Rick Ware Racing: Hollywood Casino 400 from Bristol

RICK WARE RACING

Hollywood Casino 400

Date: Sept. 29, 2024

Event: Hollywood Casino 400 (Round 30 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Kansas Speedway in Kansas City (1.5-mile oval)

Format: 267 laps, broken into three stages (80 laps/85 laps/102 laps)

Race Winner: Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

RWR Race Finish:

● Corey LaJoie (Started 27th, Finished 15th/ Running, completed 267 of 267 laps)

● Kaz Grala (Started 34th, Finished 31st/Running, completed 267 of 267 laps)

RWR Points:

● Corey LaJoie (30th with 437 points)

● Kaz Grala (35th with 178 points)

RWR Notes:

● LaJoie earned his eighth top-15 finish of the season and his first top-15 in 16 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas.

● LaJoie’s 15th-place finish was a team-best for RWR at Kansas. The previous best finish was an 18th-place result, earned on May 5 by Justin Haley.

● This was Grala’s first NASCAR Cup Series start at Kansas.

Race Notes:

● Ross Chastain won the Hollywood Casino 400 to score his fifth career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his first at Kansas. His margin of victory over second-place William Byron was .388 of a second.

● Chastain was the 16th different winner in the 30 NASCAR Cup Series races run this season.

● There were 10 caution periods for a total of 47 laps.

● Thirty-two of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● William Byron leaves Kansas as the championship leader with a six-point advantage over Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney, who are tied for second.

Sound Bites:

“It was a good day for the No. 51 team and our Children’s Mercy Ford Mustang Dark Horse. I’m super pumped to get these guys a top-15 in our first event together, hit these last six races running and work to get us up in the points a little bit. We’re just going to continue learning more about each other. Learning the communication and the cadence, but it’s been a pretty cool experience to join this group. I think we’re going to have some stuff to work on going to Talladega and the Roval, but all in all, it was a great day. I’m excited to get to Talladega and see if we can go steal one.”– Corey LaJoie, driver of the No. 51 Children’s Mercy Kansas City Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the YellaWood 500 on Sunday, Oct. 6 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. The race begins at 2:00 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.