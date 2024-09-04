Burton, DEX Imaging Team Open Playoff Bid In Quaker State 400 At Atlanta

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team kick off their 2024 Playoff run this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Sunday’s Quaker State 400 is the opening race of the Round of 16, and Burton, who will be making his 100th career Cup start, enters the event 14th in points thanks to his win in the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

The three races in the opening Playoff round are at AMS, followed by Watkins Glen and Bristol Motor Speedway after which the bottom four drivers in the standings will be eliminated from championship contention.

Jeremy Bullins, crew chief of the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang Dark Horse, said he’s optimistic about his team’s chances heading into the opening round of the 10-race, season-ending, championship-deciding Playoffs.

“Making the Playoffs is always a team’s goal every season, and fortunately for us our win at Daytona has given us that opportunity,” Bullins said. “Now that the points reset, we feel like we are right back in the mix and have a chance to redeem ourselves from the regular season.

“This first round of tracks should be good for us as we had speed at both Atlanta and Bristol, and Watkins Glen will be a new challenge for everyone with the planned tire change.

“We believe we can go to Atlanta with our DEX Mustang and contend for Stage points and hopefully put ourselves in position for a win at the end.”

Sunday’s race will be Burton’s sixth at AMS in a Cup car, and he has two finishes of 11th or better there.

There will be no practice prior to Sunday’s race, per NASCAR rules for races at drafting tracks, and qualifying is set for Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Sunday’s 260-lap, 400-mile race is scheduled to start just after 3 p.m., with Stage breaks at Laps 60 and 160.

USA Network will carry the TV coverage this weekend.

About DEX Imaging

DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES:

Reducing Operating Costs

Reducing Paper Consumption

Increasing Productivity

DEX Imaging has been the recipient of virtually every industry award since the company’s inception, including the JD Power & Associates Award for Best Customer Experience, the prestigious ProTech Service award by Konica Minolta, the Diamond Premier Dealer Award by Kyocera, and the Elite DEALER Award by ‘ENX’ magazine. Other accolades include being named ‘Best Place to Work’ by numerous business journals in the markets DEX serves.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.