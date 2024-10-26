Truck Series PR
MATT MILLS (42) gets ready to qualify for the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, FL.

Niece Motorsports Update Statement on Matt Mills

By Official Release
Less than 1 Minute Read

Matt Mills will remain at a local hospital for continued observation overnight.

Mills, driver of the No. 42 for Niece Motorsports, was transported after an incident in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Matt and team are grateful for the outpouring of support. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

About Niece Motorsports:
Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Toyota Racing NCTS Post-Race Recap – Homestead – 10.26.24

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Austin Hill clinches first Championship 4 berth with dominant victory at Homestead

Andrew Kim -
is now bound for the Xfinity Series championship battle in 2024 after capping off a dominant run with a victory in the Credit One NASCAR AMEX Credit 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Read more

Toyota Racing NXS Post-Race Recap – Homestead – 10.26.24

Official Release -
Joe Gibbs Racing teammates, Aric Almirola and Sheldon Creed, came home third and fifth, respectively, in the Xfinity Series race at Homestead on Saturday
Read more

Custer’s Runner-Up Finish Leads Ford Xfinity Effort at Homestead

Official Release -
COLE CUSTER, No. 00 NXT on CW Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Finished 2nd) “A little bit of everything, I guess."
Read more

Grant Enfinger doubles down with dramatic fuel-mileage Truck victory at Homestead

Andrew Kim -
The 39-year-old Enfinger from Fairhope, Alabama, led 32 of 134-scheduled laps and rallied from an on-track incident at the start of the final stage period to stretch his fuel tank over a 52-lap green-flag dash to the finish and notch his second consecutive Truck victory in the 2024 Playoffs.
Read more

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category