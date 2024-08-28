Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Darlington (S.C.) Raceway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 28, 2024) – Todd Gilliland returns to the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway for the famed Southern 500. Long John Silver’s will partner with Gilliland for the crown-jewel event.

Gilliland heads to the 1.3-mile track facing a must-win situation in order to make the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Gilliland has a career best finish of 11th at the “Track too Tough to Tame” in the Cup Series, and a 4th place finish in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. He finished 15th in the May Cup race at Darlington.

The weekend will kick off on Saturday, August 31 with practice and qualifying at 12:30 pm ET. The Southern 500 is scheduled for Sunday, September 1 at 6:00 pm ET. Fans can watch the action live on the USA Network. Fans can also listen in from the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM channel 90.

No. 38 Long John Silver’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse:

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“This is our last chance to make the playoffs. Daytona feels like a missed opportunity but that’s just how things shook out. I have to put it in the past, keep my eyes forward, and focus on the task at hand. I think we can get it done on Sunday, but we aren’t going to hang our heads if we don’t. There is still a lot of races left to show the world what we got.”

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“We had a solid run at Darlington in May, but we didn’t execute as a team to put Todd in contention to win. Our progression since then has really taken off and we’re all proud of that. We’re executing and building fast race cars, we just need to qualify up front and stick to our plan.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.