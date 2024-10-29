Veterans Day Tribute NASCAR Car to Honor America’s Heroes on the Track

Featuring a Patriotic Design, Powered by Proud Sponsors

Martinsville, NC – October 29, 2024 – In honor of Veterans Day 2024, NASCAR xfinity car #07 will roar to life with a powerful tribute to America’s heroes, as Patrick Emerling takes the wheel of a custom-designed Veterans Day tribute car during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs race on November 2nd. This one-of-a-kind race car, adorned with an American flag, military insignias, and a bold message of patriotism, is not only a sight to behold but also a heartfelt salute to veterans across the nation.

From the Frontline to the Finish Line

The Veterans Day car’s design showcases a visual display of the American flag, seamlessly integrated with imagery of soldiers and military symbols from all branches of the Armed Forces. Every inch of the car is a tribute to those who have served and continue to serve in defense of our freedom.

“At NASCAR, speed and precision are everything, but today we are also focused on something even greater – honoring the men and women who have sacrificed so much for our country,” said Patrick Emerling “Driving this car as a salute to Veterans is a privilege, and I’m proud to carry their stories onto the track.”

Proud Sponsors Stand with Our Veterans

The Veterans Day car would not have been possible without the support of several patriotic sponsors. Companies like BB Printing Company, BiG, SLS Services, Charge Forward, BMS, AVU Heating & Cooling and Granite State De-Icing Supply have come together to pay tribute to veterans in a meaningful way. Share your stories and use #HonoringHeroes.

“We are proud to partner with Patrick Emerling and NASCAR to honor those who serve and have sacrificed for our country,” said Amber with BB Printing, “This Veterans Day tribute car is more than a symbol on the track – it represents our nation’s gratitude to veterans past and present, and it serves as a reminder of the freedoms we enjoy every day because of their service.”

Join Us in Honoring Our Heroes – Enjoy a Martinsville Discount!

In honor of your service and dedication to our country, Martinsville Speedway is proud to offer a special discount for Active Duty Military Members and Veterans. Enjoy $10 OFF select NASCAR race tickets as a heartfelt thank you for all you do. Don’t miss this chance to experience the thrill of NASCAR with us! Purchase tickets by visiting https://www.martinsvillespeedway.com/military/

For more information on Patrick Emerling, visit https://www.patrickemerlingracing.com/ or follow him on:

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PatrickEmerling07)

X (https://twitter.com/PatrickEmerling)

Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/patrickemerling/)