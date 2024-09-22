NHRA AT CHARLOTTE 2: Team Chevy Race Report | Notes & Quotes

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2024 NHRA CAROLINA NATIONALS

zMAX DRAGWAY

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA

SEPTEMBER 22, 2024

AUSTIN PROCK AND JOHN FORCE RACING TAKE CHEVROLET TO THE WINNER’S CIRCLE FOR THE SEVENTH TIME THIS SEASON AT zMAX DRAGWAY

Chevrolet Captured Two Top Wally Trophies, with Prock in Funny Car and Dallas Glenn of KB Titan Racing in Pro Stock

Notes:

Austin Prock, driver of the Cornwell Tools/HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, captured his seventh victory of the 2024 season and 11th career NHRA win while earning Team Chevy their 168th in the NHRA Funny Car category. His win Sunday is his third in a row after winning the U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis, Reading last weekend, and now Charlotte 2.

Prock, who maintained an 86-point lead heading into Charlotte 2 over Bob Tasca, III, leaves the NHRA Carolina Nationals still maintaining the Championship standings lead unofficially by 129 points over Tasca, III in second.

Prock qualified No. 2 heading into Sunday’s race day, with his run of 3.833 seconds E.T. at 332.84 mph qualifying him behind Hagan. Prock defeated Alexis DeJoria in Round 1, Ron Capps in Round 2, and teammate Jack Beckman in the semifinals on his way to winning the NHRA Carolina Nationals by defeating Hagan in the finals.

After qualifying No. 3 this weekend at zMAX Dragway, Jack Beckman, driver of the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car and competing on behalf of 16-time champion John Force, fell to teammate Prock in the semifinals after defeating Buddy Hall in Round 1 and Daniel Wilkerson in Round 2.

Sunday’s semifinal appearance is his second in four events after returning to the Funny Car seat for the first time in four years and being tapped to drive on behalf of Force after being sidelined while competing for his potential 17th career championship.

Capturing her 49th No. 1 qualifier in NHRA, Brittany Force, driver of the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster for John Force Racing, also earned her third of the season.

Force set fast time on the first day of qualifying, taking the provisional pole position on the leaderboard with her and her team’s Q2 run of 3.690 seconds E.T. at 334.24 mph.

Facing off against Clay Millican in Round 2 after defeating Ida Zetterstrom in Round 1, Force fell to her opponent with her run of 3.909 seconds E.T. at 314.53 mph to Millican’s 3.796 seconds E.T. at 323.04 mph.

In a tight final race to the win light, Dallas Glenn, driver of the RAD Torque Chevrolet Camaro SS Pro Stock for KB Titan Racing, captured his 13th career NHRA victory and Chevrolet’s 397th in the category, the 278th in the Camaro, after defeating Elite Motorsports’ Aaron Stanfield with his run of 6.626 seconds E.T. at 207.18 mph to Stanfield’s 5.549 seconds E.T. at 207.75 mph.

Erica Enders, driver of the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Melling Performance Chevrolet Camaro SS Pro Stock, captured her 40th career No. 1 qualifier and sixth of 2024, with her fastest run of four rounds at 6.557 seconds E.T. at 208.20 mph. Separated by .023 seconds, Greg Anderson, driver of the HenrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro SS Pro Stock for KB Titan Racing, qualified No. 2 heading into Sunday’s race day.

Quotes:

﻿AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE CORNWELL TOOLS/HENDRICKCARS.COM CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR, JOHN FORCE RACING:

You said you made big changes ahead of the semifinal. How much trust is in this team?

‘All of it. My dad (Jimmy Prock), Thomas (Prock), Nate HIldahl, all of these Cornwell Tools guys are just so incredibly smart. They study their craft every single day and it shows on the racetrack, and it sure is fun. This trophy right here is going to Rick Hendrick. I know he’s out there watching. He’s in Europe right now and wanted to be out here watching and couldn’t. HendrickCars.com doubled up this weekend with Kyle Larson (winning NASCAR in Bristol). What a weekend right in his hometown. I’m so proud to drive this Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car. This is a dream come true.”

JACK BECKMAN, DRIVER OF THE PEAK ANTIFREEZE AND COOLANT CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR, JOHN FORCE RACING:

“It was another solid weekend for us, but frustrating. Our PEAK Chevy team has all of the resources and talent to put our Camaro back into the Winner’s Circle. It’s time to get it done next weekend in St. Louis.”

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF THE HENDRICKCARS.COM CHEVROLET TOP FUEL DRAGSTER, JOHN FORCE RACING:

“Charlotte was a special weekend for us running HendrickCars.com. I’m very proud to represent Hendrick, especially here in Charlotte, North Carolina, their back yard. We had an incredibly strong car all weekend, taking the number one qualifier spot.

Even though we didn’t get the result we wanted in the second round, I’m proud of how fast we were and the progress we’re making. I am proud that we put on a good drag race next to Clay Millican. We’re staying positive and confident that bigger results are just around the corner.”

DALLAS GLENN, DRIVER OF THE RAD TORQUE SYSTEMS CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR, KB TITAN RACING:

“A lot (of pride in this Wally). I had to work really hard for this. I’m really tired. Aaron (Stanfield) and I always have really good races. He’s super tough. Super great racer. I don’t feel like I drove as good as I was in Reading, but I definitely drove a lot better there in the final. I had to earn that one. That thing went hard left, and I had to drive it out of the wall. Everybody at KB Titan Racing is here, and hey, we got the points lead back!”

AUSTIN PROCK, driver of the Cornwell Tools/HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car – Winner’s Circle Transcript:

“We’ve got a great team behind us, and I try not to mess it up. I just stab and steer, and this Chevrolet Camaro has won me a lot of rounds this year.”

You were just on the phone with (team owner) John (Force)…

“He sounds great. Love hearing from him. I know he’s really proud of everything that’s going on and he thinks it’s really cool our family gets to work together, and the success we’ve had. It’s all good at John Force Racing.”

Coming into this team and taking over for Robert (Hight) as the driver this year, you had high expectations. Even you have to be going wow…

“I’ve just been trying my best. I’ve been more focused this year than I ever have in any category I’ve ever driven. I just feel so comfortable, and I love racing with my family. I know how good this team is and how great it was when they told me I was going to get put in the seat. I had high expectations for myself because you don’t want to be the guy who lets them down. I’ve done that a couple of times this year, and it’s the worst feeling in the world. They work so hard; they study so much to produce the results we have. I’m trying to put the same work in and just be a machine. It’s been working out. Missed the tree there. Had a lot of glare there on the tree, and had me a little nervous. I stuttered my foot and had a 70-light. I think that was the worst light of mine in three or four races.”

Are you thinking far enough ahead yet that you legitimately have a shot at standing on the stage at the end of the year celebrating a championship?

“No. I just look at it one round at a time. The only way we’re going to win this championship is if we’re perfect every time we drag it up there. Just one round at a time, and if we do that and everybody does their best, we’ll be up on that stage. Working hard, we’re trying to get that 348-point lead back.”

How to Watch:

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series continues the Countdown to the Championship at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis Sept. 27-29 for the NHRA Midwest Nationals. Eliminations air Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Coverage of qualifying and the race stream live throughout the weekend on NHRA.tv, and is available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

