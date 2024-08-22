Burton, DEX Imaging Team Hoping Lady Luck Rides With Them At Daytona

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team are headed to Daytona International Speedway for Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400, one of the wildest of the wild-card races on the Cup Series schedule.

With the way races usually play out with the draft at Daytona and its sister track Talladega Superspeedway, nearly every driver in the field has as good a chance as any to take a win. And a win at Daytona on Saturday night brings with it a coveted berth in the 10-race, season-ending, championship-deciding Playoffs.

Only Saturday’s race at Daytona, and next week’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway remain on the regular season schedule.

“When it comes to the final weeks of the Playoffs, the Daytona race is truly the wild-card event,” said Jeremy Bullins, crew chief of the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang Dark Horse. “There are so many things out of your control, and no matter how hard you try you can easily get caught up in a wreck like we did early in the Daytona 500.

“At the same time if you can keep yourself out of trouble and position yourself near the front at the end, anything can happen.

“That’ll be our goal this weekend – be there at the end with a shot to get a win with our DEX Mustang.”

Per NASCAR rules for races on the drafting tracks, there will be no pre-race practice. Qualifying is set for Friday at 5:05 p.m. Eastern Time, with USA Network broadcasting the event.

Saturday night’s 160-lap, 400-mile race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 7:30 p.m., with Stage breaks planned for Laps 35 and 95.

NBC will carry the live TV broadcast Saturday night.

About DEX Imaging

DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES:

Reducing Operating Costs

Reducing Paper Consumption

Increasing Productivity

DEX Imaging has been the recipient of virtually every industry award since the company’s inception, including the JD Power & Associates Award for Best Customer Experience, the prestigious ProTech Service award by Konica Minolta, the Diamond Premier Dealer Award by Kyocera, and the Elite DEALER Award by ‘ENX’ magazine. Other accolades include being named ‘Best Place to Work’ by numerous business journals in the markets DEX serves.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.