TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Watkins Glen International

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

Watkins Glen International

The NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series will pay their annual visit to Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International this weekend, with the 2.45-mile, seven-turn, road course marking a penultimate race within each series’ respective seasons. For the first time in history, the upstate New York circuit will host a playoff race for NASCAR’s top division, with Sunday’s ‘Go Bowling at The Glen’ marking the second race of the Round of 16. For the Xfinity Series, Saturday’s ‘Mission 200 at The Glen’ will provide playoff hopefuls with one of the final two opportunities to solidify a postseason position.

Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen:

Chevrolet owns a winning percentage of 55 percent in the NASCAR Cup Series’ 40-race history at Watkins Glen, with the manufacturer heading into the weekend with 22 all-time victories at the circuit. The Bowtie brand’s rich history at Watkins Glen dates back to the Cup Series’ inaugural race at the circuit (Aug. 1957), with Buck Baker earning the victory in his ’57 Chevrolet. Throughout the years, Chevrolet has posted a five-race win streak on three separate occasions – first accomplished between Aug. 1997 – Aug. 2001 and Aug. 2003 – Aug. 2007. The manufacturer will head to the upstate New York circuit with an active streak of five-straight trips to victory lane – courtesy of victories by Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott (Aug. 2018; Aug. 2019), Kyle Larson (Aug. 2021; Aug. 2022) and William Byron (Aug. 2023).

ONE DOWN, TWO-TO-GO

An eventful opening race for the Round of 16 provided for quite the shakeup throughout the NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings. However, one thing remained the same: Chevrolet is the only manufacturer with all of its playoff contenders still above the cutline.

Entering postseason competition as the top-seeded driver, Kyle Larson was showing early signs of a robust performance at Atlanta Motor Speedway when an unexpected loss of control resulted in a hit to the outside wall that ended the No. 5 team’s day in Stage One. But thanks to a points cushion he had built during the regular season; Larson still found himself above the playoff cutline following the conclusion of the Quaker State 400, with the former series champion now sitting 10th with a 15-point advantage over the bubble. Putting the misfortune in the rearview mirror, Larson will head to a pair of tracks that have fared well for him throughout his career, including wins in two of the past three Cup Series races at Watkins Glen.

Each of the other four Team Chevy playoff contenders were able to notch top-10 results at the 1.5-mile Georgia venue and maintain a position above the playoff cutline. The biggest mover up the playoff standings was Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman. The 31-year-old Tucson, Arizona, native netted a fifth-place result and a 48-point day in his No. 48 Camaro ZL1 – jumping up six positions in the standings to sixth with a now 27-point advantage over the elimination line. Larson and Bowman’s fellow Team Chevy playoff teammates hold a double-digit points advantage over the cutline, with William Byron in fifth (+33 points), Chase Elliott in sixth (+24 points) and Daniel Suarez in ninth (+22 points).

Heading to the upstate New York circuit, all five Team Chevy playoff contenders are among the favorites to build onto their points cushions. Hendrick Motorsports’ Elliott, Larson and Byron have collectively earned the Chevrolet organization victories in the past five consecutive Cup Series races at Watkins Glen. The trio’s teammate, Bowman, has proven to be a top contender when it comes to making left- and right-hand turns, with the driver earning a fourth-place result at Circuit of The Americas (March 2024) and the victory at the Chicago Street Course (July 2024). Suarez, who captured his first career victory in NASCAR’s top division on a road course, has also proven that Watkins Glen suits his driving style – collecting top-fives in three of his six starts at the circuit.

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1

﻿5th in Playoff Standings (+33 points)

Victories: 3

Top-Fives: 8

Top-10s: 14

Laps Led: 261

Average Finish: 14.1

Stage Wins: 1

﻿Of Note:

The 2024 season marks Byron’s sixth consecutive appearance in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Bryon’s career-best finish in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs came last season during his first career appearance in the Championship 4 – finishing the season third in the final points standings.

Byron has scored 11 of his 13 career NASCAR Cup Series victories during the Next Gen era.

Byron has at least one victory at six of the 10 tracks on the playoff schedule: Atlanta Motor Speedway (two wins), Martinsville Speedway (two), Homestead-Miami Speedway (one), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (one), Phoenix Raceway (one), Watkins Glen (one).

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1

6th in Playoff Standings (+ 27 points)

Victories: 1

Top-Fives: 7

Top-10s: 13

Laps Led: 19

Average Finish: 15.0

Stage Wins: 0

﻿Of Note:

The 2024 season marks Bowman’s sixth appearance in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Bowman has advanced to the Round of 12 in each of his NASCAR Cup Series playoff appearances – making it to the Round of Eight in the 2020 season to score a career-best sixth in the final standings.

Bowman has one victory at two of the 10 tracks on the playoff schedule: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (one win) and Martinsville Speedway (one).

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1

8th in Playoff Standings (+24 points)

Victories: 1

Top-Fives: 7

Top-10s: 13

Laps Led: 213

Average Finish: 11.5

Stage Wins: 1

Of Note:

The 2024 season marks Elliott’s eighth appearance in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Elliott has advanced to the Championship 4 three times in his career, with his first coming in his championship-earning season (2020).

Elliott has scored seven of his 19 career NASCAR Cup Series victories in the playoffs.

Elliott has at least one victory at seven of the 10 tracks on the playoff schedule: Watkins Glen (two wins), Talladega Superspeedway (two), Kansas Speedway (one), Charlotte ROVAL (one), Martinsville Speedway (one), Atlanta Motor Speedway (one), Phoenix Raceway (one).

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Camaro ZL1

9th in Playoff Standings (+ 22 points)

Victories: 1

Top-Fives: 3

Top-10s: 7

Laps Led: 152

Average Finish: 17.7

Stage Wins: 1

﻿Of Note:

The 2024 season marks Suarez’s second career appearance in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Suarez’s career best finish in the NASCAR Cup Series standings came in 2022 – earning 10th in the final points standings.

Suarez has two career NASCAR Cup Series victories – both of which were earned in the Next Gen era.

Suarez earned his playoff berth in the second race of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway – the track that will open the Round of 16.

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1

10th in Playoff Standings (+ 15 points)

Victories: 4

Top-Fives: 10

Top-10s: 13

Laps Led: 1,089

Average Finish: 14.5

Stage Wins: 10

﻿Of Note:

The 2024 season marks Larson’s eighth appearance in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Larson has made it to the Championship 4 twice, including his championship-earning season (2021) and, most recently, in 2023.

During the playoff era (2004-present); Larson leads the series in multiple playoff race wins in a single season with five in 2021 (Bristol, Charlotte ROVAL, Texas, Kansas, Phoenix).

Nine of his 27 career NASCAR Cup Series victories have come in the playoffs.

Larson has at least one victory at eight of the 10 tracks on the playoff schedule: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (three wins), Watkins Glen (two), Kansas Speedway (two), Bristol Motor Speedway (one), Charlotte ROVAL (one), Homestead-Miami Speedway (one), Martinsville Speedway (one), Phoenix Raceway (one).

RACKING-UP ROAD COURSE WINS

Sunday’s ‘Go Bowling at The Glen’ will mark the 14th road course event in NASCAR’s Next Gen era. Team Chevy’s Kyle Larson took the Bowtie brand to victory lane in the series’ most recent road course race at Sonoma Raceway (June 2024), giving Chevrolet its ninth road course win in the Next Gen car. Larson is one of six different Team Chevy drivers to earn a road course victory in the Next Gen Camaro ZL1, with others including Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron (two wins); Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger (one win); Trackhouse Racing’s Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez (one win each); and Tyler Reddick with Richard Childress Racing (two wins).

ZILISCH SET FOR XFINITY SERIES DEBUT

Trackhouse Racing development driver, Connor Zilisch, will make his much-anticipated NASCAR Xfinity Series debut this weekend at Watkins Glen. The 18-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina, native will make his first career start in the series behind the wheel of the No. 88 JR Motorsports Camaro SS – the same ride in which he will run full-time in the series next season. The last time the organization’s No. 88 entry made it to victory lane also came at Watkins Glen – recorded in Aug. 2022 with Kyle Larson.

Zilisch has just two career starts in the NASCAR national ranks – both of which came in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series earlier this season. Pressure proved to not be a problem in his first career Truck Series start (Circuit of The Americas; March 2024) – picking up the pole win and ultimately coming home with a fourth-place finish.

XFINITY SERIES HITS PENULTIMATE REGULAR SEASON RACE

Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill once again proved his mastery on drafting-style tracks – driving his No. 21 Camaro SS to the win to cap off the season sweep at his home track of Atlanta Motor Speedway. With a late-race accident collecting the top-two drivers in the points standings, Hill was able to inch closer to points leader Justin Allgaier, with the Georgia native now sitting 71-markers out of the top position.

The three Team Chevy playoff hopefuls that entered Atlanta Motor Speedway above the playoff cutline were able to build on their points cushion – each tallying top-10 results. The series’ road course ringer, AJ Allmendinger, earned a third-place finish and a 44-point day, giving the Kaulig Racing driver a 144-point gap over the elimination line. Big Machine Racing’s Parker Kligerman and JR Motorsports’ Sammy Smith also collected a pair of strong finishes at the 1.5-mile Georgia oval, with Kligerman heading to Watkins Glen sitting in the 11th position in the standings (+74 points) and Smith rounding out the top-12 (+44 points).

Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at

﻿Watkins Glen:

The Bowtie brand will look to make it three-in-a-row in Saturday’s ‘Mission 200 at The Glen’ – the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ 30th appearance at Watkins Glen International. Most recently, JR Motorsports’ Sam Mayer delivered Chevrolet its series-leading 12th triumph at the upstate New York circuit. Throughout the series’ tenure at the circuit, the Bowtie brand reeled off eight-straight Xfinity Series victories from June 1994 to July 2001 – a record streak by any manufacturer.



BOWTIE BULLETS:

﻿· With 69 races complete across NASCAR’s three national series this season, Chevrolet has earned a winning percentage of 47.8% with 33 victories (NASCAR Cup Series – 11 wins; NASCAR Xfinity Series – 13 wins; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – nine wins).

· Active Chevrolet drivers with a NASCAR Cup Series win at Watkins Glen International:

Kyle Larson – two wins (2021, 2022)

Chase Elliott – two wins (2019, 2018)

Kyle Busch – two wins (2013, 2008)

William Byron – one win (2024)

· In 40 NASCAR Cup Series races at Watkins Glen International, Chevrolet has amassed a series-leading 22 victories and 16 pole wins.

· Chevrolet has an active streak of five-straight NASCAR Cup Series victories at Watkins Glen International – courtesy of wins by Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott (2018-19), Kyle Larson (2021-22) and William Byron (2023). Six drivers in series’ history have posted consecutive wins at the upstate New York circuit, with Larson and Elliott being only two active drivers to accomplish the feat.

· Chevrolet has earned 19 victories in the past 24 NASCAR Cup Series road course events – dating from Chase Elliott’s victory at Watkins Glen International in Aug. 2019, to Kyle Larson’s victory at Sonoma Raceway in June 2024.

· In 13 NASCAR Cup Series road course races in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads the series with nine victories – recorded by six drivers from four different Chevrolet organizations.

· Chevrolet has recorded 66 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins on road courses – starting with Buck Baker’s victory at Watkins Glen International in 1957.

· Since the debut of the 16-driver playoff field and elimination rounds to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2014, at least five Chevrolet drivers have been represented in the playoffs each season.

· In 99 points-paying races in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 48 victories – a winning percentage of 48.48%.

· With its 42 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 862 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 979

Toyota: 962 (-17)

Ford: 948 (-31)

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 892

Toyota: 856 (-36)

Ford: 767 (-125)

Manufacturer Points Standings

Chevrolet: 637

Toyota: 593 (-44)

Ford: 563 (-74)



TUNE-IN:

NASCAR Cup Series

Round of 16: Race Two of Three

Go Bowling at The Glen

Sunday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m. ET

(USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)

﻿NASCAR Xfinity Series

Misson 200 at the Glen

Saturday, Sept. 14, at 3 p.m. ET

(USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90)



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Busch Light Camaro ZL1

Do you enjoy going to upstate New York?

“I love getting back up to New York. I spend a lot of time in the state for various things with different partners. I’ll fly up a few days before the race weekend for appearances and enjoy doing it every year. I probably spend more time in New York than I do most other states.”

What is your outlook on Watkins Glen?

“I’m looking forward to this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen. I’m going to get a little warm up in with the Xfinity Series car, so that will be fun. It’ll be another fun weekend with SVG (Shane van Gisbergen) behind the wheel in a Cup car on a road course. I’ve been working really hard on my road course racing and feel like I’m improving each year which is good. Our cars are faster and I’m ready to climb back in the Busch Light Chevy.”

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Get Bioethanol Camaro ZL1

What are your thoughts heading into Watkins Glen International?

“Watkins Glen International is a fast road course. Each lap requires you to be at your best and to give your all. We have had good races at Watkins Glen in the past, and I am confident that our No. 3 team will continue to do so. We’ve been working hard on our road course program for the last few years. You can gain a lot by getting after it in the braking zones and it’s just a high-speed place with all of the grip on the pavement. This is going to be one of those races where if you stay on track, you’re going to have a pretty good run.”

Kyle Larson, No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Camaro ZL1

Larson on going to Watkins Glen International after crashing at Atlanta:

“I’m definitely excited to get to Watkins Glen. I read a stat last night I don’t think Hendrick Motorsports has lost there since 2017. We’ll see. I think it’s going to be a little different. It seems like there will be a little more tire falloff than normal, I don’t know how that will play a factor into things but regardless, I think our road course package and especially Watkins Glen is a really good package so, we should have some speed it’s just still a road course, so a lot of things can happen.”

Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Gainbridge Camaro ZL1

You’ve had the pace to qualify up front at the road courses over the past year. What’s the key to keeping it in the mix this weekend?

“Our road course package has been making a lot of strides. We have had the speed to qualify up front at the road courses this year, but really only have Sonoma to show for it. The tire wear will throw a wrench in the strategy, but I’m looking forward to the opportunity for a good finish on Sunday with Gainbridge on the hood.”

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Zone Camaro ZL1

What are your goals for the remainder of the season?

“Our goal is to get to victory lane, pure and simple, and try to build off what we’ve done over the last few weeks and keep that going through the rest of this year and into next year. It seems like we’ve gotten a little bit of a path to towards what does work I was pleasantly surprised and happy with the result from Darlington of what we were able to do there and getting into contention with a second-place there.

Do you enjoy going competing at Watkins Glen?

“I enjoy going to Watkins Glen. I think it’s a really fun road course. I’ve had good success there with a lot of top-10s. It’s just a neat racetrack. I always enjoyed going to Sonoma and to Watkins Glen when we only had two road races on the schedule. It was always kind of like off weeks where you just did something different. You turn right, you turn left, you didn’t really have to take it too seriously and be pretty good at it. Now there’s seven road courses on the schedule so everybody is getting better at it.”

What makes The Glen unique from other road courses?

“I think what makes Watkins Glen unique from other road courses is that it feels like a superspeedway because you’re going so fast there. Through the esses is pretty fast and it’s 190 miles per hour down the backstretch. Your minimum speed drops a little bit into Turn 1, Turn 11 and through the Bus Stop. It’s just a really cool place with good braking zones to make some passes. It’s just a fun course.”

Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1

Elliott on the biggest change he’s seen with the Next Gen car on road courses:

“Just the difficulty in passing. It has become, in my opinion, way harder to do and to get the rear tires to live. It’s just hard. Anywhere that we go, the corner entry, the part of the corner that is narrow, is going to be an extreme challenge to pass. You look at Darlington very much the same way. It’s not like you can fan out and have a bunch of different options when you first turn off the wall. Martinsville is a great example of that, the road courses are a prime example of that. Phoenix is a little bit that way in (turns) three and four. So, when you leave the wall and you can’t get outboard or inboard of someone’s wake, it’s going to be a real challenge. And with road courses, there is one spot that you want to be on corner entry. Unless you are just dive bombing a guy. And even if you are doing that, that is not the optimum way to make a lap time either.”

AJ Allmendinger, No. 13 Go Bowling Camaro ZL1

“Watkins Glen in the Cup car has been really good for us over the last couple of years. We’ve had top five speed, opportunities to win the race, and we’ve finished second and fourth there in the last two years. I’m really pumped about the opportunity to run the No. 13 Go Bowling Chevy at Watkins Glen. With that car, we don’t have to worry about points and can focus on using our strategy to win the race. I think we can run up front all day and have a great opportunity to steal a win.”

William Byron, No. 24 Liberty University Camaro ZL1

Byron on how new tires at Watkins Glen will affect strategy:

“I think it depends on pace in practice, how much they fall off. We’re going to have 40 minutes instead of 20, so you’re going to have more time to figure out what that pace drop off is and I think you’ll make your adjustments from there. Confident in my group that they’ll go through all those notes and look at the information and make good decisions.”

Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

“I’m really excited for some road course racing this weekend at Watkins Glen. Kaulig Racing is typically really good at road courses, and with my teammates Shane [Van Gisbergen] and AJ [Allmendinger] who are some of the best on these types of tracks, I’ll be able to lean on them. Hopefully we can carry some momentum from Atlanta into this weekend.”

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1

Bowman on Hendrick Motorsports success, personal struggles at Watkins Glen:

“I feel like that’s the one road course that I’ve still kind of got to get a hold of a little bit but obviously, Hendrick Motorsports on road courses has been really good for a long time but Chase (Elliott) really got a hold of Watkins Glen and kind of developed all of our stuff to be really good there right off the bat. Trying to play catch up a little bit but I’m excited to get there.”

Zane Smith, No. 71 Focused Health Camaro ZL1

You’ve posted some of your best finishes this year on road courses, how is your confidence heading into this weekend at Watkins Glen?

“I really enjoy racing road courses, so I’m looking forward to Watkins Glen this weekend. I’m definitely ready to get some momentum on our side after the last couple of weekends and I think we have a good shot there. We’ve had some good results in the road races this season and I am hoping for our best one yet this weekend. Excited to have Focused Health back on board my Spire Motorsports Chevrolet for another fun weekend in upstate New York.”

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Mattress Warehouse Camaro ZL1

This will be your first time running at Watkins Glen in the Cup Series. This year has been full of new tracks with a lot of unknowns. Do you find the unknown to be detrimental or beneficial?

“I’m excited to get back to the Glen. I ran there in 2021 with the trucks and had a lot of fun. I’ve wanted to go back since and I’m finally getting the opportunity. The unknown this year has helped me and everyone else has some unknowns this week too, with the tire changes from Goodyear. It seems so hard to pass there and if what they’re saying about the new tire is true, it rewards guys who don’t qualify well and could add a little more fun to the race. Spire qualified top 10 last year there with Corey (LaJoie) so I think we could be legit.”

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Freeway Insurance Camaro ZL1

What are your thoughts on last Sunday’s second-place finish in Atlanta?

“Whenever you finish second you are disappointed. It was a great race and weekend with the team, Quaker State, going to the Braves game, everything. But I so wish we could have finished one spot better. We are in a good position right now in the playoffs, but we must keep pushing. You can’t relax or take anything for granted.”

Is the No. 99 team an underdog in the playoffs?

“If you compare Trackhouse this year against the Gibbs teams, the Hendrick teams and things like that, yes. 2022, Trackhouse was actually one of the best teams. This year hasn’t been the same. This year we’ve been working extremely hard, but the results have been slower than what we thought they were going to be. I wouldn’t consider myself one of the favorites for the championship right now, but is that going to change my mentality of who am I as a racecar driver and the potential of the 99 and Trackhouse in the playoffs? Of course not. I know how good we are on road courses and how good we can be at some of these racetracks and the first two rounds are very critical. If we have good execution days in the first couple of rounds we can get to the Round of 8. And once you are there you have to be perfect. Anything can happen. We’ve seen it time and time again. We just have to continue to push hard, give it everything we got and see where we stand.”

Have you found some performance gains that can help you over these last 10 races?

“We found some stuff in the last couple months. We definitely got in the right direction. With that being said, we are not winning races yet. We still have work to do. Right now, we can compete consistently in the top 10. But we know that to make it to a championship that’s not going to be enough. We have to continue to push and continue to learn.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2023): 42

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022, 2023

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2021): 33

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most Recent: Kyle Larson (2021)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2024 STATISTICS:

Wins: 11

Poles: 7

Laps Led: 2,275

Top-five finishes: 49

Top-10 finishes: 105

Stage wins: 16

· Chase Elliott: 1

· Kyle Larson: 10

· Ross Chastain: 1

· William Byron: 1

· Shane van Gisbergen: 1

· Daniel Suarez: 1

· Kyle Busch: 1

﻿CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 862 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 750

Laps led to date: 251,430

Top-five finishes to date: 4,347

Top-10 finishes to date: 8,965

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,196 Chevrolet: 862 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 836 Ford: 736 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 188

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.