NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY

Race: Love’s RV Stop 225 (85 laps / 226.1 miles) | Race 20 of 23

Track: Talladega Superspeedway

Location: Lincoln, Alabama

Date & Time: Friday, October 4th | 4:30 PM ET

No. 41 DQS Solutions & Staffing Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Bayley Currey | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Bayley Currey

@BayleyCurrey

Start: 32nd

Stage 1: 36th

Stage 2: 36th

Finish: 36th

Driver Points: 19th

Owner Points: 24th

Key Takeaway: Bayley Currey and the No. 41 team had to overcome several issues throughout the day at Talladega. After qualifying 32nd, the DQS crew changed an engine before the start of the race. Having to start shotgun on the field, Currey began to pass trucks early in stage one before he ran over debris with a cut right front tire. While on pit road, his truck suffered terminal damage to the rear gear, dropping him out of the race with a 36th-place finish.

Bayley Currey’s Post-Race Thoughts: “The DQS / Masked Owl Silverado was really good today. We had all kinds of issues unfortunately. The guys had to change the engine out after qualifying, started dead last, but made our way into the top-15 in like five laps. We were moving forward on the top line, but ran over something and got a flat right front tire. Came down pit road, and when I went to leave, it snapped the pinion out of the gear. Unfortunate for sure. I really hate it for everyone on the No. 41 team. They busted their butts all week and today especially, and brought me a really good piece. I couldn’t be more proud of them. That’s racing, and we’ll go onto Miami.”

DQS Solutions & Staffing Mission Statement: The core mission of DQS Solutions & Staffing is to attain unparalleled excellence in our specialized domains, specifically staffing and security. Simultaneously, we maintain the flexibility required to collaborate closely with our clients in the creation of innovative products and services within the framework of DQS.

No. 42 J.F. Electric / Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Matt Mills Racing

@MattMillsRacing

@MattMillsRacing

Start: 8th

Stage 1: 1st

Stage 2: 16th

Finish: 31st

Driver Points: 23rd

Owner Points: 26th

Key Takeaway: Matt Mills and the No. 42 team had a great showing at Talladega, but were involved in ‘the big one’. Mills qualified highest of all Niece Motorsports trucks in eighth, and jumped to the lead of the outside lane. The No. 42 held onto the lead to win stage one, marking his first-career stage victory. In stage two, Mills had a masterful save, but dropped to 16th. After a round of green flag pitstops, chaos ensued entering turn one and he was collected. With too much damage to continue, Mills was forced out in 31st.

Matt Mills’ Post-Race Thoughts: Interviewer: Matt, you led some laps early, what happened in that one?

“I got a quick replay right there, but I don’t know. I thought we were just going to kind of ride there, and then all the sudden someone threw a late block or whatever. The No. 75 truck kept acting like he had a problem or something. He kept jumping out of line there and maybe he had something going on with it. We kept stacking the top lane, and that wasn’t on him right there. That was just a block gone wrong there. Way too aggressive to just be riding. I don’t know what happened there, that was weird.

I just hate it for J.F. Electric and Utilitra. We were finally going to have a good day there. It’s been a lot of ups and down this year. The past five weeks have been nothing but down. I was hoping to pull something good out there. It was cool to get a stage win, so I can mark that off the bucket list. I was waiting to talk to Phil (Parsons) and Mikey (Waltrip) in the booth, but they didn’t want to talk to me. We’ll get ready for Homestead and try to find some momentum to put into next year.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

No. 44 Rust-Oleum Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Danny Bohn | Crew Chief: Tom Ackerman

Danny Bohn Racing

@DBohn659

@DannyBohn

Start: 28th

Stage 1: 30th

Stage 2: 23rd

Finish: 17th

Driver Points: 53rd

Owner Points: 34th

Key Takeaway: Danny Bohn and the No. 44 Rust-Oleum team held in tough and survived as the lead Niece Motorsports entry after a hectic race at Talladega. Bohn qualified his truck in 28th and decided to hang back through most of the race. He finished 30th in stage one and moved up to 23rd in stage two. On the final restart when it was time to go, Bohn’s line fell back and lost the draft. The team was scored with a 17th-place finish for a second consecutive week.

Danny Bohn’s Post-Race Thoughts: “We played a smart race and I think we had a decent truck today. Ran outside the top-10 there for a while, and those last few restarts killed us. We restarted on the bottom in 11th and dropped back because the outside got a good run. I figured on that last restart, the outside would go, but the No. 88 didn’t get going. We ended up losing the draft, and were done for. We passed some trucks there at the end, but it stinks. You spend the whole race trying to put yourself into position at the end, and one bad restart by someone shuffles you out. Maybe something broke on his truck, I don’t know. They wrecked a bunch there at the end, so at least we can roll it in the trailer clean. Thanks to Rust-Oleum, AmeriFast Supply, and everyone on the No. 44 team. Good day for us.”

About Rust-Oleum: Rust-Oleum was founded on the principle of creating innovative products. In 1921, sea captain Robert Fergusson noticed that fish oil prevented rust from forming on his ship’s metal deck. Working with a chemist, Fergusson developed one of the world’s first rust-preventive paints and Rust-Oleum was born. Starting with just 24 colors of paint, Rust-Oleum has grown to be a global leader in manufacturing innovative coatings that empower do-it-yourselfers and professionals alike.

About AmeriFast Supply: AmeriFast Supply is a family owned and operated industrial distributor of products such as fasteners, hydraulic fittings, fluids, custom hoses, adhesives, electrical supplies as well as a provider of Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI), Custom to Spec™ and kitting services.

No. 45 Moore’s Venture Foods Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Kaden Honeycutt Racing

@KadenWHoneycutt

@KadenHoneycutt10

Start: 18th

Stage 1: 18th

Stage 2: 13th

Finish: 19th

Driver Points: 21st

Owner Points: 9th

Key Takeaway: Kaden Honeycutt and the No. 45 team played a great strategy game in Talladega, but were struck with heavy front end damage on a green flag pit stop cycle. Honeycutt qualified 18th and finished there in stage one. In stage two, the No. 45 cycled to 13th, and following pit stops, they were leading the race. Unfortunately, when the race restarted after a large crash, the damage hindered his ability to stay in the lead pack. He was credited with 19th.

Kaden Honeycutt’s Post-Race Thoughts: “I decided to run in the back early because people were moving all over the place. Ran there for the most part of both stages, but the strategy was perfect in the third stage. We got cycled to the lead, but ended up getting nose damage from pitting. Unfortunately, we got hung out on the next restart, and on the last restart, we lost the draft because the nose was punched in. Everything kind of fell apart. We executed great in the last stage, but it just didn’t end up working out for us. Thank you to Al (Niece), Cody (Efaw), Lane (Moore) and Moore’s Venture Foods for the opportunity.”

About Moore’s Venture Foods: Moore’s Venture Foods is a family-owned grocery store chain located in Oklahoma. The chain has brick-and-mortar stores in Alva, Fairfax, Shattuck, and Tonkawa, Oklahoma, and has been operated by the Moore family for three generations. To learn more, please visit www.MooresVentureFoods.com.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.