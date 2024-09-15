Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Go Bowling at The Glen

SHANE van GISBERGEN

No. 16 WeatherTech Camaro ZL1

Shane van Gisbergen qualified third for the Go Bowling at The Glen.

As the field took the green flag and came up to speed, an incident on lap one resulted in a caution. Van Gisbergen maintained his starting position of 3rd. On lap 14, he advanced one position to second. Immediately following, on lap 15, Crew chief Travis Mack made the call to bring the No. 16 WeatherTech Chevrolet to pit under green flag for four tires and fuel. Van Gisbergen rejoined the field in 15th. Maintaining position, Van Gisbergen completed the stage in the 15th position.

The No. 16 WeatherTech team strategized to stay out during the stage-break caution and started the second stage in second place. Van Gisbergen reported the car was really, really good with just a little tightness when approaching the leader. Consistent in his lap times and positioning, the plan was to battle for the lead for 18 laps before planning to pit. A caution occurred with two laps remaining in the stage, resulting in the decision to alter the race strategy. The No. 16 WeatherTech team elected to stay out and concluded the stage second on the leaderboard.

The No. 16 team chose to stay out at the stage-break caution, starting the final stage in second, where he battled for 15 laps before dropping to fourth.The No. 16 team opted to pit for fuel and four fresh tires with 32 laps remaining in the race, and Van Gisbergen re-entered the field 33rd. Advancing through the field, Van Gisbergen was scored second when a caution occurred with 10 laps remaining. After a series of late-race cautions, Van Gisbergen restarted third, as the field went into overtime. After taking over the lead, Van Gisbergen made contact with a competitor on the final lap and lost the lead position, ultimately finishing second.

“Gutted for the whole team, just had a driver error. I knew Chris [Buescher] was really going to send it and push me if he could get there. As I turned and got a bit loose, I clipped the inside wall. Our WeatherTech Chevrolet was really good. The race was awesome with Ross [Chastain] and Chris [Buescher] and the others at the end. I’m gutted we couldn’t get it, but I had a lot of fun, but I’m pretty angry at myself.” – Shane van Gisbergen

DANIEL HEMRIC

No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric qualified 27th for the Go Bowling at The Glen.

The field completed only one lap, before the first caution flag flew, and Hemric made it through unscathed, restarting 22nd on lap 26. He quickly drove into the top 20 on the restart and remained on track, while some elected to short pit the stage. Hemric finished the opening stage in 10th place.

Hemric radioed that the No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1 was initially tight handling throughout the first stage. He pitted during the first stage break for tires, fuel, and adjustments, before starting the second stage from 28th place. The team elected to short pit the second stage, taking four tires and fuel. The second caution of the day came out as Hemric blended back onto the track, ending the stage under caution. Hemric was scored 32nd.

Having just pitted before the caution, Hemric stayed out during the second stage break and started the final stage from 21st place. The next caution came out on lap 46, as Hemric had worked his way up to 20th place. He was called to pit road for four tires and fuel, before restarting 26th with 41 laps remaining. Crew Chief, Trent Owens made the call to pit under green from 17th place on lap 61. After briefly veering off track, Hemric settled back into the top 25. The fifth caution of the day came with just 10 laps remaining, and Hemric pitted for four tires and fuel to finish out the race. He restarted 27th with seven laps remaining, but a wreck on the restart brought the yellow flag back out, as Hemric sat 25th. During the caution, Hemric voiced concerns of an axel issue on the No. 31 Chevy. He laid back, restarting 30th, before an overtime-inducing wreck brought out the final caution. Hemric nursed the No. 31 Chevy to finish 31st.

“Super frustrating finish to what started out as a solid day for this No. 31 Cirkul team. We had a really good first stage, and Trent [Owens] had a good strategy that we thought would put us in a good position there at the end. Unfortunately, the same axel issue that the No. 13 had, plagued us as well with just a couple laps to go.” – Daniel Hemric

AJ ALLMENDINGER

No. 13 Go Bowling Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger qualified sixth for the Go Bowling at The Glen.

On the initial start, Allmendinger gained one position before the caution came early on lap two. The field restarted on lap six when Allmendinger’s day ultimately came to an end due to a mechanical failure. Allmendinger finished the day in 36th place.

“It’s disappointing. It’s hard to tell, but I thought the initial first lap there, it felt like it fired off really well. The No. 13 Go Bowling Chevy, we’ll never know. It was a good weekend. I’m disappointed, just because Go Bowling put their belief in me and put their product on the race car. I felt like we were going to at least have a shot at running up front and maybe win this thing. It’s just one of those years.” – AJ Allmendinger



About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 23 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries, with a part-time fourth entry at select events. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.