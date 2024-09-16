Louis-Philippe Dumoulin Eager to compete in the NASCAR Canada Season Finale in Front of Quebec Fans

Event Grande Finale XPN 250 Track Autodrome Montmagny (Montmagny, Quebec), September 22nd, 2024 Broadcast TSN + app (live) | TSN (tape delayed) | RDS (tape delayed) | FloRacing (USA) Race 5 :30 PM E.T. – nascar.ca/race-center/

Trois-Rivières (Quebec), September 16th, 2024.- For the first time in its history, the NASCAR Canada series will present its final round in Quebec, on Sunday, September 22 at the Autodrome Montmagny Speedway, east of Quebec City. Previously, two events in Ontario, at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park and then on the Delaware Speedway oval, marked the end of the summer races. Two races that offered different scenarios for three-time series champion Louis-Philippe Dumoulin.

At Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (Mosport), the WeatherTech 200 race unfortunately ended short for Dumoulin, who suffered an engine overheating problem on the fourteenth of 51 laps, after qualifying eighth. A week later at Delaware Speedway, the driver of the car #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab was back at the front of the field: ninth on the starting grid, he completed the 200 laps of the race with a new Top 5. “After the disappointment of Mosport, the Delaware race was really good, it put our team back at the forefront, our usual position in the series,” explains Louis-Philippe Dumoulin.

Even though he has already won at Delaware Speedway in the past, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin knew that this 2024 edition would not be the easiest. The final result is therefore significant: “Delaware Speedway is not the track on which our car is at its best. We are missing two tenths of a second per lap to aim for victory. It seems small but the level is incredibly high in NASCAR Canada series this season and that’s what makes the difference.” Dumoulin adds: “I fought throughout the race, I never wanted to give up a single tenth of a second, a single position. I knew that if I managed to get into the top 5, I could hope for a podium if a full-course yellow came out in the final laps. There was no late yellow, but I still managed to fight in the group of drivers battling between third and eighth place and I am very proud, for the entire team of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab car, to have achieved this result after two difficult events.”

Before the grand finale of the season on September 22 in Montmagny, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin obviously intends to finish the season in the best possible way. In the championship standings, he can still hope to finish in the top four, but he is 19 points behind 4th place, while having a 20-point lead over 6th position. So that is not where the stakes are. “We went to test at the Autodrome Montmagny a few days ago, in preparation for this finale. It went well, I’m confident for the race,” says Louis-Philippe.

For him, the fact that the NASCAR Canada series is presenting its season finale in Quebec for the first time in its history has a major impact: “I remember the packed grandstands at the Autodrome Chaudière of Vallée-Jonction in early June. I’m sure it will be like that in Montmagny. Performing on tracks in eastern Quebec is a privilege that NASCAR Canada offers to drivers and even more so to fans. I’m sure it will be a great event. For my part, I’m going to give my best to end the season on a high note. This 2024 season hasn’t always been easy for Dumoulin Compétition, but we’ve also had some very good races. Finishing on the podium would be truly wonderful!” concludes the driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare | Omnifab car.

BOUT PARTNERS

WeatherTech is committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the finest products possible for your vehicle, home and your pet. From the industry leading FloorLiner to the 100% non-toxic Pet Feeding System, WeatherTech has dedicated itself to exceed customer expectations of quality, craftsmanship and environmental sustainability for over 30 years. To see the full line of automotive, home and pet products that are guaranteed for life, visit weathertech.ca

Groupe Bellemare is a 3rd generation family business that has been serving clients since 1959. Today, the company has more than 500 employees and provides them with an innovative work environment facilitating work-family balance and a healthy and safe quality of life. With over a half century of experience and its sustained R&D efforts, the Company offers high-quality products and services in areas as diverse as concrete, abrasives and minerals, dimensional load transportation, and recycling. Groupe Bellemare is also very involved in its industry and attaches great importance to its social and environmental role as a member of the business community. Groupe Bellemare makes a positive contribution to the quality of life of citizens in the communities it serves by supporting numerous social causes and promoting local purchasing through its responsible procurement practices. For more information, visit groupebellemare.com

Omnifab has joined Dumoulin Compétition in June 2023. In less than twenty years, Omnifab has made its place in the mechanical manufacturing industry in Quebec. They have earned this place by offering a unique turnkey solution to large companies and SMEs that want to modernize their production line or have their industrial equipment repaired. No matter your industry, you can count on Omnifab team to manufacture custom industrial machinery or solve your mechanical problems with great precision, in a timely manner and with quality components, as pledged. Visit omnifab.ca for more information.

Rousseau Metal has been manufacturing high-quality products for 70 years. Over the years the company become known as a leader in storage solutions. The quality, durability and reliability of their products have earned them a reputation as being among the best in the industry. Over the years, the quality of Rousseau products and excellence of the company’s business practices have been recognized through various certifications and membership in industrial and automotive organizations. To learn more about the company and its products, visit rousseau.com

Dumoulin Competition

Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin founded the Dumoulin Competition Race Team in 2009. Working with financial, marketing, logistics and sports management experts, they built up a solid business structure. Dumoulin Competition prepares its own race cars in-house since 2016. Their motto: “Passion – Performance – Partnerships” expresses their will to perform on the track and offer their partners maximum visibility and profitability in return for their commitment. Their vision: To become Canada’s leader in motorsports through on-track performance, an entrepreneurial spirit and human values. dumoulincompetition.com