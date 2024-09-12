CHEVROLET IN INDYCAR: Chevrolet Wins 2024 INDYCAR Manufacturer Title

DETROIT (September 12, 2024) – For the third consecutive year Chevrolet has won the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Manufacturer Championship.

Winning the 2024 Manufacturer Championship marks the ninth time Chevrolet has captured the coveted award since its return to INDYCAR competition in 2012.

“This is a proud moment for everyone at Chevrolet. The effort by GM Motorsports competition engineering and Propulsion engineers, along with our partners at Ilmor, to deliver power and reliability in the Chevy 2.2 liter V6 INDYCAR engine has been outstanding,” said Mark Reuss, GM President.

“This Championship is truly a combined effort and could not have been accomplished without the teamwork, preparation, and execution of the five Chevrolet teams: Team Penske, Arrow McLaren, Ed Carpenter Racing, AJ Foyt Racing and Juncos Hollinger Racing. Congratulations to our teams and drivers, and thank you to INDYCAR for providing an incredibly competitive series.”

In the 13 seasons of the Chevrolet 2.2-liter V6 twin turbocharged INDYCAR engine, Team Chevy drivers have amassed 122 wins of the 215 races to date – an impressive 56.7%. Six of those wins have been in the Indianapolis 500.

All of Chevrolet’s full-time teams contributed valuable time and effort toward the ninth NICS Manufacturer Championship. Team Penske, with drivers Will Power, Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin; Ed Carpenter Racing, with drivers Rinus VeeKay, Christian Rasmussen and Ed Carpenter; Arrow McLaren, with drivers Pato O’Ward, Alexander Rossi, Callum Illot, Theo Pourchaire and Nolan Siegel; AJ Foyt Racing, with drivers Santino Ferrucci and Sting Ray Robb; and Juncos Hollinger Racing, with drivers Romain Grosjean, Agustin Canapino, and Conor Daly were instrumental in Team Chevy’s success.

Although having less than half of the total car count, Chevy-powered drivers maximized all their available support, engineering tools and simulator time to enable performance growth that translated to consistency and strong results.

In addition to the nine Manufacturer Championships, Chevrolet has won seven driver championships with Ryan Hunter-Reay (2012), Power (2014 and 2022), Scott Dixon (2015), Simon Pagenaud (2016) and Newgarden (2017 and 2019).

The Chevrolet 2.2-liter V6 engine powered drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 with Tony Kanaan (2013), Juan Pablo Montoya (2015) Will Power (2018), Simon Pagenaud (2019) and Josef Newgarden (2023 and 2024).

Previously, Chevrolet competed in Indy-style racing as a manufacturer of V8 engines from 1986-93 and 2002-05, powering 111 wins, one manufacturer championship in 2002, seven Indianapolis 500 wins and six driver championships.

