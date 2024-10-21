Rick Ware Racing: South Point 400 from Las Vegas

RICK WARE RACING

South Point 400

Date: Oct. 20, 2024

Event: South Point 400 (Round 33 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval)

Format: 267 laps, broken into three stages (80 laps/85 laps/102 laps)

Race Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 1 Winner: Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

RWR Race Finish:

● Corey LaJoie (Started 35th, Finished 14th/ Running, completed 267 of 267 laps)

● Cody Ware (Started 36th, Finished 21st/Running, completed 267 of 267 laps)

RWR Points:

● Corey LaJoie (31st with 480 points)

● Cody Ware (36th with 146 points)

RWR Notes:

● LaJoie earned his 14th top-20 of the season and second top-15 in 14 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas.

● Ware’s 21st-place finish better his previous best result at Las Vegas. His previous best was 26th, earned in March 2022.

● Both LaJoie and Ware surpassed the previous best finish for RWR at Las Vegas, a 25th-place result earned in March 2018 by Cole Custer.

Race Notes:

● Joey Logano won the South Point 400 to score his 35th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his third of the season and his fourth at Las Vegas. His margin of victory over second-place Christopher Bell was .662 of a second.

● This was Ford’s 738th all-time NASCAR Cup Series victory and its 10th of the season.

● This was Ford’s 15th NASCAR Cup Series victory at Las Vegas. Ford won its first race at Las Vegas on March 1, 1998 with NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin.

● There were five caution periods for a total of 32 laps.

● Only 21 of the 37 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● This was the first race in the penultimate Round of 8 of the NASCAR Playoffs. Logano secured his spot in the Championship 4 via his win while Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott are currently below the top-four cutline with two races remaining before the final, winner-take-all Championship 4 Nov. 10 at Phoenix Raceway.

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Straight Talk Wireless 400 on Sunday, Oct. 27 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The eighth race in the 10-race NASCAR Playoffs starts at 2:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.