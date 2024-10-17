Sunoco Support Brings Mazda MX-5 Cup Martinsville Purse to Over $60,000

Race winner prize increases to $25,000 for first-ever Mazda MX-5 Cup oval event

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (Oct. 17, 2024) – Excitement continues to build for the Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin’s first-ever oval race at Martinsville Speedway on October 26. The anticipation isn’t the only thing building, however, as Sunoco has stepped up to add prize money and bring the total purse to $63,000.

The Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup regular season came to a close last week with champion Gresham Wagner receiving a check for $250,000 and Rookie of the Year Westin Workman earning $80,000. Now, Mazda MX-5 Cup drivers can look forward to the possibility of winning even more money at the Martinsville non-points race.

What was already a generous prize package for a single race, has become even more so thanks to Sunoco Race Fuels. Both the stage break and race finish payouts have been substantially increased as follows:

Race Payouts

1st Place $25,000

2nd Place $10,000

3rd Place $7,000

4th Place $5,000

5th Place $4,000

6th – 10th Place – $1,000 each

Stage Break (Lap 50) Payouts

1st = $3,500

2nd = $2,000

3rd = $1,500

Fans who can’t make it to Martinsville Speedway in person, will be able to watch the 100-lap race live on IMSA’s YouTube channel. Opening for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, the MX-5 Cup race is slated to start at 6pm ET on Saturday, October 26.

Stayed tuned for more updates about Mazda MX-5 Cup’s first-ever oval race.

About: The Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin is the signature spec series for Mazda Motorsports. The series has been operated by Andersen Promotions since 2017 and is currently sanctioned by IMSA. Mazda-powered grassroots champions can earn Mazda scholarships for this pro-level series. The Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup awards more than $1 million in prizes and scholarships.

Find out more at http://www.mx-5cup.com.