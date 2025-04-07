Blues Hog to Join Zilisch, JR Motorsports on the No. 88 Chevrolet

Grand Champion Barbecue Company Set for Three Races in 2025

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 7, 2025) – JR Motorsports today announced that Blues Hog, the multi-time world champion barbecue competitors, will join the organization as the primary partner for Connor Zilisch and the No. 88 Chevrolet for three NASCAR Xfinity Series events in 2025, beginning with Texas Motor Speedway on May 3. From there, the No. 88 Blues Hog Chevrolet will hit the track at Nashville Superspeedway on May 31, followed by Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 27.

“It’s great to welcome a new partner like Blues Hog to JR Motorsports and to our No. 88 Chevrolet,” said Zilisch. “I think that the car looks great and I can’t wait to get on the track with them in a couple weeks. It’s going to be a great time.”

Founded by Barbecue Hall of Famer Bill Arnold, Blues Hog is a perennial contender in the barbecue competition world. Having won over 35 Grand Champion titles and over 40 Reserve Grand Championship titles, Blues Hog is known nationwide as one of the top barbecue brands in the country.

“The fastest growing BBQ Sauce company is proud to join the fastest race team in the industry with JR Motorsports,” said Blues Hog owner Tim Scheer. “We’re excited to partner with the competitive spirit of motorsports while bringing the award-winning heat and flavor of Blues Hog BBQ sauce into the spotlight, creating a fun and memorable connection with fans of both worlds. Stay Saucey!”

Check out Zilisch and the No. 88 Blues Hog Chevrolet at Texas on May 3 at 2 p.m. ET on The CW, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 24th year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2024. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.