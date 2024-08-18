ASHLEY, ALEXANDER AND GLENN ROLL TO BRAINERD WINS AT LUCAS OIL NHRA NATIONALS

BRAINERD, Minn. (Aug. 18, 2024) – Top Fuel’s Justin Ashley picked up his third win of the season on Sunday at Brainerd International Raceway, defeating Shawn Langdon in the final round of the 42nd Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.

Blake Alexander (Funny Car) and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) also won the 13th of 20 races during the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

Ashley led wire-to-wire against Langdon, going 3.745-seconds at 329.34 mph in his 11,000-horsepower Scag Power Equipment/Toyota dragster to roll to his 14th career victory. Ashley defeated Billy Torrence, Tony Stewart and Josh Hart to reach the final round, earning his first career Top Fuel win at Brainerd and also getting his first victory since April.

He moved to third in points and showcased impressive consistency during eliminations, with all four runs between 3.74 and 3.76. That bodes well for a strong performance in Indy and the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

“Everything that we’ve done throughout the entire regular season so far has been done with intent and purpose,” Ashley said. “We want to win each and every race that we go to, but ultimately, it’s about positioning ourselves well for Indy and beyond. We broke out a new car this weekend and kudos to Mike (Green) and Tommy (DeLago), they did an amazing job. The car went up and down the track every time today. There’s just something about a new chassis that feels great. There’s going to be ups and downs, it’s about staying level-headed.

“This class is so difficult, it’s so tough. The margin of error is so small, so when you’re able to be consistent like that, it just increases your chances of winning. It’s one of those sports that any given Sunday, anything can happen. It’s so hard to run in such a tight window like that, but this team came through and got it done.”

Langdon went to the finals for the sixth time in 2024 and the 44th time in his career, getting past Shawn Reed, Kalitta Motorsports teammate Doug Kalitta and Ida Zetterstrom, who made her NHRA Top Fuel debut this weekend. Kalitta now holds an 84-point lead over Langdon.

In Funny Car, Blake Alexander enjoyed a terrific redemption weekend in Brainerd after the team battled back following an explosion in Sonoma. The turnaround was impressive and Alexander ended his weekend in the winner’s circle for the first time this season, picking up the win in his 11,000-horsepower Head Racing Ford Mustang when defending world champion Matt Hagan went red in the final round. Alexander would have been tough to beat, posting a 3.927 at 324.67 in the championship round after staying in the low 3.90s the entire day.

It’s the fourth career victory for Alexander – and his second in Funny Car – and he advanced to the final round on the strength of round wins against Dave Richards, Jack Beckman and Chad Green. Working with crew chief Jim Head, Alexander has turned into a legit contender and will head to the Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals seventh in points, feeling fully capable his team can compete against anyone. Alexander proved that in Brainerd, taking another step forward in his career at a track that means a great deal to him.

“Sonoma was the hardest race I’ve ever had in my career and then to come here and have one of the best races I’ve ever had in my career, it means a lot,” Alexander said. “I don’t want to sound arrogant, but I know that when I’m on, I’m one of the top guys out here. I know when I’m not on, just like anyone else, I can be a problem for my race team. So I’m trying to keep it tight, four straight runs every single time. Saying that is really easy to do, but doing that is really hard.

“I’m really proud of this team, they worked really hard on the combination and seeing them pull the strings on it in between runs. We’re making legit horsepower now and when it turns into a horsepower game we can play that game now and I’m pretty proud of that. It’s just a nice to place to come to and when you can feel that the people who own the track and the fans care, it just makes this big difference.”

After struggling in qualifying, Hagan reached the finals for the fourth time this year and 91st time in his career, getting past Ron Capps, Daniel Wilkerson and J.R. Todd. Austin Prock remains in the points lead, holding a 218-point advantage over Bob Tasca III heading to Indy.

Pro Stock points leader Dallas Glenn got back to his winning ways in impressive fashion, picking up a repeat win in Brainerd after defeating Mason McGaha in the final round, going 6.613 at 206.95 in his RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro. It’s the third season of the season for Glenn – and his first since Chicago in May – and the 11th in his career. Brainerd also continues to treat Glenn very well, defeating Eric Latino with a 6.598, defending world champion Erica Enders and Aaron Stanfield, who had won three of the past four races, to reach the final round.

McGaha left first but ran into trouble as Glenn cruised to a victory. It opened up his lead over KB Titan Racing teammate Greg Anderson to 184 points heading to the regular-season finale in Indy and gets Glenn back on track, also snapping the six-race winning streak of Elite Motorsports in the process.

“It feels really good,” Glenn said. “I went to three finals in that six-race streak where they kept winning. It was definitely good to finally seal the deal. We made a really nice run there in the final, even though I kind of got caught with my pants down on the tree. I kept flickering it all day and had really long trees, then all of a sudden I get a quick one and it caught me off guard.

“Everybody on the crew did an awesome job. You go up second round against Erica and you know she’s going to be tough, and then you follow it up with Aaron Stanfield, who’s won three out of the last four – yeah, it was a tough day. This is a big Pro Stock area, the Zoo is always a good time, and people around here definitely show up for this race. They support it, and it’s really great seeing the stands packed and everybody up against the fence cheering every run you go up and down.”

McGaha reached his first final round of the season and third in his career thanks to victories against No. 1 qualifier Jerry Tucker, David Cuadra and Fernando Cuadra Jr.

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series returns to action Aug. 28-Sept. 2 with the 70th annual Toyota NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

BRAINERD, Minn. — Final finish order (1-16) at the 42nd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway. The race is the 13th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series.

TOP FUEL:

Justin Ashley; 2. Shawn Langdon; 3. Ida Zetterstrom; 4. Josh Hart; 5. Clay Millican; 6. Doug Kalitta; 7. Tony Stewart; 8. Jasmine Salinas; 9. Steve Torrence; 10. Shawn Reed; 11. Brittany Force; 12. Tony Schumacher; 13. Antron Brown; 14. Billy Torrence.

FUNNY CAR:

Blake Alexander; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. J.R. Todd; 4. Chad Green; 5. Austin Prock; 6. Jack

Beckman; 7. Bob Tasca III; 8. Daniel Wilkerson; 9. Bobby Bode; 10. Ron Capps; 11. Paul Lee; 12. Dave Richards; 13. Alexis DeJoria; 14. Jim Campbell; 15. Jack Wyatt; 16. Cruz Pedregon.

PRO STOCK:

Dallas Glenn; 2. Mason McGaha; 3. Aaron Stanfield; 4. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 5. Erica Enders; 6. David Cuadra; 7. Cristian Cuadra; 8. Jeg Coughlin; 9. Greg Anderson; 10. Cory Reed; 11. Jerry Tucker; 12. Matt Hartford; 13. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 14. Eric Latino; 15. Chris McGaha; 16. Deric Kramer.

BRAINERD, Minn. — Sunday’s final results from the 42nd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway. The race is the 13th of 20 in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel — Justin Ashley, 3.745 seconds, 329.34 mph def. Shawn Langdon, 4.020 seconds, 261.32 mph.

Funny Car — Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 3.927, 324.67 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, Foul – Red Light.

Pro Stock — Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.613, 206.95 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 10.944, 82.27.

Top Alcohol Dragster — Hunter Green, 5.251, 271.90 def. Madison Payne, 5.264, 276.86.

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Bob McCosh, Chevy Camaro, 5.515, 263.77 def. Sean Bellemeur, Camaro, 5.827, 261.07.

Competition Eliminator — Bruno Massel, Chevy Cobalt, 6.986, 187.23 def. Travis Gusso, Cobalt, 8.450, 160.31.

Stock Eliminator — Brian Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 10.330, 125.01 def. Johnny Diekema, Chevy Corvette, 10.055, 128.04.

Super Comp — Michael Cheney, Dragster, 8.907, 164.23 def. Kris Whitfield, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.

Super Street — Wayde Samuel, Chevelle, 10.888, 139.95 def. Steve Stockton, Nova, Foul – Red Light.

Factory Stock Showdown — Scott Libersher, Chevy Camaro, 7.816, 172.04 def. David Janac, Ford Mustang, 7.909, 173.58.

Top Fuel Motorcycle — Larry McBride, Suzuki, 4.854, 239.91 def. Mitch Brown, Suzuki, 5.205, 212.90.

Mountain Motor Pro Stock — Brad Waddle, Ford Mustang, Foul – Red Light def. Dennis Firkus, Chevy Cobalt, Foul – Red Light.

BRAINERD, Minn. — Final round-by-round results from the 42nd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway, the 13th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series:

TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE — Shawn Langdon, 3.774, 310.41 def. Shawn Reed, 3.755, 329.75; Doug Kalitta, 3.689, 331.20 def. Antron Brown, 5.720, 121.69; Clay Millican, 3.735, 332.51 def. Brittany Force, 3.756, 332.18; Tony Stewart, 3.724, 334.73 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.786, 327.11; Ida Zetterstrom, 3.773, 320.81 def. Steve Torrence, 3.750, 321.35; Josh Hart, 3.758, 331.04 def. Jasmine Salinas, 3.742, 330.96; Justin Ashley, 3.747, 331.69 def. Billy Torrence, 8.055, 116.88;

QUARTERFINALS — Zetterstrom, 4.395, 180.48 was unopposed; Hart, 3.772, 330.39 def. Millican, 3.787, 308.99; Ashley, 3.763, 328.30 def. Stewart, 9.435, 78.54; Langdon, 3.970, 284.87 def. Kalitta, 4.378, 250.92;

SEMIFINALS — Langdon, 16.584, 62.32 def. Zetterstrom, Foul – Red Light; Ashley, 3.754, 330.39 def. Hart, 4.135, 225.82;

FINAL — Ashley, 3.745, 329.34 def. Langdon, 4.020, 261.32.

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE — Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 3.956, 320.28 def. Jack Wyatt, Dodge Charger, 24.584, 21.08; Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.872, 334.65 def. Jim Campbell, Chevy Monte Carlo, 4.634, 235.39; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.921, 325.37 def. Dave Richards, Toyota Camry, 4.118, 263.46; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.937, 329.26 def. Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.913, 331.20; Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.940, 327.11 def. Alexis DeJoria, GR Supra, 4.254, 218.55; Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.885, 322.88 def.

Bobby Bode, Mustang, 3.910, 330.39; Chad Green, Mustang, No Time Recorded def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, Foul – Centerline; J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.945, 328.70 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.015, 276.86;

QUARTERFINALS — Hagan, 3.969, 324.05 def. Wilkerson, 10.218, 88.82; Todd, 4.012, 323.97 def. Prock, 3.917, 323.89; Alexander, 3.943, 317.05 def. Beckman, 3.945, 321.65; Green, 4.044, 309.20 def. Tasca III, 4.343, 222.58;

SEMIFINALS — Alexander, 3.948, 320.51 def. Green, Foul – Red Light; Hagan, 3.965, 324.12 def. Todd, 4.075, 280.14;

FINAL — Alexander, 3.927, 324.67 def. Hagan, Foul – Red Light.

PRO STOCK:

ROUND ONE — David Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.645, 206.45 def. Deric Kramer, Chevy Camaro, 7.114, 194.72; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.598, 208.10 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.649, 206.20; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.611, 204.05 def. Cory Reed, Camaro, 6.609, 205.91; Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.651, 206.01 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.636, 206.57; Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 6.610, 206.42 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.640, 206.29; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.618, 204.94 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro,

6.603, 208.30; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.597, 206.73 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.650, 207.34; Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.641, 207.37 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.610, 207.62;

QUARTERFINALS — M. McGaha, 6.655, 207.69 def. D. Cuadra, 6.652, 206.48; Stanfield, 6.629, 205.29 def. Coughlin, 6.691, 199.91; Cuadra Jr., 6.632, 206.42 def. C. Cuadra, 6.680, 198.03; Glenn, 6.623, 206.20 def. Enders, 6.622, 207.05;

SEMIFINALS — M. McGaha, 6.672, 206.51 def. Cuadra Jr., 6.849, 206.13; Glenn, 6.616, 206.76 def. Stanfield, 6.620, 207.37;

FINAL — Glenn, 6.613, 206.95 def. M. McGaha, 10.944, 82.27.

BRAINERD, Minn. — Point standings (top 10) following the 42nd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway, the 13th of 20 events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series –

Top Fuel

Doug Kalitta, 1,034; 2. Shawn Langdon, 950; 3. Justin Ashley, 929; 4. Steve Torrence, 861; 5. Antron Brown, 847; 6. Clay Millican, 683; 7. Tony Stewart, 677; 8. Tony Schumacher, 663; 9. Billy Torrence, 639; 10. Brittany Force, 583.

Funny Car

Austin Prock, 1,190; 2. Bob Tasca III, 972; 3. Matt Hagan, 960; 4. J.R. Todd, 891; 5. John Force, 749; 6. Ron Capps, 738; 7. Blake Alexander, 650; 8. Daniel Wilkerson, 637; 9. Chad Green, 606; 10. Paul Lee, 578.

Pro Stock