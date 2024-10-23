Cadillac confirms 2025 IMSA drivers

Experienced, championship-winning roster to lead three-car GTP factory program

DETROIT (Oct. 23, 2024) – Cadillac Racing’s driver roster for the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season includes a lineup of experienced and championship-winning drivers.

Is 2025, Cadillac Racing expands its factory program from two to three cars for the third year of Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) competition that starts January 25-26 with the Rolex 24 At Daytona at Daytona International Speedway. Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing will run two cars, while Action Express Racing will run one car as Cadillac Whelen.

Drivers who will contest all nine rounds of the IMSA GTP schedule in Cadillac V-Series.Rs — powered by the purpose-built Cadillac 5.5L DOHC V8 engine — and endurance race drivers:

Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing (No. 10)

Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque (full season; photo)

Will Stevens (Daytona, Sebring, Road Atlanta)

Brendon Hartley (Daytona)

Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing (No. 40)

Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz (full season; photo)

Alex Lynn (Daytona, Sebring, Road Atlanta)

Kamui Kobayashi (Daytona)

Cadillac Whelen (No. 31)

Earl Bamber, Jack Aitken (full season; photo)

Frederik Vesti (endurance races)

The lineup represents seven FIA World Endurance Championship LMP1/Hypercar championships, eight Rolex 24 At Daytona overall victories (six with Cadillac Racing) and 11 24 Hours of Le Mans overall/class victories among other significant accomplishments.

The Nos. 10 and 40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing full-time roster is unchanged from the 2024 season in which the team posted two victories and two other podium finishes with another manufacturer. Deletraz and Jordan Taylor teamed for victory in the 12-hour race at Sebring while Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor won the 100-minute sprint on the streets of Detroit.

By the numbers:

’25 roster notables

WEC LMP1/Hypercar championships: 7

WEC LMP2 championships: 2

Grand-Am Rolex/IMSA prototype championships: 3

Rolex 24 At Daytona overall victories: 8 (6 with Cadillac)

Twelve Hours of Sebring overall victories: 6 (4 with Cadillac)

Motul Petit Le Mans overall victories: 4

24 Hours of Le Mans overall/class victories: 11

FIA WEC 2024 full-season Hypercar drivers Bamber, Lynn, Hartley, Stevens and Kobayashi will compete in the season finale November 2 at the Bahrain International Circuit. Kobayashi returns to Cadillac Racing for the Daytona season opener after a two-year absence.

Aitken returns for his second full season and third overall in the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R run by Action Express Racing, which recorded four pole starts and three runner-up finishes this past season. Bamber, who has driven the No. 2 Cadillac V-Series.R the past two seasons in the WEC, is no stranger to IMSA competition. The 2019 IMSA GTLM champion co-drove a Cadillac DPi-V.R to victory in 2022 at Sebring and this past season drove a Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports Corvette Z06 GT3.R in GTD Pro class endurance races.

Vesti, the 2023 FIA Formula 2 Championship vice-champion, will make his IMSA GTP debut at Daytona.

Cadillac, which closed the 2024 IMSA season with an overall victory in the Motul Petit Le Mans, has earned nine Manufacturer Championships in sports car racing since 2005 and five IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Manufacturer Championships since 2017.

The Cadillac V-Series.R marks the third generation Cadillac prototype racecar and first with an electric motor component. The car – co-developed by Cadillac Design, Cadillac Racing and chassis constructor Dallara – incorporates key Cadillac V-Series production car design elements, such as vertical lighting and floating blades.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.