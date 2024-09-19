Marcus Armstrong Joins Meyer Shank Racing for 2025 INDYCAR Season

Pataskala, Ohio (19 September 2024) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) will add a new face to its 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES stable with the addition of Marcus Armstrong who will run the No. 66 MSR entry alongside current MSR driver Felix Rosenqvist.

Coming from a strong open wheel background that includes F4, Formula 3 and Formula 2, Armstrong is now looking to build on his first two seasons of INDYCAR competition as he joins MSR in 2025.

Armstrong was quick to adapt to the INDYCAR series, earning Rookie of the Year in 2023 despite only contesting the road course rounds, taking five top tens in his 12 starts.

The New Zealander added ovals to his INDYCAR calendar in 2024, running the full 17-points paying races this past season, taking three top five finishes including his first INDYCAR podium in Detroit.

“I’m very proud to be joining Meyer Shank Racing in 2025,” said Armstrong. “I had a great feeling when I met both Mike Shank and Jim Meyer, their passion for performance and meticulous work ethic was obvious from our first conversation and I want to thank them both for this opportunity. I’m looking forward to getting to know everyone at MSR over the off-season with the goal of hitting the ground running at the first race of the season in St Pete.

“This year I got closer to where I want to be performance wise, including oval racing for the first time and I’m looking forward to continuing to push up the order with MSR. We want to be at the front, fighting for wins and I believe we have the recipe to do it.”

MSR, which will be entering its ninth season running in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, is eager to build on its momentum from the 2024 season which saw the team qualify in the top six, 15 times and finish in the top ten, 10 times. MSR team co-owner, Mike Shank is confident that with the addition of Armstrong for 2025, the team is in a position to produce consistent results next year.

“We’re very excited to welcome Marcus onboard,” said Shank. “He’s really shown a lot of growth and consistency in his first two years in INDYCAR, which is really difficult to do. This series is probably one of the most competitive series out there and he has proven himself to be a real contender. We are going to do everything we can to give him the car and the tools to produce results next year.”

With the 2024 season closing out this past weekend, MSR will begin preparations right away to be ready for the 2025 season opener in St. Petersburg in March.