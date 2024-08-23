Daniel Dye Returns to Kaulig Racing Full Time in 2025

Daniel Dye to Drive the No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2025

Lexington, N.C. (August 23, 2024) – Kaulig Racing announces Daniel Dye will return to the No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro to run full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) in 2025.

Dye has competed part time for Kaulig Racing in the 2024 NXS season. So far, the Daytona Beach, Fla. native has made seven starts in the No. 10 Chevrolet and has earned two top 10s and four top-20 finishes.

“Daniel [Dye] has done a really great job for our team this season,” said team president Chris Rice. “He is invested in our program and putting in the time and effort to keep getting better. I’ve been able to spend a lot of time with him throughout the season, and we’re looking forward to having him with us full time in 2025.”

Dye is scheduled to make three additional starts in the No. 10 this season at Kansas Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

“I’ve really enjoyed driving the Xfinity car this year, and I’m excited for the opportunity to continue working with Kaulig Racing in 2025,” said Daniel Dye. “It’s been a fun experience learning the car and trying to navigate the different feeling compared to the truck. I’m looking forward to finishing out the season, running for the Truck Championship and making the most of my remaining races in the No. 10.”

Partnership details for Dye and the No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro will be announced at a later date.



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 23 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries, with a part-time fourth entry at select events. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.