrolet

Allgaier 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 20

Wins: 1

Top 5s: 6

Top 10s: 12

Laps Led: 517

Avg. Finish: 13.3

Points: 2nd

In 12 career starts in the NXS in Michigan, Justin Allgaier has scored a combined three top fives and seven top 10s.

Allgaier’s best finish at the 2-mile oval came in this event in 2022, when the Illinois native came home in the runner-up position.

Allgaier heads into the resumption of NXS competition following the Olympic break on a high note, having placed ninth or better in each of the last five NXS events dating back to New Hampshire Motor Speedway in June.

With six races remaining in the NXS regular season, Allgaier currently sits second in the Playoff Grid, 56 markers out of the point lead.

Justin Allgaier

“Having the last few weeks off has been great, but we are definitely ready to be heading back to the track. Michigan has been a strong place for us in recent years and I feel really confident it will continue to be this weekend with our Hellmann’s / Meijer Chevrolet. I know that Jim (Pohlman, crew chief) and all the guys on this No. 7 team are ready to go and I can’t wait to see what we can do when we get on the track on Saturday.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 Allstate Peterbilt Group Chevrolet

Smith 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 20

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 3

Top 10s: 10

Laps Led: 55

Avg. Finish: 16.2

Points: 11th

Sammy Smith has two NXS starts at MIS in which, he has qualified in the top 10 both times and scored a best finish of 12th in 2022.

The 20 year-old currently sits a mere three points below the playoff cutline going into the last six races of the regular season.

In 13 NXS starts on tracks two miles or greater, Smith has earned a best finish of sixth, coming at Pocono Raceway last season.

Allstate Peterbilt Group, a Minnesota based company in its 53rd year of business, joins the No. 8 JRM Chevrolet for their second race of the season together.

Sammy Smith

“It’s been great to have the last three weeks off. It’s allowed my team and I to reset and refresh before we run the next 13 weeks to the championship in Phoenix. I’ve had good qualifying runs in the past at Michigan but haven’t finished at the top so I’m looking forward to bringing it full circle in my Allstate Peterbilt Chevrolet with my JRM team.”

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards / NIBCO Chevrolet

Jones 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 20

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 5

Laps Led: 20

Avg. Finish: 18.9

Points: 14th

Brandon Jones has made seven NXS starts at the 2-mile D-shaped oval in Michigan and has only one finish outside the top 10. Jones holds a best finish of second, which came during the 2021.

Jones’ 7.4 average finish in the Irish Hills is his personal best among active tracks in the NXS.

In his previous position as lead engineer for the JRM No. 9, crew chief, Philip Bell has tallied one pole and three top five finishes.

NIBCO, a worldwide manufacturer of flow control system solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, marine and irrigation markets, will be making its second appearance of the season on the hood of Jones’ No. 9 Chevrolet.

Brandon Jones

“It was great to have a few weeks off to rest and reset, but now I am ready to get back in the car. Michigan is a track I have run well on in the past and this No. 9 team has been working hard to build a fast race car, so hopefully we will be battling our way towards the front at the end.”

Carson Kvapil

No. 88 Clarience Technologies Chevrolet

Kvapil 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 6

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 3

Top 10s: 4

Laps Led: 38

Avg. Finish: 8.7

Points: 28th

Carson Kvapil returns to the No. 88 Clarience Technologies Chevrolet this weekend and will make his first NXS start at Michigan.

In his six starts so far this season, Kvapil has earned three top-five and four top-10 finishes, while additionally pacing the field for 38 laps.

The 21-year-old driver will make his second NXS start on a track measuring two miles or more in length. In his first, Kvapil earned a 10th-place result at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Crew chief Andrew Overstreet has guided the No. 88 team to four top-five and seven top-10 finishes in nine starts this season with Kvapil, Connor Mosack and Bubba Pollard behind the wheel.

Carson Kvapil

“Heading to Michigan, it’s a different kind of track for me. It’s big and fast with a lot of banking, so I’m looking forward to getting laps and learning the lines. It’s the same thing I’ve been doing all season, just learning. Andrew (Overstreet, crew chief) and this No. 88 Clarience Technologies team have given me good cars and a good plan every week and it’s been a great season so far.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Michigan International Speedway: JR Motorsports has competed at Michigan International Speedway a combined 47 times in the NXS since its first trip there in 2006. In those starts at the 2-mile speedway, the organization has recorded two wins, 20 top-fives and 33 top-10s, with an average finish of 9.4.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, and Carson Kvapil will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / Legacy MC souvenir rig on Saturday, Aug 17 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET.