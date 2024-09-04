Toyota Racing – NCS Playoff Media Day Quotes – Christopher Bell – 09.04.24

Toyota Racing – Christopher Bell

NASCAR Cup Series Quotes

CHARLOTTE (September 4, 2024) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell was made available to the media on Wednesday as part of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day.

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

How have you been able to be successful at Watkins Glen?

“That’s a great question. I wouldn’t have pegged Watkins Glen as a track I notoriously do well at, but road course racing, I think I feel confident with that. Watkins Glen is a fast track. I really enjoy the fast road courses. Yeah, I don’t know why it’s been that way, but yeah, I like it.”

When did things start to click for you on road courses?

“I think it was just about learning the road course stuff and whenever I got into the sport it took me a period of time to learn it. Through the Truck Series, I struggled and whenever I got into the Xfinity cars the Toyota group put in a lot of effort to making me, and all of the Toyota drivers, better at road course racing. We spent a lot of time at the Trans Am Series, a lot of time with road course coaches. I spent time with Chris Cook out in Phoenix and Michael Self through the Trans Am stuff, and both of those guys helped me tremendously. Then, my road racing craft was able to grow and then I won my first one at Road America, I think it was in 2019. Just improved and yeah, I’ve grown to really like it.”

How do you stop Hendrick Motorsports, who has won the last five races at the Glen?

“Well, I think it’s doable for sure. I remember, I think it was 2021, where I was in position to win. Me and (Kyle) Larson got together and I didn’t win, but I felt really good there. Even last year, I think I ran third and it was really tough to pass last year, but I think if I was in position I could’ve won the race. It’s going to come down to a very important Saturday and then the tires. The tires are going to be different this year, so nobody knows what to expect.”

What is your outlook for the first round of the Playoffs?

“I’ll be honest, the first round is the scariest it’s been in a long time with Atlanta, a superspeedway starting us off. We all know how that can go. And then we go to Watkins Glen, which should be a normal race track, but with the expected tire degradation with the tire change that we’ve had, it could be a Bristol style race where people are wearing tires out really early and struggling to make laps and having to pit all of the time. So, that could be another wild card race. And, then Bristol, I think everybody is expecting it to be more of the same as what we had in the spring. So, the first round could be very different than what we’ve seen in the past.”

With the stages at Watkins Glen, do you think there will be more penalty to flipping the stage this time around due to the tire degradation?

“If there is tire deg., which we’re expecting there to be, then yes, there will be a huge incentive to not jump the stage to have fresh tires at the start of the next stage. On the same breath, the road courses and having that yellow flag – the stage breaks – it really entices a lot of different strategy calls. I’m sure that might hurt the ability to flip the stages if we have high tire deg., but there are going to be some people that try it if you’re mired at the back.”

How do you feel your odds are of getting to the Championship 4?

“Well, I will tell you that I’ve done it the past two years and I’m in a much better position now than I have been in the last two years. The plan is clear, and the path is right in front of us. We just have to execute, and we’ve got a little bit more wiggle room than we had the last couple of years.”

Is the first round going to be some of the toughest tracks to get through?

“The first one is going to be very – it’s very nerving for sure, and then the second round too, that has been the scary round with Talladega mixed in there. But I think the Round of 16 and the Round of 12 are going to be the ones that you feel a little bit handcuffed at. Then, if you’re fortunate to make it to the Round of 8, then it’s off of performance and you can just go out there and lay it on the table.”

Will you take the same approach this year to the Playoffs compared to year’s past?

“Our path is definitely a lot different this year than what we’ve had the last couple years because of our seeding position, our Playoff points that we have. So, hopefully our path is much different. In ’22 I had to win, in ’23 I basically had to win and now we’re in a position where we might not have to win. Yeah, we need to win, so the path is definitely different than the past couple of years.”

Have you thought about the DNF’s this year and how much further ahead you could be?

“Obviously, I’m bummed that we let so many wins slip away, but at the same breath, we’re in the best spot we’ve ever been in. It leaves me feeling optimistic because I know the best is still ahead of me, hopefully. Next year, whenever I’m in this spot, hopefully I’ll have twice as many Playoff points. But, yeah, we’ve got a great opportunity ahead of us to win many races and race for a championship.”

What is it like being an athlete having to rise to the occasion during these Playoffs?

“I just really, really enjoy these moments and being a part of something that is as pressure packed as the NASCAR playoffs. These 10 weeks are very, very stressful and once the 10 weeks are over, it is something that is very relieving that you’re in offseason, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. The way I look at it is, there are 20 other drivers that would love to be in this spot right now so it’s a privilege. It’s a privilege to be here and I don’t take that for granted.”

Is there something that you try to cut out or add during this 10-week period to stay focused?

“I would say, I take away as many distractions as I can. Through the regular season, it’s very long and you need that break to get away and to – whether it’s during the week, taking a mini vacation or hobbies and stuff like that. This is go time. All of my focus, my energy is going to be on the following week. You’ve got 10 weeks to be at your best and perform at your best and you don’t have time for distractions like you do in the regular season.”

What is a relief valve for you?

“Success. Success is a relief valve. As you keep going, you get more and more motivated to make it better and better. Yeah, it kind of feeds on itself. I would say, it’s all about success.”

Is there anything that Adam Stevens says to you over and over that sticks in your mind?

“Probably, the biggest thing is, it’s just three races and you have a different agenda based on where you’re at in points for those three races. So, right now, we’re seeded at the top, and we’re at the Round of 12 and he likes to use the term base hit. That’s all we need. We just need three base hits. And, then the last couple years, we get into the Round of 8 and it’s like okay, we’ve got three changes to get a homerun here. So, knowing when you need a base hit and knowing whenever you need a homerun. That’s Adam’s (Stevens, crew chief) terminology.”

What will be different having Adam Stevens back starting in Atlanta?

“Honestly, not much will be different. I think the whole team has rose to the occasion of not having Adam (Stevens, crew chief) around. For myself as a driver, I haven’t really noticed anything changing.”

How have you changed and how has your approach changed since the first Playoffs you were in?

“I think just being more prepared and knowing what goes with it. I still remember saying in 2022, whenever I made my first Championship 4 that I felt prepared. Which, even looking back at it, I do think that I could’ve won that race and won the championship. Each time that you go there whether you win or lose, you are more prepared for the next time. Yeah, just getting more comfortable in this position and knowing what it takes and how it evolves week to week, round by round is just more experience and knowledge.”

Even though Chili Bowl is a much shorter time, can you relate the stress and the success that you feel during that week in any way to the Playoffs?

“Yeah, it’s just over a longer duration. The Chili Bowl growing up, that was the most pressure for a couple minutes in that heat race, right? The heat race might be the Round of 16 or the Round of 12 and then the feature is the championship race. Just the duration of nerves and intensity is a little bit longer with this, but I feed off of it and I love it.”

Do you accept the wild card factor of the first round of the Playoffs and are you still in control as a driver?

“Not as much. And that’s definitely alarming. Atlanta is – we all know how it’s going to go. There’s going to be some lucky ones and some unlucky ones. And, then we get to Watkins Glen – we have no idea how that’s going to be. Bristol, we have no idea how that’s going to be. So, you would think Watkins Glen and Bristol would be two normal races, but they’re going to be far from that.”

