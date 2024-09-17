Cadillac aims for endurance title advantage

Defending champion enters six-hour Indianapolis race second, third in standings

DETROIT (Sept. 17, 2024) – Cadillac Racing will seek to add another signature victory in program history when it returns to iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the penultimate race of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

New for the second edition of the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks is extension of the September 22 race duration from 2 hours, 40 minutes to six hours on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course. The event, featuring 11 Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) entries in the 56-car field across four classes, is the fourth in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup series. The 10-hour Petit Le Mans on October 12 closes out the calendar.

Cadillac Racing is the defending and five-time IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup (IMEC) Manufacturer champion, while the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R run by Action Express Racing claimed the team and driver titles in 2023. Cadillac and the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R contingent are second in their respective categories entering the race that awards points at the three-hour mark and checkered flag.

“It’s nice that the championship will now finish with two endurance races in a row, which can create a lot of interesting battles and different strategies around not only the overall championship but also the endurance championships,” said Pipo Derani, the 2023 GTP champion and endurance race champion who will share driving duties in both races with Jack Aitken and Tom Blomqvist.

The No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R driven by Sebastien Bourdais and Renger van der Zande are a close third in the IMEC GTP standings. The duo, who tested on the road course earlier this summer, have qualified in the top three in all seven races including earning the pole at Laguna Seca.

Bourdais, who co-drove to the overall victory in the inaugural NASCAR Grand-Am Rolex Sports Car Series race at Indianapolis in 2012 and is a 10-time INDYCAR starter on the road course, said driving in the congested field spread across the four classes is a “game of patience.”

“In a six-hour race, I guess there will be more management because it will come down to what happens at the last safety car, so it might be a bit easier to manage frustration. In a 2-hour, 40-minute race, it’s trying to get track position the whole time,” said Bourdais, the four-time Indy car champion.

Blomqvist made two starts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May in INDYCAR competition: finishing 23rd on the road course and 31st in the Indianapolis 500. He co-drove to sixth place in the 2023 IMSA GTP race on the IMS road course with another manufacturer.

“You’ve got to be patient and pick your moments carefully, especially when the track gets crowded. Having raced here last year in IMSA and this year in INDYCAR, I feel confident in knowing the nuances of the track, but it’s always evolving and, with managing traffic, balancing risk and reward will be a key factor in the race,” he said.

Peacock and IMSA.tv will stream qualifications at 3:35 p.m. ET Saturday. Peacock (in U.S.) and IMSA.TV (outside U.S.) will stream flag-to-flag action at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, with NBC telecasting the final three hours starting at 3 p.m.

IMSA Radio (imsa.com), RadioLeMans.com will broadcast qualifications and be joined by SiriusXM (XM 206, Web/App 996) for the race.

Cadillac Racing 2023 at Indianapolis (2-hour, 40-minute race):

Seventh (No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R) start fourth – Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande

Fourth (No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R) start eighth – Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims

What they’re saying

No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R

Sebastien Bourdais: “Physically, it’s hard. It’s a track that doesn’t give you much rest and it’s seriously difficult in traffic. There are a lot of sections on the track where you can’t pass. Once you get into turn 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 you got to wait all the way until the backstraight and same thing when you get to 7, 8, 9, 10. If you don’t clear just before you get to the long right, the marbles build up and you can’t pass either. There are few places to clear traffic and it’s really a game of patience because if you try to force the issue it can go sour pretty fast. You have to be careful but at the same time you can’t be too careful. In a 2-hour, 40-minute race, you can’t take it that easy. In a six-hour race, I guess there will be more management because it will come down to what happens at the last safety car, so it might be a bit easier to manage frustration. In a 2-hour, 40-minute race, it’s trying to get track position the whole time. You’re fighting for a couple tenths and then you give up 5 seconds on a lap because you get stuck behind a GT or something for six corners. It’s a tough one.”

Renger van der Zande: “It’s one of those tracks where strategy and track position will play a big role. It’s a fun track on your own. It’s not a typical IMSA track either. I did the 8 hours of Indy as well; finished second. It’s not the most exciting track but it’s the home for a lot of race teams, including our team. It’s a home race for them, so it’s a home race for me. I’m looking forward to Indy. The tough part for us in this part of the season is the hard tire, which we focused on getting it better and found some setup stuff that worked.”

No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R

Pipo Derani: “Indianapolis six hours will be a new challenge as it enters the endurance rounds of the championship. It’s also a very peculiar racetrack, one that can create a lot of marbles off track. It’s most likely going to create a very interesting endurance event, and I am looking forward to that. I also think it’s nice that the championship will now finish with two endurance races in a row, which can create a lot of interesting battles and different strategies around not only the overall championship but also the endurance championships. Last year we had a relatively strong race car apart from the Porsches who were on a league of their own and we weren’t so quick in qualifying. We will be looking to unlock some speed this year and hope that we can fight the Porsches during the race.”

Jack Aitken: “Indianapolis may be a new track for me, but it’s one I know from the simulator and having watched quite a few races there, so I’m not too concerned about getting up to speed. Going to a six hour this year will mean a bit more strategy playing out over the race, and as always traffic management will be a huge part of the game. Competing at such a historic venue will always be a cool outing, and Indy is a bit of a home away from home at this point, thanks to the Dallara simulator being just next to the Speedway.”

Tom Blomqvist: “Racing at Indy is always a special experience, and the new six-hour format definitely changes things and adds a new challenge for everyone. The circuit is tight and technical, so traffic management will be crucial to a strong result. Overtaking can be challenging, but there are a few decent spots to make moves, particularly heading into Turn 1 and on the backstretch. You’ve got to be patient and pick your moments carefully, especially when the track gets crowded. Having raced here last year in IMSA and this year in INDYCAR, I feel confident in knowing the nuances of the track, but it’s always evolving and, with managing traffic, balancing risk and reward will be a key factor in the race. To be back working with the team, Pipo and Jack is fantastic and I’m optimistic about our chances. We’re currently second in the Endurance Cup standings, so the goal for the last two rounds is to maximize every opportunity for points and try to win the title.”