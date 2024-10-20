Race Recap | South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race Recap | South Point 400

DANIEL HEMRIC

No. 31 South Point Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric qualified 33rd for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Fighting tight in traffic in his No. 31 South Point Chevrolet, Hemric managed to gain four spots within the first 14 laps. As the green-flag pit stops began, he made it as high as fifth, before coming down pit road for tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment to both right-side tires. Cycling back out to 29th, Hemric took over 28th, before an incident brought out the caution. Hemric took the wave around, before finishing the stage in 25th.

During the stage break, Hemric pitted for four tires, fuel, and a left-rear air pressure adjustment. He started the second stage from 24th place. A wreck on the restart brought out the caution, and Hemric managed to avoid the carnage. He was scored 19th to restart on lap 97. As the pit cycle began, Hemric made it as high as 12th, before pitting on lap 123 for four tires and fuel. He cycled back to 19th and worked his way up to 14th to finish the second stage.

During the second stage break, Hemric pitted for tires, fuel, and a right-rear air pressure adjustment, before starting the final stage from 11th place. When the next caution came out on lap 194, Hemric pitted for tires, fuel, and to go back on the previous air-pressure adjustments, before restarting 18th on lap 198. During the final green-flag pit cycle, Hemric made his last stop from 13th on lap 229 for tires and fuel. He went on to finish the race in 19th place.

“Pretty good day for this Kaulig Racing team. We steadily moved forward all day, and our No. 31 South Point Chevrolet really had speed late in the fuel run. Restarts were a little bit of a challenge, but overall, it was a great day showing competitive speed and a good day on pit road.” – Daniel Hemric

SHANE van GISBERGEN

No. 16 Wendy’s Camaro ZL1

Shane van Gisbergen qualified 34th for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Van Gisbergen fired off tight in the No. 16 Wendy’s® Chevrolet, as he battled to maintain position. On lap 30, the race leader caught the No. 16 Chevrolet putting Van Gisbergen a lap down from the rest of the field. The No. 16 team opted to pit for fresh tires, fuel and adjustments on lap 38, re-entering the field 36th. A caution came out with 17 laps remaining in the stage, and the No. 16 team opted to take the wave around, gaining their lap back and restarting 33rd on the lead lap. Van Gisbergen gained two spots on the restart and ended the first stage 31st.

The No. 16 team opted to come to pit road at the stage break for fresh tires, fuel, and an adjustment. Van Gisbergen started the second stage 35th. A caution quickly came out on the first lap of the restart, and the No. 16 team opted to come back to pit road for more fuel and another set of tires. Van Gisbergen restarted 27th. Advancing to fifth during a green-flag pit stop cycle, he maintained that position for multiple laps. On lap 138, the No. 16 Wendy’s® Chevrolet came to pit road for fresh, right-side tires, re-entering the field 29th. Battling to maintain position, Van Gisbergen completed the second stage in 28th place.

The No. 16 team came to pit road at the stage break for fresh tires, fuel, and adjustments. Van Gisbergen started the final stage 25th. A caution came out with 75 laps remaining in the race, and the No. 16 team chose to pit to make another attempt at adjustments, as Van Gisbergen reported the car was tight handling. He restarted the stage 27th. With 36 laps remaining, the No. 16 team chose to pit for tires, fuel, and adjustments. Van Gisbergen continued to fight a tight Wendy’s® Spicy Chicken Chevrolet and ultimately took the checkered flag 29th.

“It was a tough day for our No. 16 Wendy’s® Spicy Chicken Chevrolet team, but we learned a lot. Our car was just super tight, and my team continued to worked on it all day. This track is a tough place but we wanted to learn and finish with a clean car and that’s what we did. Just wish we could have gotten a better result.” – Shane van Gisbergen



