Hettinger Racing Purchases Bret Holmes Racing

Team Owner Chris Hettinger To Field No. 4 Chevrolet Silverado for Driver Brett Moffitt in Final Two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Races of 2024

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Oct. 29, 2024) – Chris Hettinger, a longtime and winning Late Model team owner from Dryden, Michigan, has purchased the assets of Bret Holmes Racing. The organization will complete the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule with 2018 Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt under its new name, Hettinger Racing.

Hettinger is a second-generation racer whose father, Jim, raced open-wheel Midgets and Sprint Cars and won two championships in 1984 and 1990, accolades that earned him a spot in the National Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame. Chris began his racing career behind the wheel, winning in Midgets and Late Models before becoming a fulltime team owner.

Bret Holmes Racing (BHR) is an accomplished NASCAR team that has competed in the ARCA Menards Series and the Truck Series. The organization won the 2020 ARCA championship with Holmes serving as both driver and owner. BHR has entered 20 Truck Series races this year, but took a brief hiatus following its ninth-place finish with Holmes on Oct. 4 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. The downtime allowed Hettinger to complete his purchase of BHR in time for the final two Truck Series races of the season – this Friday at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and Nov. 8 at Phoenix Raceway. Moffitt will drive the No. 4 Victory Custom Trailers Chevrolet Silverado in both events.

“Between the investments I’ve made over the years in our Late Model program and the opportunity to purchase Bret Holmes Racing, the time was right to grow Hettinger Racing into a team that can further drivers’ development by seamlessly transitioning them from Late Models to ARCA to Trucks,” Hettinger said. “We’ll continue our Late Model program by running the zMAX CARS Tour, and we’ll run select ARCA and Truck Series races that fit best with our overall schedule.

“Brett Moffitt gives us a great opportunity to get a head start on 2025. He’s proven himself in the Truck Series and his feedback from this week’s race at Martinsville and next week’s race at Phoenix will be invaluable.

“We’ve had a lot to do in a short period of time to get ready for these last two Truck Series races, and we’re confident the effort we’re putting in now will pay dividends next year.”

Moffitt is a skilled racer who has competed across all three of NASCAR’s top series – Cup, Xfinity and Truck. On his way to the 2018 Truck Series title, the Grimes, Iowa, native won a series-high six races, including the final two to secure the championship. In total, Moffitt has 13 Truck Series victories.

“I said earlier this year that when it came to racing, I wanted quality over quantity, and the equipment Chris Hettinger already had was second to none. With his purchase of Bret Holmes Racing, Chris’ operation is scaled up and ready to tackle the Truck Series,” said Moffitt, who also owns 10 wins in the ARCA Menards Series East. “I feel like the potential is there, and I’m really looking forward to driving their Chevy and getting Hettinger Racing prepared for next year.”

Hettinger Racing will make its Truck Series debut when practice begins at 1:35 p.m. EDT on Friday at Martinsville with qualifying immediately following. The 200-lap race around the .526-mile oval goes green at 6 p.m. with live coverage on FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. It will be Moffitt’s 96th career Truck Series start, but just his third this season. Moffitt has made six Truck Series starts at Martinsville with three top-three finishes. His best result is second, earned in October 2018 on his way to the championship.