Stewart-Haas Racing: South Point 400 from Las Vegas

STEWART-HAAS RACING

South Point 400

Date: Oct. 20, 2024

Event: South Point 400 (Round 33 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval)

Format: 267 laps, broken into three stages (80 laps/85 laps/102 laps)

Race Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 1 Winner: Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

SHR Finish:

● Noah Gragson (Started 21st, Finished 18th / Running, completed 267 of 267 laps)

● Ryan Preece (Started 32nd, Finished 22nd / Running, completed 266 of 267 laps)

● Josh Berry (Started 28th, Finished 24th / Running, completed 266 of 267 laps)

● Chase Briscoe (Started 24th, Finished 26th / Running, completed 266 of 267 laps)

SHR Points:

● Chase Briscoe (15th with 2,121 points)

● Noah Gragson (25th with 541 points)

● Ryan Preece (26th with 523 points)

● Josh Berry (27th with 519 points)

SHR Notes:

● Gragson earned his 20th top-20 of the season and his third top-20 in four career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas.

● Preece finished 10th in Stage 2 to earn one bonus point.

Race Notes:

● Joey Logano won the South Point 400 to score his 35th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his third of the season and his fourth at Las Vegas. His margin of victory over second-place Christopher Bell was .662 of a second.

● This was Ford’s 738th all-time NASCAR Cup Series victory and its 10th of the season.

● This was Ford’s 15th NASCAR Cup Series victory at Las Vegas. Ford won its first race at Las Vegas on March 1, 1998 with NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin.

● There were five caution periods for a total of 32 laps.

● Only 21 of the 37 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● This was the first race in the penultimate Round of 8 of the NASCAR Playoffs. Logano secured his spot in the Championship 4 via his win while Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott are currently below the top-four cutline with two races remaining before the final, winner-take-all Championship 4 Nov. 10 at Phoenix Raceway.

Sound Bites:

“My car just really struggled. All day, it just didn’t really seem to do anything it should do. So yeah, I don’t know. We changed everything throughout the race, and there at the end, it was finally good, so I wish we could’ve started the race where we just ended it, but obviously we can’t do that. Definitely a rough one, for sure.” – Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Texas A&M University Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Straight Talk Wireless 400 on Sunday, Oct. 27 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The eighth race in the 10-race NASCAR Playoffs starts at 2:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.