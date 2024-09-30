Flying Lizard Prepared to Close out Multi-Series SRO America Season at Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., (September 30, 2024) – Two weeks after racing at the Brickyard with their Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America program, Flying Lizard Motorsport is back at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend to close out the year with their multiple SRO America championship efforts. Though not in the championship hunt, the team has four entries competing to finish the season with wins in GT World Challenge America, GT4 America, and GT America.

“2024 has been a great season for many reasons,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “Although we aren’t in a fight for the championship this year, we have had multiple podiums throughout the season in each of the different classes we are entered in and we see so much potential for 2025. Indianapolis has always been a great track for us. We are already in the process of preparing for 2025, and we are looking forward to closing out the season on a high note.”

Fanatec GT World Challenge America

Race Length: Eight Hours

Classes: GTWCA Pro, IGTC Pro, and GTWCA Pro-Am

Race Start: 10/5 at 12:15 PM ET

Race Stream: YouTube.com/GTWorld

The headlining SRO America series will forgo the doubleheader format for the season finale, ending the year with the Indianapolis 8 Hour, the longest endurance race hosted at the famed circuit. The event combined the GT World Challenge series with the Intercontinental GT Challenge, bringing in a healthy dose of international competitors to join in the festivities. The No. 8 BMW M4 GT3 of Elias Sabo, Andy Lee, and Nick Yelloly will be one of 15 entries in the Pro-Am class, the largest class in the 25-deep field.

GT America powered by AWS

Race Length: 40 minutes

Classes: SRO3, GT2, GT4

Race Start: 10/4 at 1:00 PM ET, 10/6 at 8:35 AM ET

Race Stream: YouTube.com/GTWorld

The season-ending pair of races this weekend will see Damir Hot return to GT America with his No. 5 Nissan Z GT4. When he last ran in the series for amateur-rated drivers only, he finished in third place in both races, putting on one of the best drives of his debut season.

This weekend, Jason Bell continues to learn and adapt after the 2023 GT America champion made the step up from GT4 to GT3 machinery. The jump is not one to be underestimated, as competitors adjust to the advanced technology, faster cars, tougher competition, and physical and mental demands. Bell celebrated a well-deserved second-place finish in Round 9 at VIRginia International Raceway, showing the fruits of his progress in his rookie GT3 season. He’ll aim to conclude the year on a high note this weekend, racing the No. 2 Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

GT4 America

Race Length: 60 minutes

Classes: Silver, Pro-Am, Am

Race Start: 10/5 at 8:30 AM ET, 10/6 at 10:35 AM ET

Race Stream: YouTube.com/GTWorld

Damir Hot and Rodrigo Baptista will be the sole Flying Lizard entry in the GT4 America series this weekend, racing the No. 5 Nissan Z GT4 in the weekend’s doubleheader. The entry has three podium finishes in the second half of the season, showcasing the hard work of the drivers and team to improve with each race weekend.

EVENT SCHEDULE | All Times Eastern

All Races on YouTube.com/GTWorld

Thursday, October 3

9:05 AM – 9:35 AM GT America Practice One

11:30 AM – 12:15 PM GT4 America Practice One

2:20 PM – 2:50 PM GT America Practice Two

5:40 PM – 6:25 PM GT4 America Practice Two

6:45 PM – 8:15 PM Indianapolis 8 Hour Practice

Friday, October 4

8:05 AM – 8:20 AM GT America Qualifying

9:50 AM – 10:25 AM GT4 America Qualifying

10:45 AM – 12:15 PM Indianapolis 8 Hour Pre-Qualifying (Practice)

1:00 PM – 1:40 PM GT America Race One

3:05 PM – 3:20 PM Indianapolis 8 Hour Qualifying Driver 1

3:27 PM – 3:42 PM Indianapolis 8 Hour Qualifying Driver 2

3:50 PM – 4:05 PM Indianapolis 8 Hour Qualifying Driver 3

5:35 PM – 5:50 PM Indianapolis 8 Hour Pole Shootout

Saturday, October 5

8:30 AM – 9:30 AM GT4 America Race One

10:45 AM – 12:00 PM Indianapolis 8 Hour Pre-Race

12:15 PM – 8:15 PM Indianapolis 8 Hour

Sunday, October 6

8:35 AM – 9:15 AM GT America Race Two

10:35 AM – 11:35 AM GT4 America Race Two

