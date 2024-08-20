AO Racing Welcomes Bachler to Lineup for GT Challenge at VIR

ST. CHARLES, Ill., (August 20, 2024) – Porsche driver Klaus Bachler is set to join AO Racing for next weekend’s Michelin GT Challenge at VIR in Roxy, the Porsche 911 GT3 Rawr. He will race alongside full-season driver Laurin Heinrich during the GT-only weekend as AO Racing continues its quest to maintain its championship lead in the final stretch of the season.

“We’re extremely grateful for Klaus to join us for the VIRginia International Raceway race weekend in Roxy,” said Team Principal Gunnar Jeannette. “He’s one of the most experienced Porsche GT drivers in the world, and currently leading the WEC championship in the same car. We know he will do a good job in our continued push for the series championship.”

Following Sebastian Priaulx’s departure from the team last month, Julien Andlauer was the first driver to step in to fill the open seat, starting with a one-off run at Road America earlier this month. Due to a schedule conflict with the European Le Mans Series, the team sought out Bachler to be the next driver to step in. With over a decade of experience racing Porsches, Bachler is poised to be a strong addition to the team.

“I am really looking forward to joining AO Racing together with Laurin for VIR,” said Bachler. “It is the first time for me driving Roxy and I cannot wait for it. VIR is one of my favorite tracks in North America and I will give everything to help the team for their championship run.”

The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR will be a GT-only event, featuring just the GTD PRO and GTD classes. The field will take the green flag for the two-hour, 40-minute race on Sunday, August 25 at 12:10 PM ET, airing live on Peacock.

Founded in 2022 by PJ Hyett and Gunnar Jeannette, AO Racing has swiftly risen to prominence in the world of professional sports car racing. With an unwavering commitment to on-track excellence and fan engagement, AO Racing commands attention with its fun liveries and fan-friendly presence, becoming a dynamic force in the sport. Central to AO Racing’s success is its unique blend of performance and personality. The iconic liveries of “Rexy” and “Roxy,” the T-Rex Porsche 911 GT3 Rawrs and “Spike” the LMP2 Dragon have captivated fans worldwide, earning AO Racing a dedicated following. With a focus on making racing accessible and enjoyable for enthusiasts of all ages, AO Racing has become a beloved favorite among motorsport lovers. The team has a global footprint, with strong efforts in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Asian Le Mans Series, European Le Mans Series, and the FIA World Endurance Championship. With passion, precision, and a touch of flair, AO Racing is writing the next chapter in the annals of motorsport history.