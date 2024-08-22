Keen’s Buildings Joins Rick Ware Racing at Daytona

Leading Prefab Building Manufacturer To Serve as an Associate Partner of No. 51 NASCAR Cup Series Team and Driver Justin Haley in Coke Zero Sugar 400

LIVE OAK, Fla. (Aug. 22, 2024) – Keen’s Buildings, a leading garage and prefab building manufacturer serving the southeastern United States, is excited to have joined Rick Ware Racing as an associate partner of the No. 51 NASCAR Cup Series team and driver Justin Haley for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Saturday night at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Haley, who won the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400, will drive the No. 51 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the 160-lap race around the 2.5-mile superspeedway. The race goes green at 7:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage by NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“Justin Haley has an impressive track record at Daytona and I’m incredibly excited for him and the entire Rick Ware Racing team in Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400. I’m sure they’ll be a strong contender and it’s why Keen’s Buildings is proud to be represented on their No. 51 Ford Mustang,” said Kevin Keen, owner, Keen’s Buildings.

Located 170 miles northwest of Daytona in Live Oak, Florida, Keen’s Buildings has established itself as a leader in the Florida and Georgia markets for metal garages, pole barns, carports and sheds. In addition to its NASCAR partnership with Rick Ware Racing, the company is also a proud supporter of motocross, including championship-winning rider R.J. Hampshire.

Keen’s Buildings has more exciting news to come!

For more information about Keen’s Buildings and its partnerships, please visit www.KeensBuildings.com or call (386) 364-7995.

About Keen’s Buildings:

Keen’s Buildings is a premier provider of metal garages, pole barns, carports and sheds across the Southeast with a strong commitment to quality and customer satisfaction for 25 years. Keen’s Buildings also actively supports motorsports, including NASCAR and motocross events. Keen’s Buildings looks forward to more partnerships with Rick Ware Racing.

About Rick Ware Racing:

Rick Ware has been a motorsports mainstay for more than 40 years. It began at age 6 when the third-generation racer began his driving career and has since spanned four wheels and two wheels on both asphalt and dirt. Competing in the SCCA Trans Am Series and other road-racing divisions led Ware to NASCAR in the early 1980s, where he finished third in his NASCAR debut – the 1983 Warner W. Hodgdon 300 NASCAR Grand American race at Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway. More than a decade later, injuries would force Ware out of the driver seat and into fulltime team ownership. In 1995, Rick Ware Racing was formed, and with wife Lisa by his side, Ware has since built his eponymous organization into an entity that fields two fulltime entries in the NASCAR Cup Series while simultaneously campaigning successful teams in the Top Fuel class of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, the NTT INDYCAR Series, Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup, Progressive American Flat Track and FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX).