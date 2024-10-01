CORVETTE RACING AT INDIANAPOLIS: Time for the Title Tilt!

DXDT Racing, Corvette Z06 GT3.R on eight-race win streak heading to SRO finale

DETROIT (October 1, 2024) – DXDT Racing and the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R are on the verge of making history at the final race of the year for GT World Challenge America. The first-year effort between DXDT Racing and Corvette will try for its ninth consecutive race win in the series and in the process claim the Pro-class championship in Saturday’s Indianapolis Eight Hours.

A pair of the DXDT-liveried Corvette GT3s are part of the 25-car field for the season’s lone endurance race, which also doubles as a round of SRO Motorsports’ Intercontinental GT Challenge. The event is a true race-within-a-race with the regular GT World Challenge America field joined by a number of IGTC entries for a grid of 25 cars.

The GTWCA portion of the Eight Hours will pay double-points, which will be critical for DXDT Racing’s duo of Corvette factory driver Tommy Milner and Alec Udell. With class victories in all eight of their races this year, Milner and Udell can take the Pro-class Drivers and Teams championships with a ninth win in the No. 63 Corvette Z06 GT3.R alongside endurance teammate Alexander Sims, also a Corvette works driver.

In the Pro-Am class, Bryan Sellers will drive with new teammates Patrick Liddy and Blake McDonald in the No. 64 Corvette, which is a two-time winner in the class this year. The Pro-Am class is the race’s most populated with 16 entries.

The Indianapolis Eight Hours will be the second long-distance race for the Corvette GT3 in three weeks. Three Z06 GT3.Rs contested a six-hour IMSA enduro on September 22. Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports placed third in the GTD PRO class, and AWA was sixth in GTD. Each team also had the fastest race lap in their respective classes.

There will be a number of findings that Corvette GT3 customer support engineers can apply this weekend based on lessons taken from the IMSA round. Despite a difference in tire suppliers between the two series, suspension and other points in chassis setup – with validations from Chevrolet’s Driver in the Loop simulator – should provide a solid baseline for DXDT’s opening sessions of the weekend.

DXDT Racing will take the green flag for the Indianapolis Eight Hours at 12:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 5. Live coverage of both races plus timing & scoring will be available at gt-world-challenge-america.com and SRO’s GT World YouTube channel.

TOMMY MILNER, NO. 63 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “It’s pretty unbelievable that we are one more good result away from winning the Pro championship. I’ve been in racing long enough now to know that you can easily have highs and lows in a certain span of time. When things are good, you try to take advantage of them as long as you can because there is no guarantee that it will continue on. So for that reason, and others, the Indianapolis Eight Hours will be a fun event. There’s more competition coming from some really stacked manufacturers and teams just for this one. All of the things that we worked on and prepared for the previous sprint races should hopefully have us prepared for this final race. We know the team is good, my teammates are obviously proven and we know we have a great Corvette. Now we just need to execute and put ourselves in a good position like we have in these last eight races.”

ALEC UDELL, NO. 63 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I am super-excited for Indy, and even that is an understatement. We’ve shown the strengths of the car in a sprint format. We’ve had quite a bit of success, and a lot of that is down to great execution and great preparation from all sides of this team. For me, it’s awesome to have every opportunity that I can to get in the car, learn from Tommy and Alexander, learn from the engineers and soak up everything I can about the Z06 GT3.R platform. Eight hours… yeah, I’m super-excited definitely and really jump in with a chance to win an endurance round. I don’t see any reason why we couldn’t compete for an overall podium. Other manufacturers will come with their IGTC top guns that have been running for the full season. Let’s see how we fare on American soil with American power!”

ALEXANDER SIMS, NO. 63 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “It will be cool to slot into a new environment with DXDT Racing. I know some of the team members, which is nice, and obviously I know Tommy very well. The run they have had is just phenomenal. I don’t think I’ve ever heard of that happening – eight wins in a row – in any sports car championship. It piles on the pressure for me joining! In all seriousness, this team and Corvette obviously have the capabilities to score a top result. The first priority in any endurance race is to make the finish with the cleanest car and be in the fight in case there are any safety cars or anything like that. The pace has been phenomenal, and hopefully we can continue that and deliver a race win and championship.”

024 GT World Challenge America Championship Points

Manufacturers Standings

Porsche – 221 Chevrolet – 203 BMW – 184 Mercedes-AMG – 170 Acura – 142

Pro Drivers Standings

Adam Adelson/Elliott Skeer – 207 Tommy Milner/Alec Udell – 200 Varun Choksey/Bill Auberlen – 170 Luca Mars/Zach Veach – 156 Spencer Pumpelly/Trent Hindman – 83

Pro Teams Standings

Wright Motorsports – 207 DXDT Racing – 200 ST Racing – 170 Racers Edge Motorsports – 156 RS1 – 83

Pro-Am Drivers Standings

Samantha Tan/Neil Verhagen – 211 Justin Rothberg/Robby Foley – 178 Philip Ellis/Jeff Burton – 151 Bryan Sellers – 132 Kyle Washington/Tom Sargent – 112

Pro-Am Teams Standings

ST Racing – 211 Turner Motorsport – 180 DXDT Racing – 132 Regulator Racing – 131 GMG Racing – 114

