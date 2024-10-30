Charles Denike replacing Bootie Barker as Bubba Wallace’s Cup crew chief in 2025

Charles Denike has been named crew chief for Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota Camry XSE team for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The news comes as Denike is currently in his second consecutive full-time season as a crew chief for the No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet Silverado RST team currently piloted by Christian Eckes in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Since last season, Denike and Eckes have tallied a total of seven victories and two Playoff appearances, including this season as they contend for a Championship 4 berth.

“I am excited for the 2025 season with the No. 23 team and to work with Bubba [Wallace] and all of 23XI Racing beginning in the offseason,” Denike said in a released statement. “Bubba is a proven winner, and I believe we will bring out the best in each other. Thank you to Michael [Jordan], Denny [Hamlin], and Dave [Rogers, 23XI Racing’s Director of Competition] for the opportunity to join the 23XI family.

“They have built an incredible culture at Airspeed. I am a believer that winning is a process. When you step foot into Airspeed, you see the tools and resources that it takes to win and are surrounded by people with the same vision and mindset. I am looking forward to this next chapter and to be able to contribute to 23XI’s growth and journey to winning championships.”

Denike is a former engineer officer in the U.S. Army who earned both a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Virginia and a Master of Science degree in engineering management from the Missouri University of Science and Technology. From 2012 to 2019, he transcended his way from being a team manager to ARCA Menards Series East crew chief and race engineer between the Truck and Xfinity Series divisions, where he was with Precision Performance Motorsports and GMS Racing.

In 2020, Denike debuted as a crew chief within NASCAR’s top three national touring series for GMS Racing’s No. 24 “all-star” Truck Series program. He earned his first career victory at Charlotte Motor Speedway with Chase Elliott and would rack up another victory with Sam Mayer at Bristol Motor Speedway. Midway into the 2022 Truck season, he transitioned from GMS Racing to McAnally-Hilgemann Racing to work atop the pit box of the team’s No. 19 Chevrolet entry, a role he currently assumes.

Denike’s upcoming role atop the No. 23 pit box for the 2025 season will mark his first season as a crew chief in NASCAR’s premier level: the Cup Series. It also means that veteran Robert “Bootie” Barker, who was hired by 23XI Racing as Bubba Wallace’s crew chief midway into the 2021 season, will call his final two Cup events with Wallace, beginning this weekend at Martinsville Speedway before concluding his crew chief tenure at Phoenix Raceway the following weekend and just as the 2024 season concludes.

“23XI has been good to me, and I hope I have been as good for 23XI,” Barker said. “Loyalty is important to me and I will continue to do all I can in my new role to help everyone here succeed. I was fortunate to be a part of 23XI’s inception, and I look forward to being a part of the team’s continued journey.”

Barker, who notched his first two Cup career victories as a crew chief with Wallace and 23XI Racing, will remain at 23XI Racing as he assumes a role in the competition leadership aspect that will involve strategizing and preparing the organization’s cars at the organization’s headquarters, Airspeed, in Huntersville, North Carolina.

“Since joining 23XI, Bootie has provided Bubba and the No. 23 crew with the leadership and confidence they needed to grow into the team they are today,” Dave Rogers, 23XI Director of Competition, said. “As we began to look ahead to next season, we decided that Bootie’s experience would best serve the organization in a different role based at Airspeed. His input will continue to be an asset to our teams. We’re excited to welcome Charles to the organization and look forward to getting started with him at the end of the season. He will be a terrific addition to the No. 23 team and 23XI as we continue to work to be better.”

“Bootie has meant a lot to me and the No. 23 team,” Wallace added. “We’ve been together for some special moments, and I’m glad he’s still going to be a part of what we’re building at 23XI. I’m excited to work with Charles and see what we can accomplish together.”

Despite missing the 2024 Cup Playoffs amid a two-year winless drought, Barker and Wallace are currently campaigning in their best Cup season statistically with six top-five results, 13 top-10 results and an average-finishing result of 15.4 through 34 of 36 scheduled races. To go along with a pole in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, they are currently ranked in 18th place in the driver’s standings and are 11 points behind 17th-place Chris Buescher with two races remaining on the 2024 schedule.

With crew chief Charles Denike’s plans set for the 2025 season, his current campaign in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing and Christian Eckes continues for the upcoming Playoff event at Martinsville Speedway that will occur on Saturday, November 1, and air at 6 p.m. ET on FS1.

Bubba Wallace’s 2024 Cup Series season continues at Martinsville Speedway this upcoming Sunday, November 3, as the event’s coverage will air at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.