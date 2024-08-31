Mixed Results for Silver Hare Racing at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Solid Sixth-Place Finish for Jake Drew; Rear-End Issue Ends Boris Said Jr.’s Day

Overview:

Date: Aug. 31, 2024

Event: CTMP SpeedTour (Round 10 of 12)

Series: Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli

Division: Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Series

Location: Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario

Layout: 2.459-mile, 10-turn road course

Format: 41 laps or 75 minutes

Weather: Sunny, mid-70s

TA2 Winner: Rafa Matos

Silver Hare Racing:

● Jake Drew – Started 8th, Finished 6th (Running, completed 41/41 laps)

● Boris Said Jr. – Started 10th, Finished 12th (Rear end, completed 18/41 laps)

Noteworthy:

● Drew’s sixth-place finish was his seventh top-six in nine races this season.

Jake Drew, Driver, No. 7 Silver Hare Racing/Franklin Road Apparel Chevrolet Camaro:

“This track tested all of us, for sure. We all worked really, really hard to find some speed. We came out of the gates really good on Thursday and just kind of seemed to lose touch with some of the cars out there on Friday. Looking at the times we were running during the race, it looked like the speed was there by the end of it. But starting where we did and not many opportunities to pass, it made it difficult to fight our way up there. Nonetheless, it was a good race. It seemed like fourth through about seventh or eighth we were all stacked right on top of each other the whole time. I want to thank Laura and Maurice (Hull) and the whole Silver Hare team, Nik Middleton at Cube 3 Architecture, and Ken Thwaits with Franklin Road Apparel for making everything happen, and of course my family and friends and this whole crew for all the hard work and support and everything else that goes with living this dream. Now we get a little break, get a little reset, and we’ll have two more chances.”

Boris Said Jr., Driver, No. 75 HendrickCars.com/Silver Hare Racing Chevrolet Camaro:

“I really like this racetrack. I was really looking forward to coming here and it was a blast to get to learn it in practice and qualifying. Obviously disappointed the rear-end issue ended our day so early in the race. But it is what it is. The team worked really hard to give us a solid HendrickCars.com Chevrolet that would work for us on the long run. But things happen and we’ll learn from it and move on to the next one.”

Laura Hull, Co-Owner, Team Manager, Silver Hare Racing:

“First, I want to thank all the fans here at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. I can’t believe all the people from Canada who came out to watch us race. The fans are friendly and I’ve got to say everybody’s been extraordinarily nice. We really appreciate that. It was a little frustrating. There are some teams that showed some incredible speed, and we did all we could to bring good, clean, fair cars to run. We may have missed the setup a little bit. We were plagued by rear-end issues in Boris Said Jr.’s car but he gave it every effort that he could. Jake Drew drove probably one of the best races he has all season. Toward the end, his car was coming in and he was running some of the fastest laps of the race. We’re very proud of him.”

Next Up:

Next up for the 2024 Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Series competitors is the VIR SpeedTour, round 11 of 12 on the season set for Oct. 3-5 at High Point, North Carolina-based Silver Hare Racing’s home track, Virginia International Raceway in Alton. The three-day weekend kicks off with a pair of TA2 test sessions Thursday (Oct. 3) at 12:20 and 4:20 p.m., EDT. Official TA2 practice is set for 11 a.m. Friday (Oct. 4), followed by TA2 qualifying at 4:30 p.m. Race time Saturday (Oct. 5) for the 31-lap, 75-minute race around the 3.27-mile, 17-turn circuit is 12:35 p.m. Series partner MAVTV will provide live television coverage augmented via live video stream on the Trans Am channel on YouTube.

About Silver Hare Racing:

Silver Hare Racing is a fulltime competitor in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s Cube 3 Architecture TA2 Series. The multicar team has won the TA2 Masters class championship three times (2018, 2019 and 2020) with driver and team co-owner Maurice Hull. Under the leadership of Hull’s wife, co-owner and team manager Laura Hull, Silver Hare Racing provides a variety of services that includes private testing and arrive-and-drive programs. The team offers six professionally built and maintained TA2 chassis from Howe Racing and operates from a state-of-the-art facility in High Point, North Carolina. For more information, call 336-870-5151, or visit SilverHareRacing.com.