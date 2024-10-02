Danny Efland to Lead Harrison Burton at AM Racing in 2025

STATESVILLE, N.C.: AM Racing happily announced today the addition of Danny Efland, who will serve as crew chief for recently announced 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton, beginning with the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 15, 2025.

Efland will arrive at AM Racing after a stint at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, where the former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver served as the lead engineer for the No. 43 Cup Series car driven by Erik Jones.

A native of Irmo, S.C., he began racing go-carts at age five and immediately turned heads when he won several championships. By the age of 12, he transitioned to full-size cars where he scored numerous race wins and also claimed a couple of track championships in a vehicle fielded by his family-owned team.

In 2007, Efland made his Xfinity Series debut at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and continued to be a staple in the series through the 2014 season. While racing, he also attended the College of Engineering and Computing at the University of South Carolina.

In 2014, he switched from driver to engineer and embarked on a journey that led him to Richard Childress Racing, Richard Petty Motorsports, and now LEGACY M.C.

“I am excited about this next chapter in my racing career to join AM Racing and Harrison Burton to fight for an Xfinity Series championship in 2025,” said Efland.

“I have worked hard for this opportunity, and I believe in the vision of AM Racing, as well as Harrison’s capabilities, I know that they have what it takes to contend for race wins and ultimately a championship.”

Burton is equally excited about the opportunity to work with Efland for 2025.

“I am looking forward to working with Danny next season,” offered Burton. With his credentials as a successful engineer and experience as a race car driver, it should benefit our realistic goals of contending for race wins and chasing an Xfinity Series championship.”

Efland resides in Rockwell, N.C., alongside his wife, Kelly and three children.

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.