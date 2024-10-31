NHRA AT VEGAS 2: Team Chevy Race Advance | Notes & Quotes

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2024 FORD PERFORMANCE NHRA NATIONALS

THE STRIP AT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA

TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE | NOTES & STATS

NOVEMBER 1-3, 2024

TEAM CHEVY HEADS TO THE STRIP AT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY FIRST AND SECOND IN FUNNY CAR POINTS WITH JOHN FORCE RACING

Notes:

The penultimate event of the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season sees Team Chevy taking on The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Ford Performance NHRA Nationals Nov. 1-3.

Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car drivers Austin Prock and Jack Beckman of John Force Racing currently sit first and second, respectively, in the Countdown to the Championship. Prock leads Beckman, who is racing on behalf of team owner and 16-time champion John Force, by 147 points.

Force, who has been sidelined and recovering from a traumatic brain injury stemming from his on-track incident in Richmond, returns to The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend in support of his team.

Heading into the second of two events at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this year, Prock raced to runner-up in the spring Four-Wide event.

Together, the trio of Funny Car pilots (Prock, Force, and Beckman) at John Force Racing this season have combined for a staggering 10 wins and 14 No. 1 qualifiers, with Prock himself racing to seven wins and 13 No. 1 qualifiers in his first full year behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car. Force holds two wins and one No. 1 qualifier, and Beckman has raced to one win so far racing on behalf of Force.

Brittany Force, driver of the Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster, heads to Las Vegas looking for a return to the Winner’s Circle, and currently sits eighth in the Countdown to the Championship, just 190 separating the top eight.

Eyeing The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Team Chevy looks to capture the 400th Pro Stock victory since 1970. Dallas Glenn, racing to his fifth victory in 2024 at the Texas Motorplex, captured Chevrolet’s 399th in the category.

Racing for the inaugural Holley EFI Factory X title, Chevrolet COPO Camaro competitor Aaron Stanfield, a three-time FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown champion, leads over his father Greg Stanfield by 57 points. Lenny Lottig is in third, trailing A. Stanfield by 63 points.

Quotes:

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“I’m ready to get back after it in the Cornwell Tools Camaro. It’s been a long few off weekends (since the Dallas loss) and I’m ready to stand on the gas again. Conditions look great for some great racing (and) we’re looking for another solid weekend.

“We’re not treating this race any different than any other one. We want to go out there and run low E.T. every round and we want to win every race. If you’re competitive, and a racer, that’s what you expect, and I believe you can do that. We want to do good for JFR, we want to do good for Robert, and we want to do good for Cornwell and all our other great partners.”

JACK BECKMAN, DRIVER OF THE PEAK ANTIFREEZE AND COOLANT CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“After not being able to race at our last event in Dallas, I am looking forward to climbing back in the PEAK Chevy this week at Las Vegas. We’ll have our boss there to cheer us on, and posting another win for him is our ultimate goal.”

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF THE CHEVROLET TOP FUEL DRAGSTER:

“I’m excited to get back to Las Vegas with my Chevrolet Accessories dragster. The Strip has always been a strong track for us and it’s easily one of my favorite places to race. We’ve had great moments there, including winning (the Nevada Nationals) in 2019 and winning both races in 2022, and to have my dad back at this year’s race would make a win even more special. With only two races left, we’re focused on finishing strong and moving up in the points for a finish we can be proud of.”

How to Watch:

The Ford Performance NHRA Nationals from The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway airs first with Friday qualifying on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Sunday’s finals air following, also on FS1, at 5 p.m. ET. Coverage streams live throughout the weekend on NHRA.tv, and is available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

TEAM CHEVY BY THE NUMBERS:

1,460: Round wins for John Force (1st all-time). Jack Beckman, who is currently racing on behalf of John Force in 2024’s Countdown to the Championship and second in points, has a Round W-L record of 12-5 in six events.

626: Round wins for Robert Hight; 13th all-time. Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car), sits 12th, with 633.

167: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for John Force (1st all-time).

169: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins since 1967.

84: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Robert Hight (6th all-time). Tony Schumacher (Top Fuel) is fifth with 88.

89: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins with the Camaro SS body.

50: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Brittany Force.

28: Number of NHRA championships Chevrolet holds as a manufacturer since entering the first in 1966. This is the seventh consecutive award and ninth in 11 seasons. No other manufacturer has won it more than Chevrolet.

26: Wins by John Force in a Chevrolet-bodied Funny Car.

20: Chevrolet career Top Fuel wins in NHRA.

16: Number of Chevrolet career wins by Brittany Force.

7: Number of Funny Car driver championships.

2: Number of Top Fuel driver championships.

