Niece Motorsports Update Statement on Matt Mills

Matt Mills will remain at a local hospital for continued observation overnight.

Mills, driver of the No. 42 for Niece Motorsports, was transported after an incident in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Matt and team are grateful for the outpouring of support. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.