Brandon Jones rejoins Joe Gibbs Racing’s Xfinity Series program, beginning in 2025

Brandon Jones will be rejoining Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) and piloting a Toyota Supra entry on a multiyear basis, beginning in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

The news comes as the 27-year-old Jones from Atlanta, Georgia, is campaigning in his ninth consecutive full-time season in the Xfinity Series and second in recent seasons driving the No. 9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports. Through 23 of 33-scheduled events, Jones has racked up two poles, a runner-up result at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May, five top-10 results, 30 laps led and an average-finishing result of 20.3. With Jones currently ranked in 14th place in the drivers’ standings and trailing the top-12 cutline to make the 2024 Xfinity Series Playoffs by 132 points, the Atlanta native expressed his excitement over returning to an organization where he achieved an abundant of his success in the Xfinity circuit.

“I’m beyond excited to be returning to Joe Gibbs Racing and rejoining the Toyota Racing family,” Jones said. “My time with JGR was some of the most rewarding of my career, and I’m eager to build on that success as we chase more wins and a championship together. I’m ready to hit the ground running and make the most of this incredible opportunity. For now, my focus remains on finishing this year strong for my team, crew, manufacturer and Menards. We will push hard to win our way into the Playoffs and finish the year on a high note.”

Jones first joined Joe Gibbs Racing in 2018 following a three-year campaign at Richard Childress Racing. Over his next five-year campaign at JGR (165 starts), he notched his first five career victories, made the Playoffs in all seasons and accumulated a combined 35 top-fives and 84 top-10 results. He also finished in the top 10 in the final standings during all five seasons and achieved a career-best sixth-place result in 2020.

During the 2020 Xfinity season, Jones recorded a career-high three victories, 19 top-10 results and a personal-best average-finishing result of 12.8. The following season, he notched a career-high 11 top-five results before he led a career-high 240 laps in 2022.

“We’re thrilled to have Brandon return to Joe Gibbs Racing next season,” Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, said. “He has a proven history of success with us and is someone that we know will be in the championship hunt each year. His veteran leadership will also be a tremendous asset to our program.”

“It is great to have Brandon back in our Xfinity Series program,” Steve de Souza, Executive Vice President of Xfinity Series and Development for JGR, added. “He showed great progress across each season he was with us previously showing the ability to run up front and lead laps consistently each week. We look forward to getting him back to that level of consistency and winning races for us next year.”

Jones’ car number, crew chief and sponsorships, along with the rest of Joe Gibbs Racing’s Xfinity Series driver lineup in 2025, remains to be determined.

With his plans for the 2025 season set, Brandon Jones’ 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season continues with a trip to Jones’ home track at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Focused Health 250. The event will occur this upcoming Saturday, September 7, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.