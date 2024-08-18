Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Brainerd Post-Race Report – 08.18.24

JUSTIN ASHLEY TRIUMPHANT AT BRAINERD FOR TOYOTA’S FIFTH CONSECUTIVE WIN

Toyota claims 13th Top Fuel win in the last 14 NHRA races

BRAINERD, Minn. (Aug. 18, 2024) – Justin Ashley captured his third victory of the 2024 season and the 14th of his career by taking home the Wally Trophy at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday. Ashley defeated his Toyota teammate, Shawn Langdon, in the final round to give Toyota its fifth consecutive Top Fuel victory and its 13th in the last 14 NHRA events. The victory also bumps Ashley up to third in the Top Fuel points standings heading to the Toyota U.S. Nationals in two weeks, the final race before the Countdown to the Championship.

The finals appearances by Ashley and Langdon now mark 36 consecutive NHRA event final rounds for Toyota in either Top Fuel and/or Funny Car.

In Funny Car, J.R. Todd reached the semifinals Sunday afternoon, but not without having to overcome some adversity. As he captured the win light in his second-round race, Todd suffered damage that seemed to be too much to repair before the semi-finals. However, Toyota teammate teams, Ron Capps Motorsports and DC Motorsports, chipped in to help Todd and the DHL team repair their GR Supra Funny Car in time, which included a spare body from Capps, who was eliminated in round one. It was a testament of tremendous teamwork across Team Toyota but ended in the penultimate round of Funny Car action.

Racing at the Toyota U.S Nationals for Team Toyota begins Friday, Aug. 30 with the final round taking place Monday, Sept. 2. Coverage across the weekend will be found on FOX, FS1 and FS2.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series

Brainerd International Raceway

Race 13 of 20

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Justin Ashley SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Winner W (3.747) v. B. Torrence (8.055) W (3.763) v. T. Stewart (9.435) W (3.754) v. J. Hart (4.135) W (3.745) v. S. Langdon (4.020) Shawn Langdon Kalitta Air Careers Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Finalist W (3.774 – holeshot) v. S. Reed (3.755) W (3.970) v. D. Kalitta (4.378) W (15.584) v. I. Zetterstrom (3.840 – red light) L (4.020) v. J. Ashley. Langdon (3.745) Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W (3.689) v. A. Brown (5.720) L (4.378) v. S. Langdon (3.970) Steve Torrence CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First round L (3.750) v. I. Zetterstrom (3.773 – holeshot) Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L (5.720) v. D. Kalitta (3.689) Billy Torrence CAPCO Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L (8.055) v. J. Ashley (3.747)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Semi-finals W (3.945) v. P. Lee (N/A) W (4.012 – holeshot) v. A. Prock (3.917) L (4.075) v. M. Hagan (3.965) Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car First Round L (4.254) v. D. Wilkerson (3.940) Ron Capps NAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra Funny Car First Round L (3.913) v. M. Hagan (3.937 – holeshot)

*= Non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

JUSTIN ASHLEY, SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, SCAG Racing

TF Final Result: Winner

Does it get any better than a win like this?

“No, it doesn’t. This is fantastic. What an incredible weekend. You know, the first burnout we did on this new chassis, new car, we had was Q1 here this weekend. I think right now, we’re hitting our stride and it’s all about the Countdown (to the Championship) and preparing for Indy (Toyota U.S. Nationals), which is the next one. This was an all-Team Toyota final and to be able to put this car, specifically, into the winner circle is just (pause), feels so good. Mike Green (crew chief), Tommy DeLago (co-crew chief) and the guys, this is because of them. They work incredibly hard, and they put this car together on short notice. Great job team and thank you to all the SCAG Power Equipment dealers and distributors out there this weekend. It was riding like a cheetah and turf tiger all weekend, so awesome job everybody.”

J.R. TODD, DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Kalitta Motorsports

FC Final Result: Semifinalist

It wasn’t the result you wanted, but what an effort to get the car ready for that run.

“Yeah, I can’t thank everybody enough who was involved. First off, Ron Capps. It’s great being a part of Toyota – one big family. These GR Supras, they’re not interchangeable between the two chassis, so they had to hustle to fit that NAPA body to make it fit on our chassis. Del Worsham (DC Motorsports), his guys were over there helping us out. There were some other teams as well. The ‘Yellow Fellas’ (DHL GR Supra Funny Car team), I always give them props for working hard, but they’ve had one heck of a weekend. After that, we have a lot of work to get ready for Indy (Toyota U.S. Nationals). I thought we were dead after that. I was throwing my gloves and upset. Saw the win light come on and thought, ‘we’re screwed,’ right? Two bodies and didn’t know if there was any chassis damage. But those guys, they don’t quit until it’s over with and it was awesome to drag it back up there. It was like a victory in itself and once you see (Matt) Hagan out there drive away from you, you just shut it off. Don’t want to blow another body up. But hopefully we can go to Indy and redeem ourselves and start making a move when it counts.”

RON CAPPS, NAPA Auto Care Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Ron Capps Motorsports

FC Final Result: First Round

What was the thought process going into helping JR and the Kalitta team to get their car prepared for the semifinals?

“It wasn’t even a decision, we’re all Toyotas. We actually looked into seeing if we could even bring our chassis down here, our backup in the trailer. There are a few things I have different, my brake handle, little things like that but J.R. (Todd) is a great driver and he can adapt. Unfortunately, things are just a bit different between Del Worsham’s (DC Motorsports) car, our car and the Kalitta car as far as the Toyota bodies on the chassis, specifically. Our guys, their guys and Del’s guys jumped on it and they’re getting it to fit. When you’re Team Toyota, you do anything it takes.”

