New Era: Charter System Established for NTT INDYCAR SERIES Team Owners

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, Sept. 23, 2024) – INDYCAR confirmed today the establishment of a charter system across the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. In total, owners of 10 teams have accepted charters for 25 entries competing in North America’s premier open-wheel racing series, beginning immediately.

“This is an important development that demonstrates an aligned and optimistic vision for the future of our sport,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “I want to extend my sincere appreciation to our team owners for their collaboration and ideation throughout this process. Ultimately, we’re pleased to have a system in place that provides greater value for our ownership and the entries they field.”

This is the first charter system to be introduced in the history of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. A chartered entry is guaranteed a starting position on the grid at all NTT INDYCAR SERIES races, excluding the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. An entry also must be chartered to qualify for the annual NTT INDYCAR SERIES Leaders Circle program – an annual award program that compensates the 22 top finishers in the prior year’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship. The terms of the initial, long-term charter agreements are committed through the end of 2031.

Chartered 2025 INDYCAR Teams

NTT INDYCAR SERIES Team Entries A.J. Foyt Enterprises 2 Andretti Global 3 Arrow McLaren 3 Chip Ganassi Racing 3 Dale Coyne Racing 2 Ed Carpenter Racing 2 Juncos Hollinger Racing 2 Meyer Shank Racing 2 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 3 Team Penske 3

Charters were extended to team owners based on full-time entries over the previous two seasons, with a maximum of three awarded per team.

WHAT INDYCAR’S TEAM OWNERS ARE SAYING

“I appreciate the efforts made by the INDYCAR and Penske leadership groups, as well as all the owners, to get this charter system started. It is incredibly challenging to get a large group of owners to agree on something, and certainly there was some give and take, but, in the end, I believe this is a path that is beneficial for all of the owners and for INDYCAR, while also maintaining the availability for open competition.” – Larry Foyt, A.J. Foyt Enterprises

“When you look back in the modern era of INDYCAR racing, you will look at a few important moments, the first being the unification of the sport, the next being Roger Penske buying the INDYCAR SERIES and IMS, and I truly believe the third will be the charter system.” – Chip Ganassi, Chip Ganassi Racing

“We are very pleased to begin this new era. The process has been thorough but, in the end, very exciting. This charter system will clearly strengthen our teams as we continue to grow the sport. I would like to thank Roger (Penske) and his entire team at INDYCAR.

“ECR will have announcements soon, and I don’t know that they would be possible without the help of a program like this. With this groundbreaking development, the new TV deal with FOX and the momentum that had been building, INDYCAR’s future is very bright.” – Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing

“The charter agreement, to me, is the single-most important piece for the future of the series. I’m grateful that we all came together on this and thank the Roger Penske group for working with the team owners for getting it done.” – Michael Shank, Meyer Shank Racing

The 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins Sunday, March 2 at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding on the streets of St. Petersburg. The entire 17-race schedule will be available live on FOX and the INDYCAR Radio Network.