JR Motorsports — NXS Talladega II Preview

JR Motorsports Team Preview

TRACK – Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile tri-oval)

NXS RACE – United Rentals 250 (94 laps / 250.04 miles)

TUNE IN – CW, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 4:00 p.m. (ET)

Sam Mayer

No. 1 – First Bank of Alabama Chevrolet

Mayer 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 27

Wins: 2

Top 5s: 7

Top 10s: 11

Laps Led: 210

Avg. Finish: 18.2

Points: 4th

Sam Mayer heads to Talladega Superspeedway for his sixth career NASCAR Xfinity Series career start at the 2.66-mile tri-oval and second of the 2024 season.

In 23 starts on tracks measuring two miles in length or greater, the young driver has earned four top-five and seven top-10 efforts, with his best of second coming at multiple tracks, including Talladega in the fall of 2022.

After a solid run at Kansas, the Franklin, Wis. native now holds the fourth seed in the NXS Playoff Grid, 13 points above the cutline with two races remaining in the Round of 12.

Sam Mayer

“Talladega is one of those tracks where it is just so unpredictable on what can happen, but that’s also what makes it so exciting to run there. This track has not treated us so well in the past but I am looking forward to hopefully having a nice, quiet run there and to be up front when it counts the most. We are in a good spot points-wise with only two races remaining in this round, but a trip to Victory Lane sure would help even more.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 TradeMark Nitrogen /

BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

Allgaier 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 27

Wins: 2

Top 5s: 7

Top 10s: 15

Laps Led: 649

Avg. Finish: 14.7

Points: 9th

Justin Allgaier enters the second race in the Round of 12 in the NXS Playoffs just one point below the cutline.

In 17 starts at Talladega in the NXS, Allgaier has amassed four top fives and seven top 10s, with a best finish of second coming in the spring of 2016.

Allgaier is a previous superspeedway winner in the NXS, having gone to Victory Lane in the summer of 2023 at Daytona International Speedway.

TradeMark Nitrogen joins BRANDT Professional Agriculture on board the No. 7 Chevrolet for their second co-branded event of the season. Allgaier scored a third-place finish in TradeMark’s first outing at Texas Motor Speedway in April.

Justin Allgaier

“Anything can and usually does happen at Talladega. JR Motorsports has always had an incredibly strong superspeedway program and I know that that will be the case once again on Saturday with our co-branded TradeMark Nitrogen / BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet. We just need to be smart out there and not get ourselves caught in a bad position in the middle of the pack. If we can keep our nose clean and run up front all day long, I see no reason why we won’t be fighting for the win with our JRM teammates and get ourselves into the next round of the playoffs once the checkered flag falls.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 TMC Chevrolet

Smith 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 27

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 5

Top 10s: 13

Laps Led: 55

Avg. Finish: 15.5

Points: 12th

After the first race of the Round of 12 in the NXS Playoffs, Sammy Smith sits 23 points below the cutline.

On tracks measuring 2 miles in length or longer, Smith has 15 starts in the NXS. In those starts, he has tallied one top five and three top 10s.

TMC Transportation will share the TV panel at Talladega with Forest City Trading Group, FCTG. It is an employee-owned family of companies that share one purpose; to forge strategic connections and lasting partnerships that establish mutual success for their trade partners.

Sammy Smith

“Our playoffs didn’t get going like we hoped, but I know this entire No. 8 TMC Chevrolet team is ready to go this weekend. We just have to keep looking forward and focus on the next two races to make it to the Round of 8. Talladega is already a wild card and with it being a playoff track, it adds more unknowns, but we’re going to do all we can to make it on to the next round and give TMC a great finish in their last primary race of the season.”

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards / Schultz Chevrolet

Jones 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 27

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 8

Laps Led: 34

Avg. Finish: 19.1

Points: 14th

Brandon Jones returns to Talladega for the second time this season looking to continue his streak after scoring top-10s in three of his last four races.

In 12 starts at NASCAR’s largest oval track, Talladega, Jones has recorded three top-five and four top-10 finishes. His best finish of second came during the 2018 and 2021 seasons.

Additionally, the 27-year-old Georgia native has made starts in both the NASCAR Craftsman Truck series and the ARCA Menards series at the 2.66-mile tri-oval, recording a pair of top-10s.

Little HUG, the first single-serve kids drink on the market, will adorn the hood of Jones’ Camaro at Talladega this weekend. Jones currently has an average finish of 5.5 at Talladega with the fruit-flavored drink on his car.

Brandon Jones

“We didn’t have the best luck when we were here in the spring, but this No. 9 team is ready to build on the momentum we’ve had the past few weeks to make sure we unload a fast racecar on Saturday. With six races left in the season we plan to keep up the intensity and I hope to have this Menards/Little HUG Chevrolet up at the front when it counts this weekend.”

Carson Kvapil

No. 88 Clarience Chevrolet

Kvapil 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 8

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 3

Top 10s: 4

Laps Led: 63

Avg. Finish: 11.5

Points: 29th

Carson Kvapil will make his first trip to Talladega this weekend in the NXS. It is also his first start on a superspeedway in his career.

In eight starts this season, Kvapil has three top-five and four top-10 finishes and has completed all 1,375 laps of competition in those events.

At Indianapolis in July, Kvapil finished 10th and at Michigan a month later, he led 25 laps and was in contention for the victory before a last-lap incident ended his day.

The 21-year-old driver will make his seventh start this weekend with the blue-and-white Clarience Technologies paint scheme on the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

Carson Kvapil

“Talladega is one of those tracks you dream of racing on, and I am looking forward to seeing just what it’s like this weekend. Andrew (Overstreet, crew chief) and this No. 88 team have given me great Chevrolets all year long and we’ve been competitive everywhere we’ve gone. We’ll give it everything we have and hope it works out well for our first time at Talladega.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Talladega Superspeedway: JR Motorsports has competed at Talladega Superspeedway a combined 69 times in the NXS since its first trip there in 2006. In those starts at the 2.66-mile superspeedway, the organization has recorded three wins, 18 top-fives and 32 top-10s, with an average finish of 15.8.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, Brandon Jones and Carson Kvapil will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / Legacy MC souvenir rig on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. CT.