21 Team Hoping To Fly Under the Radar at the ROVAL

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team are headed into this weekend’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway hoping to avoid being swept up in the drama that comes with a cut-off race in the Playoffs.

The ROVAL 400 is the final event in the Round of 12 and there will be pressure on drivers and teams still in the Playoffs to get a finish that will put them in the Round of Eight. After Sunday’s race, the bottom four drivers in the Round of 12 will be eliminated from championship contention.

“One thing about the Playoffs, the cut-off races for each round are sure to provide some drama, and I think the Roval probably tends to be the wildest,” said Jeremy Bullins, crew chief of the No. 21 DEX Imaging team. “Hopefully we can go have a solid weekend with our DEX Mustang Dark Horse and fly below the radar for a good finish.”

In addition to the Playoff-related drama, drivers will have to adapt to some reconfiguration of the 17-turn, 2.28-mile ROVAL. According to a news release from the speedway, two new braking zones have been created. The release stated that “included in the reconfiguration, crews will extend the straight-away coming out of Turn 5 and create a new Turn 6, sending the field toward a much sharper hairpin in Turn 7. On the frontstretch, a sharper apex in Turn 16 of the final chicane will be created.”

Bullins said that’s two big issues for teams and drivers to tackle.

“With the playoff implications and the track configuration changes there will be a lot going on this weekend,” he said. “I feel like we have been making some progress with Harrison on the road courses and hopefully we can put together a good race and come away with a strong result.”

Practice for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 is set for Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time to be followed by qualifying at 2 p.m. USA Network will carry the TV coverage.

Sunday’s 109-lap, 248.52-mile race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 2 p.m., with the TV broadcast on NBC.

Stage breaks are planned for Laps 25 and 50.

About DEX Imaging

DEX Imaging is the digital document imaging division of Staples, the world’s largest business solutions provider. DEX sells and services the broadest selection of copiers, printers and data management solutions, such as HP, Konica Minolta, Canon, Kyocera and numerous others.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES:

Reducing Operating Costs

Reducing Paper Consumption

Increasing Productivity

DEX Imaging has been the recipient of virtually every industry award since the company’s inception, including the JD Power & Associates Award for Best Customer Experience, the prestigious ProTech Service award by Konica Minolta, the Diamond Premier Dealer Award by Kyocera, and the Elite DEALER Award by ‘ENX’ magazine. Other accolades include being named ‘Best Place to Work’ by numerous business journals in the markets DEX serves.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.