DAMS Lucas Oil clinches podium on the streets of Baku

DAMS Lucas Oil scored an excellent second-place in the Sprint Race, as Jak Crawford managed to earn his fifth top-three finish of the 2024 campaign.

In Saturday’s semi-reverse grid event, the Aston Martin Driver Development Programme member started on the front row, having qualified ninth. Involved in a race-long battle, Crawford made some excellent overtakes to clinch second place, while Juan Manuel Correa finished 15th.

On Sunday, an opening lap red flag saw a reduced timed race, with Crawford battling inside of the top-10 throughout the Feature. After his pit-stop, the 19-year-old would manage to clinch eighth, claiming three points, extending his scoring streak to six races in a row.

In the #8 car, Correa would suffer an engine failure which would lead to his retirement in the early stages of the race.

“I’m pleased to pick up a fifth podium of the season which is brilliant on a weekend when we were a bit off the pace. It was crucial to qualify inside the top-10, and we made the most of starting on the front row in the Sprint Race. Sunday’s event was challenging with the reduced time, but I was able to get some points as we aim to maximise the last two rounds of the season after the break.”

Results

Qualifying: 9th

Sprint Race: 2nd (+8 points)

Feature Race: 8th (+3 points)

“It was a weekend that started off very promising in practice, but we couldn’t take this further into qualifying. We went with the medium downforce set-up to do something different on Saturday and then were forced to retire in the Feature Race. There’s a long break now so we’ll make sure we come back stronger and prepare for a new challenge in Qatar.”

Results

Qualifying: 14th

Sprint Race: 15th

Feature Race: DNF

“It’s great to see Jak on the podium again, as even in a weekend when we haven’t been the quickest, we still managed to be in the top-three. It was a tricky event for JM after a positive start in practice, but we tried to do something different on Saturday which didn’t work, and then on Sunday we suffered an engine issue. It’s two and a half months until the double header to end the campaign where we’ll hope to finish the year on a high.”

Drivers’ Championship

Gabriel Bortoleto 169.5 Isack Hadjar 165 Zane Maloney 135

-5. Jak Crawford 116

-17. Juan Manuel Correa 31

Teams’ Championship

Invicta Racing 243.5 Campos Racing 208 MP Motorsport 181.5 Prema Racing 169

-8. DAMS Lucas Oil 147



About DAMS

DAMS is a professional racing team founded in 1988 by Jean-Paul Driot, currently competing in FIA Formula 2, F1’s main feeder series. Ahead of the 2022 season, ex-F1 driver Charles Pic took control of the team. So far, 33 DAMS drivers have reached F1, with many more going on to become professional racing drivers. In its history, DAMS has won 15 drivers’ titles, 16 teams’ championships and has scored over 170 race victories.

