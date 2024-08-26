Cadillac Racing aims to make noise at COTA

No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R seeking season-defining result in WEC ‘home’ race

DETROIT (Aug. 26, 2024) – Cadillac Racing returns to Circuit of The Americas this week, aiming to deliver a season-defining result in its FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) homecoming.

The six-hour Lone Star Le Mans – the sixth round of the eight-race season — also marks the WEC’s return to the racecourse in Austin, Texas, after a three-year absence. The race was a fixture on the calendar from 2013-2017. Green flag is scheduled for 1 p.m. CDT Sunday.

GM COTA highlights

Cadillac DPi-V.R sweeps podium in 2017 IMSA race.

Chevrolet Corvette DP sweeps podium in 2016 IMSA race.

Chevrolet Corvette DP wins 2013 Grand-Am Rolex Sports Car Series race.

Johnny O’Connell wins 2016 Pirelli World Challenge race in Cadillac ATS-V.R GT3 and the 2013 race in a Cadillac CTS-V.

Sebring International Raceway hosted the last WEC race in the U.S. in March 2023, which was also the debut of the Cadillac Racing Hypercar program. The No. 2 V-Series.R turned heads with a fourth-place finish.

GM Motorsports has had successful runs at the 3.426-mile road course, including the Cadillac DPi-V.R sweeping the podium in the 2-hour, 40-minute (73 laps) IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race in 2017.

This year, Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn will pilot the No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R, which is the only Hypercar entry to qualify in the top four in each of the past three races (second at Spa-Francorchamps and Le Mans, fourth at Brazil). Eighteen Hypercars are entered.

“I love the fact that we have such passionate fans in America, and I think they’ll enjoy seeing the WEC there again,” said Bamber, a New Zealand native who lives in Atlanta. “I think there is going to be a lot of America at the event. It’s some of the best racing in the world right now, especially in Hypercar and I think for fans going to COTA, seeing this field will be a great spectacle.”

Bamber is a two-time winner at COTA, including co-driving to an LMP1 victory in 2017, and both drivers tested at COTA in July prior to completion of full-course resurfacing. Portions of the course that incorporates 113 feet of elevation change were repaved earlier this year.

Cars will run counterclockwise on the 20-turn (11 left, 9 right) track that opened in 2012 and draws inspiration from some renown international circuits.

An uphill run into the hairpin Turn 1 is the venue’s signature corner. Turns 3 through 6 take cues from Silverstone’s high-speed Maggotts-Becketts-Chapel complex and Turns 12 through 15 are a nod to Hockenheim’s stadium section.

“COTA is a very technical track, very difficult to get right,” Lynn said. “It really is amazing behind the wheel, and to watch from grandstands and viewing banks.”

Race day is Pink Cadillac Day, which is celebrated annually on September 1 to honor the iconic 1950s car. Cadillac is embedded in pop culture, being featured in more than 400 movie scenes and referenced in more than 300 songs. A special pink Cadillac prototype racecar will complement the exciting lineup of Cadillac V-Series vehicles on display during the weekend.

What they’re saying

Earl Bamber: “I love the fact that we have such passionate fans in America, and I think they’ll enjoy seeing the WEC there again. The fans make the American races. You go to Sebring you see them camping for a whole week. The same at Road Atlanta and Daytona. I think we’ll get a big turnout at COTA and Austin is a fantastic city to go to as well. I think there is going to be a lot of America at the event. Fans will see titanic battles. There is action all over the place all the time. I think it’s some of the best racing in the world right now, especially in the prototype class, and I think it will be a great spectacle for the fans. The teams are upping the level and it’s feeling more and more like a Formula One paddock when you walk through the paddock. (about the circuit) The track is super challenging and it’s going to be hot, so it will be a real endurance race for the cars and the drivers behind the wheel. After the test there, we’ll be well-prepared, and we’ll be able to lean on our American colleagues as well from what they know. I think it will be one of the highlights of the program. A lot of people talk about the climb leading into the first corner, but actually I like the last sector with a really fast, long right-hand corner and the other fast corner to finish the lap. Overall, I think it is going to be grueling, a challenge for the teams for strategy and I think it’s going to race really well so looking forward to it.”

Alex Lynn: “Being back in the U.S. is really cool and important for us as GM. We want to win one of these races and stand on the podium again and that’s our goal. Because it was so hot (during July 2023 test) the grip was so low that actually it was alright. I hope it is a bit higher grip this time with the resurface, but I think that’s the thing with COTA is that when it’s so hot the grip becomes super low, so that actually wasn’t that difficult. COTA is a very technical track, very difficult to get right. There is a lot of lap time to be found with drivers exploiting the curbs. We don’t drive there a lot, so it’s a tough track to nail. But it’s a challenge we all enjoy. Sector 1 is by far my favorite. You’ve got that huge hill to Turn 1, then the big downhill sweeping into what is really a recreation of Maggots and Becketts from Silverstone. It really is amazing behind the wheel, and to watch from grandstands and viewing banks. Austin in itself is such a cool place too. Racing in the U.S. is cool, but that city just adds to it. The people there are so welcoming and for that reason I don’t know anyone who doesn’t love going there.”

(July test days) “The test in Austin went well. The circuit had not been repaved before we tested, though it has been repaved since with the new F1 tarmac. That won’t be too much of a surprise with how our car will react. I believe our car works well on European tarmac tracks like Qatar and Imola, which recently were repaved FIA-grade tracks.”