Coleman and Telitz Take On 24H Barcelona with Optimum Motorsport

DENVER, Colo., (September 9, 2024) – After several years competing together in GT4 sports car racing, longtime co-drivers Todd Coleman and Aaron Telitz will step up into GT3 racing with their entry into the 24H of Barcelona, September 13-15. Entering the prestigious event with Optimum Motorsport, they will be joined by Rob Megennis and Frederik Schandorff.

Based in the United Kingdom, Optimum Motorsport is a championship-winning McLaren customer racing team, with a number of successes in their 13 years of racing. With titles in the Asian Le Mans series, IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup, and GT World Challenge Europe, this group is already expected to make a strong showing in the endurance racing event.

“It’s great to be back on the grid racing in the Hankook 24H Barcelona,” said Team Principal Shaun Goff. “The last time we raced in this specific Creventic event was with the Ginetta G55 GT4 back in 2015! This year’s race celebrates the 25th edition, and it’s set to be as competitive as ever with close to over 40 entries. We’re excited to have Todd, Aaron, and Rob onboard with us. We’ve seen the pace the trio have out in the States, from racing against them in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship to seeing their great results in Michelin Pilot Challenge. Paired with Fred’s wealth of experience in the McLaren, I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do together out on track and contesting for the overall race win.”

Now, in his sophomore season in IMSA’s Michelin Pilot Challenge series, Coleman has shown great progress in racing alongside his pro-ranked co-driver, Aaron Telitz. The American pair celebrated an impressive and well-deserved win earlier this year at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and followed it up with two more podiums in the races to follow.

The third driver in the endurance lineup, American-British-Korean driver Rob Megennis first made his debut in sports car racing in 2020 and has since celebrated several podiums in GT4 and GT3 racing machinery. The 24-year-old has secured podium finishes at Petit Le Mans, bringing some endurance racing experience to add to Telitz’s experience in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Danish race car driver Frederik Schandorff rounds out the driver lineup, bringing with him his wealth of experience having raced in McLaren machinery since the end if 2021. He was a part of McLaren’s first-ever pole position at Le Mans this year, and has also celebrated two podiums in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship so far in 2024.

The Hankook 24H Barcelona will begin on Saturday, September 14 at 12:00 PM CEST, 6:00 AM EDT, airing live on youtube.com/@24HSeries.

DRIVER QUOTES

Todd Coleman

I am thrilled to be partnered with Optimum Motorsports, McLaren, our incredible sponsors and this amazing driver line-up for my inaugural entre’ into GT3 class racing. We have been working over the past few years towards the goal of moving up to a GT3 car, and I can’t think of a better way than a 24-hour endurance race in Barcelona and surrounding myself with some of the best drivers to learn from.

Aaron Telitz

I can’t wait to get to Barcelona and work with Optimum Motorsports in their McLaren 720s GT3 Evo. Todd, Rob, Fred, and I are all excited to work together for the first time and see what we can do jumping into the deep end with a 24-hour race!

Rob Magennis

There’s nothing like a 24-hour race, and I’m super excited to be back in Europe and in a GT3 car. We have a great team and car behind us, so seeing what we can do will be exciting. Hopefully, this is the first of many European trophies we’ll get together!

Frederik Schandorff

I am super excited to get back to Barcelona, the track where I won the GTWCE Gold Cup championship in 2022, and with the same amazing team as then. I can’t wait to get in action with Todd, Aaron and Robert. I am sure we will have a lot of fun together.

About Todd Coleman Racing

Todd Coleman Racing was founded in 2022, the passion product from entrepreneur Todd Coleman. He began his racing career in 2020, racing at an entry-level before working his way up to the professional ranks. He continued to learn the ropes of the business of motorsport, partnering with championship-winning sports car teams and professional coach/drivers. He founded Todd Coleman Racing as the next step in racing toward his dream; to create his own championship-winning race team.

About Optimum Motorsport

The Wakefield, United Kingdom-based squad has scored multiple championship victories in McLaren machinery, most recently claiming the marque’s first-ever pole position at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, securing the 2023 GT Open and British GT GT4 Silver Cup Titles, winning the Lenovo Gulf 12 Hours & 24 Hours of Spa.

Additional notable success includes securing a podium at last year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona, the 2022 IMSA Endurance Cup, 2022 GT World Challenge Europe’s Endurance Gold Cup, Asian Le Mans GT and 2021 GT Open Pro-Am Titles