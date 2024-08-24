RCR NXS Race Recap: Daytona International Speedway

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Honor the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation at Daytona International Speedway

Finish: 21st

Start: 5th

“Our No. 2 Whelen/National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Chevrolet team brought a fast Chevrolet to Daytona International Speedway. Our Camaro started out on the free side in the first stage, but Danny Stockman and the team made good adjustments to help the balance. When we came down pit road on lap 34, I got tagged in the rear and spun backwards into my stall. That cost us a lot of time and we were forced to restart deep in the field. It seemed like whatever line we wanted to race in would not build up the momentum to make ground in the draft which kept us mid-pack. Here at Daytona International Speedway that can be a dangerous place. We were caught up in a couple different incidents that hurt the body of the car and killed the downforce we needed to run in the lead pack. My team did a great job with repairs and kept us from going a lap down though. We will keep our heads up and move forward to Darlington Raceway next weekend.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics/Global Industrial Chevrolet Team Persevere After Lap One Accident at Daytona International Speedway

Finish: 31st

Start: 2nd

“Today wasn’t our day at Daytona International Speedway. We qualified second in our No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics/Global Industrial Chevrolet, but the second round was canceled due to weather. I feel like we would have had a shot at the pole though. During my one lap on the track, I felt an issue in the steering, so to be on the safe side, we changed the parts. Unfortunately that forced us to start in the back where anything can happen. And that proved true when we got collected on lap one. While it is disappointing that we didn’t have a shot during the race, this is the same team that won the first two races of the season and went on to string together a lot of consecutive top-five finishes. We just need one clean race to get the momentum back on track and we can hit our stride again at the right time before the Playoffs. I have confidence in the men and women at Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines. We will focus on Darlington Raceway, which has been a decent track for us the last few times there.” -Austin Hill