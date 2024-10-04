Young’s Motorsports Talladega Superspeedway Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | Love’s RV Stop 225

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Keith McGee

Primary Partner(s): NuggetTrap.com

Manufacturer: Ford F-150

2024 Driver Points Position: 36th

2024 Owner Points Position: 28th

﻿Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

﻿Notes of Interest:

Welcome To The Team: For Friday afternoon’s Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Keith McGee to command the team’s flagship No. 02 Ford F-150 for his inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Young’s Motorsports debut in the Yellowhammer State.

About Keith: Quickly accelerating from local racing, Keith McGee burst onto the Motorsports scene in 2018 and 2019 by competing in the ARCA Menards Series West, capturing a pair of top-10 finishes at Meridan Speedway in Meridan, Idaho and Placer County Speedway in Roseville, Calif., respectively.

In April 2021, McGee, a veteran of the United States Air Force, became the first Alaskan and first disabled veteran to make a NASCAR start in any of the top three tier divisions with his Truck Series debut in the Toyota Cares 250 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Since his debut, McGee has made 19 other Truck Series starts with one top-10 finish and nine starts this season, most recently at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in September.

All-Aboard!: For the 20th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, NuggetTrap.com will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 02 Ford F-150 for the 85-lap race on Friday afternoon.

Bridging the gap between tangible assets and blockchain innovation, Nugget Trap token offers a forward plan, road to stability and growth in the Mining Industry.

Cunningham Mining Ltd is excited to announce the launch of its Nugget Trap Token (NGT) offering, priced at $0.60 USD per token. This innovative tokenization initiative aims to revolutionize the mining sector by providing a new financing model for mining operations by leveraging the Assets.

Real World Asset (RWA) tokens, such as the Nugget Trap Token, provide a groundbreaking opportunity for investors to gain ownership of tangible assets from the mining industry.

By digitizing commodities like precious metals and minerals, these tokens offer a unique combination of stability and growth potential.

With this potential in a digital-friendly economy, investors can capitalize on market fluctuations, offering both flexibility and potential RWA tokens as they gain popularity, and they are attracting a broader, more diversified audience.

Keith McGee Truck Series Talladega Superspeedway Stats: Friday afternoon’s Love’s RV Stop 225 will mark McGee’s second career Truck Series start at the breathtaking 2.66-mile superspeedway.

In his previous Talladega start, McGee finished 10th after starting 38th in the No. 41 Pac Bank Chevrolet Silverado for Cram Racing.

The first race in the penultimate round of the 2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Playoffs will be a tripleheader weekend with the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series.

The Truck Series set the tone for a huge weekend of racing in ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ with the Xfinity Series set for their second race in their first round of the Playoffs in Saturday afternoon’s United Rentals 250.

On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series will have their shot to continue their Round of 12 Playoffs for a tense afternoon of racing in the YellaWood 500 on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Talladega Superspeedway marks the ninth race of the second half of the 2024 Truck Series season.

Keith McGee Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Talladega Superspeedway, McGee, since 2021 has 20 career Truck Series starts with one top-10 finish and an average finish of 30.2

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Talladega Superspeedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 20th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at Talladega Superspeedway.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of first twice with Spencer Boyd in 2019 and most recently with Tate Fogleman in the 2021 edition of the Chevy Silverado 250 on October 2, 2021.

Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 22.7 and an average finish of 17.8 in 19 Talladega Superspeedway starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 504 starts from 70 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.1 and an average finishing position of 22.1.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Keith McGee, please visit keithmcgeeracing.com, like him on Facebook (Keith McGee Racing), and follow him on Instagram (@keith_mcgee) and X |Twitter (@keithmcgee907)

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Keith McGee Pre-Race Quote:

On Talladega Superspeedway: “Talladega Superspeedway is my favorite track on the schedule and it is always an exciting race. I’m really looking forward to getting on track with Young’s Motorsports to chase their third win at Talladega.

“None of this would be possible without the help of my partners at NUGGET Trap Gold and More Core Diamond Drilling.”

Race Information:

The Love’s RV Stop 225 (85 laps | 226.1 miles) is the 20th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2024 schedule. Qualifying begins on Friday, October 4, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 3:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | United Rentals 250

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Leland Honeyman Jr.

Primary Partner(s): Mezrano Law Firm

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2024 Driver Points Position: 19th

﻿2024 Owner Points Position: 23rd

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

﻿Notes of Interest:

Stretch Drive: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced it would graduate from the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2024 with rising star Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race season continuing with Saturday afternoon’s United Rentals 250 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

About Leland: The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts.

After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into the Bandolero competition in 2015 and was crowned a Bandolero National Champion two years later. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021, where he earned championship-runner-up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl.

Honeyman, 19, returns to the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization, where he ran an impressive ARCA Menards Series East Series campaign, finishing third in the 2022 championship standings.

During the 2023 season, he made eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, highlighted by a 21st-place finish at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course.

All-Aboard!: For the 28th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Mezrano Law Firm to the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as the primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 94-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

In times of crisis, we lean on the people and institutions which give us strength: our family, our friends, our places of worship, and our community. As attorneys, we find strength in another institution, the justice system.

At Mezrano Law Firm, we believe in the power of the Constitution and are called to uphold the rights granted to us by that document. That is why we take our responsibility as your Alabama injury law firm so seriously.

When you are hurt and need help, we do more than just assert those rights: we lend you our strength so you can begin to heal. Let our family take care of you!

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Series Talladega Superspeedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s United Rentals 250 at Talladega Superspeedway will mark Honeyman’s second Xfinity start at the famed Alabama speedway.

In April, Honeyman finished a career-best fourth after starting 33rd in the No. 42 Mezrano Law Firm Chevrolet Camaro for Young’s Motorsports.

This weekend is part of a tripleheader weekend with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in action on Friday afternoon.

Honeyman and the Young’s Motorsports team join the non-Playoff Xfinity Series teams looking to spoil the Playoff parade which continues on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series will have their shot to continue their Round of 12 Playoffs for a tense afternoon of racing in the YellaWood 500 on Sunday, Oct. 6.

The Xfinity Series rookie driver will look to improve his overall superspeedway average Xfinity finish of 14.3.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Career Stats: Entering Talladega, Honeyman has 35 career NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best fourth-place finish at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting 33rd in the Ag-Pro 300 for Young’s Motorsports in April 2024.

Since 2023, he has carried an average finish of 22.9.

Kansas Speedway | Kansas Lottery 300 Race Recap: In the 27th race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season, Young’s Motorsports and Honeyman searched for another solid finish in the team’s inaugural Xfinity Series trip to Kansas Speedway in Kansas City Kansas.

After the engine expired following practice, Honeyman started the race from the 38th position.

Methodically, despite battling the handling of his No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, the Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year candidate continued to climb through the field and landed a 25th-place finish at the checkered flag.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeyman Jr. as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 125th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 124 races, he has four top-five and 13 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 28th race will be his seventh tango at Talladega Superspeedway as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ second NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Talladega Superspeedway.

Earlier this year, the team notched a career-best fourth-place finish after starting 33rd with Honeyman behind the wheel.

Additionally, since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports Truck Series team has had an average starting position of 22.7 and an average finish of 17.8, including two wins in 19 Talladega Superspeedway starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 27 starts and maintains an average starting position of 27.6 and an average finish of 22.2.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Leland Honeyman Jr., please visit LelandHoneymanRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Leland Honeyman Racing) and follow on Instagram (@lelandhoneymanjr) and X |Twitter (@lelandhoneyman3).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

﻿Leland Honeyman Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

On Talladega Superspeedway: “I’m really excited about heading back to Talladega Superspeedway with my Young’s Motorsports team. We’ve been able to have a lot of speed in our superspeedway program this year and look forward to the opportunity to once again showcase that on Saturday afternoon.

“We’ve been able to deliver two top-10 finishes in superspeedway races this season, and I’d love nothing more than to duplicate or better our spring Talladega effort with another strong performance with our No. 42 Mezrano Law Firm Chevrolet Camaro.”

Race Information:

The United Rentals 250 (94 laps | 250.04 miles) is the 28th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Qualifying will occur on Saturday, October 5, 2024, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 3:00 p.m. (4:00 p.m. ET), with live coverage on the CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (Central).