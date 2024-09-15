RCR NCS Race Recap: Watkins Glen International

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team Survive Wild Watkins Glen International Race with Never-Give-Up Mentality

Finish: 29th

Start: 23rd

Points: 30th

“Our No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet team never gave up today, but it was definitely a challenging race for us at Watkins Glen International. The handling of our Chevy was evil all day. We had no grip and we were sliding everywhere. Crew chief Justin Alexander made great calls for adjustments throughout the race, but we’ll have some work to do before we come back to this track. We were able to race our way to as high as seventh today, but we lacked downforce whenever we didn’t have track position. We were in a tough spot for a lot of the race, but luckily this team managed to avoid some big wrecks today. We’ll regroup and head to Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Chevrolet Team Persevere with Lead Lap Finish Despite Lap One Incident at Watkins Glen International

Finish: 30th

Start: 13th

Points: 20th

“We had a lot of confidence heading into Watkins Glen International based on my past success at this track and our RCR team’s performance over the past several weeks. It’s a shame we got turned around on the first lap of the race. I got whacked in the left rear and spun around in the bus stop. From then on out, it was about survival and salvaging what we could. Crew chief Randall Burnett and all the guys on the No. 8 zone Chevrolet team did a great job making repairs and we were able to finish on the lead lap. It was certainly not the day we wanted though. We’ll regroup and head to Bristol Motor Speedway.” -Kyle Busch