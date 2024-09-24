Your Guide to Car Rentals when Visiting Dubai

Dubai is well known for its beautiful skylines, comfortable resorts, and many exciting attractions. While public transit systems exist in Dubai, allowing yourself to explore how you wish via a car rental service is the best way to make the most of your vacation. Due to its vast amount of affluence, you can easily hire luxury sports car in Dubai so you can experience the thrill of a supercar while also exploring the wonderful city of Dubai.

Which Rental Company Should You Choose?

Car Rentals and more specifically supercar rentals are a common business in Dubai. There is a lot of competition, however, each has its pros and cons. When reviewing candidates, consider their costs, the cars they offer, and what you intend to do with them. Our recommended Dubai car rental company is Brooklands; however, you can find more information about other companies on our website.

Benefits of Car Rentals in Dubai

Dubai has a lot of attractions and getting to them easily and quickly can dramatically improve your experience. Here are some of the benefits of Dubai Car Rental services such as Brooklands:

Convenience – This is ultimately the primary reason to rent a car while visiting any country. The ability to explore and drive on your own without worrying about public transportation is beneficial.

Accessibility – Dubai and the UAE have attractions that aren’t accessible through public transport (such as the Hatta Mountains), a car rental would solve this problem.

Cost Efficiency – When in a large group, a car rental can be cheaper than renting multiple taxis or Uber.

Experience – Driving in another country is a unique life experience, and a car rental is the best and safest way to do so.

Super Cars – As mentioned before, Dubai is home to some of the best automobiles in the world. A car rental here is your best chance to drive some of the most powerful cars ever created.

Attractions in Dubai

Now that you’ve decided to rent a car in Dubai here is a list of attractions you may wish to visit during your stay:

Burj Khalifa – The tallest building in the world, offering stunning views from its observation decks.

Palm Jumeirah – An iconic man-made island known for luxury resorts, beaches, and fine dining.

Dubai Mall – One of the largest shopping malls globally, featuring an aquarium, ice rink, and numerous dining options.

Desert Safari – Experience dune bashing, camel rides, and traditional Bedouin camps in the desert.

Fujairah – Known for its beautiful beaches and historic sites like Fujairah Fort, it’s located about 90 minutes from Dubai, perfect for a car rental.

Liwa Oasis – A stunning desert landscape known for its towering dunes, about a two-hour drive from the city.

FAQ

What is Required to Rent a Car in Dubai?

You need to be at least 21 years old and have a valid Driver’s License, passport, form of payment, and sometimes an international driving permit (IDP) depending on the car.

Can I Rent a Car Only for a Photo Shoot?

Yes, you can get a daily rental for events, including weddings or a simple photoshoot.

What is NOT included in the Rental Price?

Charges such as gas, roadway fines, toll roads, and excessive mileage are not included in the rental price.

Can I Pay with Crypto or Cash?

Yes, you do not need to use a credit card or make a deposit to rent a sports car in Dubai.

What is the Minimum and Maximum amount of time I can rent a car?

The minimum amount of time is 1 day. The maximum is unlimited; however, the price is calculated daily.

What are the penalties for Canceling a Reservation?

If the cancelation is more than 3 days (72 hours) ahead of time, there is no cancelation fee at Brooklands. Less than that amount of time there will be a cancellation fee.