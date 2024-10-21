Buescher Finishes P10 in Vegas; Keselowski DNF After Strong Run

Fuel Mileage Determines Final Outcome in 400 Miles in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (Oct. 20, 2024) – Both RFK cars proved to be fast in Sunday afternoon’s 400-mile race in Las Vegas as Chris Buescher finished 10th in an ending determined by fuel mileage, while Brad Keselowski had what was likely a top five snatched away after being collected in an accident in stage two.

Both RFK Ford Mustangs finished top six in the first stage, but Keselowski’s afternoon came to an abrupt end at lap 90.

“I was coming off of turn four and the guys in front of me got together, it’s a shame,” said Keselowski. “This is the best run we’ve had the whole playoffs. The car was really fast and we were fighting within the top five and top-10. It’s racing. You hang around long enough and you’ve got a shot at it if you hang around the top five or top-10. We just kind of got caught up in somebody else’s deal.”

6 Recap

Keselowski began the day from 17th following Saturday’s qualifying session. He powered the King’s Hawaiian machine into the top-10 by lap 64 – the first yellow flag of the day – proving early speed in the No. 6. He would pit for right side tires under caution, putting him third on the ensuing restart.

That track position paid off as Keselowski finished the first stage in fifth. He began stage two in 10th, but just a couple laps into the run, a host of cars collected in the high lane, ultimately sending the No. 45 into Keselowski. The front end damage was too severe to repair, ending his day early, finishing 36th.

17 Recap

Like Keselowski, Buescher wasted no time advancing towards the front of the field. He was just behind Keselowski in fourth at the time of the first caution at lap 64. He earned a P6 stage finish, setting up 11th for the stage two start.

Buescher put the Castrol Edge Ford P4 to end stage two as the No. 17 gained more speed as the long run went on. He began the final stage in third and had only the leaders to chase down from there. But, as the laps wound down, the pit cycle was split between cars that were stretching the finish on fuel, and those who pitted early.

Buescher was the first to pit road – kickstarting the final green flag cycle – at lap 225 from P5. He was eyeing a top five result from there, but a host of other cars made it to the end on the tank of fuel, putting Buescher 10th to end the day.

Up Next

Homestead-Miami Speedway hosts the NASCAR Cup Series next weekend with race coverage on Sunday set for 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

