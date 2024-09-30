NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway Postponed

Brushy Mountain Powersports 150 was scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 5

North Wilkesboro Speedway collecting donations to support communities in need in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Sept. 30, 2024) – NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports have postponed this weekend’s NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The decision was made in cooperation with local authorities to ensure all local emergency resources remain dedicated to clean-up and recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene’s impact on the area. Starting Tuesday, North Wilkesboro Speedway will become a designated collection site for hurricane relief donations.

The Brushy Mountain Powersports 150 was originally scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 5. A decision regarding a possible make-up date will be announced in the future.

All ticket and camping purchases for the event will be refunded to the payment method used at the time of original purchase. Fans are asked to allow 10-14 days for the refund to be processed and reflected on credit card statements.

Additional information and updated schedule when available will be on NASCAR.com/regional.

In further support of the recovery efforts, North Wilkesboro Speedway will host a hurricane relief drive and serve as a collection site for the following:

Non-perishable food items

Cleaning supplies

Disinfecting wipes

Paper towels

Mops

Buckets

Gloves

Bottled water

Batteries

Portable chargers

Hygiene items

Diapers & wipes

Baby formula

Donations can be dropped off at North Wilkesboro Speedway (381 Speedway Ln, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659) between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. this Tuesday through Sunday. Items will be distributed through Wilkes County Emergency Management and Samaritan’s Purse to communities in need.

